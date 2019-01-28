A dead-simple tool to add
import /
export ES Module syntax to your browserify builds.
The plugin makes the following changes to your bundler:
.mjs extension to module resolution (which take precedence over
.js files)
"module" field in
package.json when a
"browser" field is not specified
import /
export statements) into CommonJS
Use it with the
--plugin or
-p flags in browserify:
browserify index.js -p esmify > bundle.js
Also works with budo and similar tools, for example:
budo index.js --live -- -p esmify
Files that don't contain
import /
export syntax are ignored, as are dynamic import expressions. The plugin runs across your bundle (including
node_modules) in order to support ESM-authored modules on npm.
Use npm to install.
npm install esmify --save-dev
Also can be used via API like so:
browserify({
plugin: [
[ require('esmify'), { /* ... options ... */ } ]
]
});
plugin = esmify(bundler, opt = {})
Returns a browswerify plugin function that operates on
bundler with the given options:
mainFields which describes the order of importance of fields in package.json resolution, defaults to
[ 'browser', 'module', 'main' ]
nodeModules (default
true) to disable the transform on your
node_modules tree, set this to
false. This will speed up bundling but you may run into issues when trying to import ESM-published code from npm.
plainImports (Experimental) this feature will map named imports directly to their CommonJS counterparts, without going through Babel's inter-op functions. This is generally needed for static analysis of
fs,
path and other tools like
glslify in browserify. Defaults to
[ 'fs', 'path', 'glslify' ].
Under the hood, this uses Babel and
plugin-transform-modules-commonjs to provide robust inter-op that handles a variety of use cases.
require('esmify/resolve')(id, opts, cb)
Resolve the given
id using the module resolution algorithm from
esmify, accepting
{ mainFields } array to opts as well as other options passed to resolve and browser-resolve.
Works like so:
"browser" field, use
browser-resolve, otherwise use
resolve
mainFields, the first field that exists will be used
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.