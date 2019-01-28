openbase logo
esm

esmify

by Matt DesLauriers
2.1.1 (see all)

parse and handle import/export for browserify

Readme

esmify

A dead-simple tool to add import / export ES Module syntax to your browserify builds.

The plugin makes the following changes to your bundler:

  • Adds .mjs extension to module resolution (which take precedence over .js files)
  • Resolves to "module" field in package.json when a "browser" field is not specified
  • Transforms ES Module syntax (static import / export statements) into CommonJS

Use it with the --plugin or -p flags in browserify:

browserify index.js -p esmify > bundle.js

Also works with budo and similar tools, for example:

budo index.js --live -- -p esmify

Files that don't contain import / export syntax are ignored, as are dynamic import expressions. The plugin runs across your bundle (including node_modules) in order to support ESM-authored modules on npm.

Install

Use npm to install.

npm install esmify --save-dev

Also can be used via API like so:

browserify({
  plugin: [
    [ require('esmify'), { /* ... options ... */ } ]
  ]
});

Usage

plugin = esmify(bundler, opt = {})

Returns a browswerify plugin function that operates on bundler with the given options:

  • mainFields which describes the order of importance of fields in package.json resolution, defaults to [ 'browser', 'module', 'main' ]
  • nodeModules (default true) to disable the transform on your node_modules tree, set this to false. This will speed up bundling but you may run into issues when trying to import ESM-published code from npm.
  • plainImports (Experimental) this feature will map named imports directly to their CommonJS counterparts, without going through Babel's inter-op functions. This is generally needed for static analysis of fs, path and other tools like glslify in browserify. Defaults to [ 'fs', 'path', 'glslify' ].

Under the hood, this uses Babel and plugin-transform-modules-commonjs to provide robust inter-op that handles a variety of use cases.

require('esmify/resolve')(id, opts, cb)

Resolve the given id using the module resolution algorithm from esmify, accepting { mainFields } array to opts as well as other options passed to resolve and browser-resolve.

Works like so:

  • If mainFields includes a "browser" field, use browser-resolve, otherwise use resolve
  • Look for package.json fields in order of mainFields, the first field that exists will be used

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

