esperanto
This project is no longer under active development. To bundle ES6 modules, use Rollup. To convert ES6 modules to another format, use Babel. See #191 for details.
A better way to transpile ES6 modules to AMD and CommonJS:
- Easier - no laborious configuration
- Simpler - doesn't make dangerous assumptions about your project setup
- Smarter - non-destructive source code transformation, no runtime Traceur dependency, and no ES5-only features
- Faster - roughly 10x quicker than the alternatives
Try it online here: esperantojs.org
Installation
Install esperanto from npm:
npm install esperanto
Usage
You can use Esperanto in one of two modes:
Why not use existing module transpilers?
See comparisons with other tools for some of the reasons to use Esperanto.
Credits
Many thanks to Marijn Haverbeke for Acorn, which does all the heavy lifting.
License
Copyright 2014 Rich Harris. MIT Licensed.