openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

esp-js

by esp

Evented State Processor (ESP) adds specific processing workflow around changes to a model's state.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status lerna

Evented State Processor (ESP)

ESP gives you the ability to manage changes to a model in a deterministic event driven manner. It does this by adding specific processing workflow around changes to a model's state. It was born out of the need to manage complex UI and/or server state.

At its core is a Router which sits between event publishers and the model. Those wanting to change the model publish events to the Router. The model observes the events and applies the changes. The model is then dispatched to model observers so new state can be applied. It's lightweight, easy to apply and puts the model at the forefront of your design.

ESP 2.0 adds a host of other additional libraries to help you build composite single page application with React. It allows you to use either OO, and/or immutable pattens (Redux like) for modeling independent and decoupled screens within your composite application. Features include:

  • The core event router - esp-js npm
  • Dependency injection container - esp-js-di npm
  • Module loading system and composite application toolbox - esp-js-ui npm
  • React support - esp-js-react npm
  • Immutable state models - esp-js-polimer npm

It's built on typescript and type definitions are included in the npm packages.

For full documentation please see https://esp.github.io/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial