openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eff

espn-fantasy-football-api

by Mike Kreiser
0.16.1 (see all)

Connect to ESPN's fantasy football API via this JS API client for web and NodeJS. Available as an npm package.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

LGPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Sports Database API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ESPN Fantasy Football API

npm node Blazing Fast

Build Status Maintainability Test Coverage dependencies Status devDependencies Status Known Vulnerabilities

A Javascript API client for both web and NodeJS that connects to the updated v3 ESPN fantasy football API. Available as an npm package.

Features

  • Supports pulling data from ESPN.
  • Private league support (NodeJS version only, see Important Notes).
  • Highly documented.
  • Built for speed and efficiency with caching support.
  • Built for extensibility by using ES6 classes.

Documentation Reference

Hosted documentation available at http://espn-fantasy-football-api.s3-website.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/.

Installation

npm install --save espn-fantasy-football-api

There are four files exported in the package:

  • web.js - Production file built for web environments (main/default file).
  • node.js - Production file built for NodeJS environments.
  • web-dev.js - Same as web, but not minified/obfused to make debugging/developing easier.
  • node-dev.js - Same as node, but not minified/obfused to make debugging/developing easier.

Important Notes

ESPN Databases and Data Storage

This project simply retrieves data from ESPN and formats the responses in an easy to read and use format. ESPN is still responsible for maintaining and providing the data. Recently, many have noticed league data disappearing from previous years, including in other ESPN fantasy sports. This appears to be a result of ESPN deleting this data. While some data exists before 2017 (as of Feb. 1, 2019), some data (such as boxscores) is not longer available.

ESPN API Changes

Since this project wraps the ESPN API, any breaking changes to the ESPN API will break this project. This occurred in February 2019 when ESPN migrated from their v2 API to a new v3 API (the original version of this project was completed in Janurary 2019). This project has been updated to consume ESPN's v3 API.

Private Leagues

Private leagues currently only work with the NodeJS version of this project, due to limitations in setting headers in browsers.

How to use

ESPN API Conventions

  • leagueId is the id for your league.

    • Example: 387659

  • seasonId matches the year in which the season was played.

    • Example: 2018

  • matchupPeriod refers to an entire match-up, including if the match-up lasts multiple weeks (not rare in playoff settings for smaller leagues).

    • Example: 3 refers to the third matchup in your league.

  • scoringPeriod refers to a single NFL week. Since most matchups are 1 week long, the scoringPeriod will typically match the matchupPeriod. However, for multi-week matchups, scoringPeriod allows one to get information about a specific week in the match-up (useful in multi-week playoff match-up).

    • Example: 3 refers to the third week of the NFL season.
    • Note: A scoringPeriodId of 0 refers to the preseason before any games are played. A scoringPeriodId of 18 refers to the end of the season.

  • If both a matchupPeriod and a scoringPeriod are used, the scoringPeriod takes precedence.

Importing ESPN Fantasy Football API

// ES6
import { ... } from 'espn-fantasy-football-api'; // web
import { ... } from 'espn-fantasy-football-api/node'; // node
import { ... } from 'espn-fantasy-football-api/web-dev'; // web development build
import { ... } from 'espn-fantasy-football-api/node-dev'; // node development build

// ES5
const { ... } = require('espn-fantasy-football-api'); // web
const { ... } = require('espn-fantasy-football-api/node'); // node
const { ... } = require('espn-fantasy-football-api/web-dev'); // web development build
const { ... } = require('espn-fantasy-football-api/node-dev'); // node development build

How to Get Data

Creating a Client

This will allow you to call the various methods on the Client class to grab data for the passed league. For working with multiple leagues, create multiple Client instances.

import { Client } from 'espn-fantasy-football-api';
const myClient = new Client({ leagueId: 432132 });

Working with Private Leagues

You'll need two cookies from ESPN: espn_s2 and SWID. These are found at "Application > Cookies > espn.com" in the Chrome DevTools when on espn.com.

Note: As specified before, this functionality only works in NodeJS.

myClient.setCookies({ espnS2: 'YOUR_ESPN_S2', SWID: 'YOUR_SWID' });

Built With

axios - Promise based HTTP client.

babel + webpack - Compiles and bundles ES6 and next-gen Javascript to browser-compatible Javascript.

eslint - Fast code linting to maintain good style and code patterns.

jest - Powerful and fast testing platform.

jsdoc - Generated code documentation.

lodash - Utility library.

Versioning

This project uses Semantic Versioning. Until the 1.0.0 version is published, all major changes will be published with a minor version bump.

License

This project is licensed under LGPL-3.0 (see LICENSE for details). Essentially, don't take this project and close source it.

This is my first time writing OSS and picking a license. Feel free to reach out with questions and/or concerns.

npm scripts

ScriptDescription
buildBuilds the module.
build:docsBuilds the docs.
cleanRuns all clean scripts.
clean:distRemoves the dist folder.
clean:docsRemoves the docs folder.
ciRuns continuous integration tasks. Currently runs lint, unit and integration tests, and build.
lintEnsures code style is correct.
serve:docsBuilds and serves docs. Defaults to port 8080.
testStarts a jest test runner with access to all tests. Pass --watch to keep jest alive and watching for changes. Pass a string as a file inclusion pattern.
test:allRuns the unit tests then the integration tests.
test:integrationRuns the integration tests.
test:unitRuns the unit tests.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

yf
yahoo-fantasyNodeJS wrapper for the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports API
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
69
nba
nbaNode.js client for nba.com API endpoints
GitHub Stars
653
Weekly Downloads
139
football-api-clientNodejs client with ECMA6 promises for [Football Data](https://api.football-data.org)
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
31
nsc
nba-stats-client🏀 JavaScript Client for stats from NBA.com
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
20
nac
nba-api-clientA client for almost all stats.nba.com API endpoints, written in Node.js.
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
13
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial