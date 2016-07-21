openbase logo
esperanto

by esperantojs
0.7.6 (see all)

DEPRECATED: An easier way to convert ES6 modules to AMD and CommonJS

Deprecated!
Esperanto is deprecated in favour of http://rollupjs.org

Readme

esperanto Build Status

This project is no longer under active development. To bundle ES6 modules, use Rollup. To convert ES6 modules to another format, use Babel. See #191 for details.

A better way to transpile ES6 modules to AMD and CommonJS:

  • Easier - no laborious configuration
  • Simpler - doesn't make dangerous assumptions about your project setup
  • Smarter - non-destructive source code transformation, no runtime Traceur dependency, and no ES5-only features
  • Faster - roughly 10x quicker than the alternatives

Try it online here: esperantojs.org

Installation

Install esperanto from npm:

npm install esperanto

Usage

You can use Esperanto in one of two modes:

Why not use existing module transpilers?

See comparisons with other tools for some of the reasons to use Esperanto.

Credits

Many thanks to Marijn Haverbeke for Acorn, which does all the heavy lifting.

License

Copyright 2014 Rich Harris. MIT Licensed.

