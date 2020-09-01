Power Assert feature instrumentor based on the ECMAScript AST.
espower is a core module of power-assert family.
espower detects and manipulates assertion expression (JavaScript Code) in the form of ECMAScript AST defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API), to instrument power-assert feature into returned new AST object. AST in, AST out. Since 0.11.0,
espower can transform ES6 AST as well.
|return type
object
espower function manipulates
ast then returns
modifiedAst that is also an AST node object defined in The ESTree Spec.
ast will be manipulated directly and returned
modifiedAst will be the same instance of
ast.
espower function throws
Error when
ast is already instrumented
ast does not contain location information
options argument is not valid
|return type
object
espower.createVisitor generates visitor object to be used with
estraverse.replace. Arguments are the same as
espower function.
|type
|default value
object
|N/A
ast should be an AST node object defined in The ESTree Spec.
|type
|default value
object
|(return value of
espower.defaultOptions())
Configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.
|type
|default value
Array of
string
|objects shown below
[
'assert(value, [message])',
'assert.ok(value, [message])',
'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])'
]
Target patterns for power assert feature instrumentation.
If callee name (for example,
assert.equal) matches exactly and number of arguments is satisfied, then the assertion will be modified.
Any arguments enclosed in bracket (for example,
[message]) means optional parameters. Without bracket means mandatory parameters.
|type
|default value
number
2018
The ECMAScript version to parse and analyze. Must be either 3, 5, 6 (2015), 2016, 2017, or 2018.
|type
|default value
string
'module'
The source type of the code. Must be either
"script" or
"module".
|type
|default value
string
|N/A
Filepath of
originalAst. If passed, espower stores filepath information for reporting. If
options.path is absolute and it conflicts with
options.sourceRoot or
sourceRoot in
options.sourceMap, then filepath in power-assert output will be fall back on
basename of
options.path. This property is optional.
|type
|default value
string
|N/A
Root filepath for target test files. Only works with
options.path or
options.sourceMap. If set, filepath in power-assert output will be relative from
options.sourceRoot. When both
options.sourceRoot and sourceMap's sourceRoot are given and both are absolute filepath,
options.sourceRoot has precedence over sourceMap's sourceRoot. This property is optional.
|type
|default value
object or
string
|N/A
A raw (either as a string which can be JSON.parse'd, or an object) SourceMap associated with
originalAst. This property is optional. If given, espower uses
options.sourceMap to adjust information in the power-assert output.
|type
|default value
object
|N/A
VisitorKeys for AST traversal. See estraverse.VisitorKeys and babel.types.VISITOR_KEYS.
|type
|default value
function
|N/A
A function to parse pattern string specified by
options.patterns. This property is optional and only required to parse a bit complicated custom pattern string like "browser.assert.element(selection, [message])".
Returns default options object for
espower function. In other words, returns
{
ecmaVersion: 2018,
sourceType: 'module',
patterns: [
'assert(value, [message])',
'assert.ok(value, [message])',
'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])'
]
}
For given test file
example_test.js below,
const assert = require('power-assert');
const truthy = 'true';
const falsy = 'false';
assert(falsy);
assert.equal(truthy, falsy);
Apply
espower then generate modified code to console,
const espower = require('espower');
const esprima = require('esprima');
const escodegen = require('escodegen');
const fs = require('fs');
const { join } = require('path');
const filepath = join(__dirname, 'example_test.js');
const jsAst = esprima.parse(fs.readFileSync(filepath), {tolerant: true, loc: true, tokens: true});
const modifiedAst = espower(jsAst, {path: filepath, sourceRoot: __dirname});
console.log(escodegen.generate(modifiedAst));
Output:
TBD
Install
$ npm install --save-dev espower
We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.
This means that any other environment is not supported.
NOTE: If espower works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.
Licensed under the MIT license.