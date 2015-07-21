openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esp

especially

by Domenic Denicola
2.0.1 (see all)

Abstract operations and other functions drawn from the ECMAScript specification

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ECMAScript Spec Operations, in ECMAScript

Have you ever wanted to write a to-the-letter implementation of some ECMAScript spec function? Maybe you want to run tests against it; maybe you're just crazy and like self-hosting JavaScript in JavaScript. In either case, this is the package for you!

Especially has a small-but-growing collection of meta-textual and abstract operations drawn directly from the pages of the ECMAScript 2015 draft specification. From common things like Get to dealing with internal slots, Especially has you covered.

APIs

Especially has no main module (gasp). Instead, you'll require one of the top-level modules that contain the stuff you want.

require("especially/abstract-operations")

require("especially/math")

A variety of math operations from the Algorithm Conventions section of the spec:

  • abs(x)
  • sign(x)
  • min(x1, x2, …, xn)
  • floor(x)

require("especially/meta")

  • assert: ensures you pass it a boolean, then throws if it's not true
  • define_built_in_data_property: a shortcut for defining a built-in data property with the usual property descriptor.
  • Internal slot management:
    • make_slots(object, arrayOfSlotNames): call this to initialize an object's internal slots. Often referenced in the spec as "instances of (something) are initially created with the internal slots listed in (some table)."
    • get_slot(object, name): get the value of an internal slot. Often referenced in the spec as "the value of (object)'s [[SlotName]] internal slot."
    • set_slot(object, name): set the value of an internal slot. Often referenced in the spec as "Set (object)'s [[SlotName]] internal slot to (a value)."
    • has_slot(object): check whether an object has an internal slot with the given name. Often referenced in the spec as "If (object) does not have a [[SlotName]] internal slot."

require("especially/well-known-symbols")

One well-known symbol is included:

  • "@@iterator" will give you a symbol that is used by GetIterator. (It is the same as V8's default Symbol.iterator.)
  • "@@species" will give the symbol that is used by SpeciesConstructor. (It is a freshly-minted symbol, since V8 doesn't have Symbol.species yet.)

require("especially/intrinsics")

Some of the well-known intrinsic objects are included by name, e.g. "%ObjectPrototype%". These are used by GetPrototypeFromConstructor and related operations.

Usage Notes

Especially is meant to run in io.js (not Node.js™). It uses certain ES2015 features only implemented in modern V8.

Install it from npm into your project with npm install especially.

You can see examples of it in use in the reference implementation of the ES2015 promises specification.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial