Power Assert feature instrumentor based on the ECMAScript AST.

espower is a core module of power-assert family.

espower detects and manipulates assertion expression (JavaScript Code) in the form of ECMAScript AST defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API), to instrument power-assert feature into returned new AST object. AST in, AST out. Since 0.11.0, espower can transform ES6 AST as well.

Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed. See power-assert project for more documentation.

const modifiedAst = espower(ast, [options])

return type object

espower function manipulates ast then returns modifiedAst that is also an AST node object defined in The ESTree Spec. ast will be manipulated directly and returned modifiedAst will be the same instance of ast .

espower function throws Error when

ast is already instrumented

is already instrumented ast does not contain location information

does not contain location information options argument is not valid

const visitor = espower.createVisitor(ast, [options])

return type object

espower.createVisitor generates visitor object to be used with estraverse.replace . Arguments are the same as espower function.

ast

type default value object N/A

ast should be an AST node object defined in The ESTree Spec.

options

type default value object (return value of espower.defaultOptions() )

Configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.

type default value Array of string objects shown below

[ 'assert(value, [message])' , 'assert.ok(value, [message])' , 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' ]

Target patterns for power assert feature instrumentation.

If callee name (for example, assert.equal ) matches exactly and number of arguments is satisfied, then the assertion will be modified. Any arguments enclosed in bracket (for example, [message] ) means optional parameters. Without bracket means mandatory parameters.

type default value number 2018

The ECMAScript version to parse and analyze. Must be either 3, 5, 6 (2015), 2016, 2017, or 2018.

type default value string 'module'

The source type of the code. Must be either "script" or "module" .

type default value string N/A

Filepath of originalAst . If passed, espower stores filepath information for reporting. If options.path is absolute and it conflicts with options.sourceRoot or sourceRoot in options.sourceMap , then filepath in power-assert output will be fall back on basename of options.path . This property is optional.

type default value string N/A

Root filepath for target test files. Only works with options.path or options.sourceMap . If set, filepath in power-assert output will be relative from options.sourceRoot . When both options.sourceRoot and sourceMap's sourceRoot are given and both are absolute filepath, options.sourceRoot has precedence over sourceMap's sourceRoot. This property is optional.

type default value object or string N/A

A raw (either as a string which can be JSON.parse'd, or an object) SourceMap associated with originalAst . This property is optional. If given, espower uses options.sourceMap to adjust information in the power-assert output.

type default value object N/A

VisitorKeys for AST traversal. See estraverse.VisitorKeys and babel.types.VISITOR_KEYS.

type default value function N/A

A function to parse pattern string specified by options.patterns . This property is optional and only required to parse a bit complicated custom pattern string like "browser.assert.element(selection, [message])".

const options = espower.defaultOptions();

Returns default options object for espower function. In other words, returns

{ ecmaVersion : 2018 , sourceType : 'module' , patterns : [ 'assert(value, [message])' , 'assert.ok(value, [message])' , 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' ] }

For given test file example_test.js below,

const assert = require ( 'power-assert' ); const truthy = 'true' ; const falsy = 'false' ; assert(falsy); assert.equal(truthy, falsy);

Apply espower then generate modified code to console,

const espower = require ( 'espower' ); const esprima = require ( 'esprima' ); const escodegen = require ( 'escodegen' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { join } = require ( 'path' ); const filepath = join(__dirname, 'example_test.js' ); const jsAst = esprima.parse(fs.readFileSync(filepath), { tolerant : true , loc : true , tokens : true }); const modifiedAst = espower(jsAst, { path : filepath, sourceRoot : __dirname}); console .log(escodegen.generate(modifiedAst));

Output:

via npm

Install

$ npm install

We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

This means that any other environment is not supported.

NOTE: If espower works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.

Licensed under the MIT license.