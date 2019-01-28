esmify

A dead-simple tool to add import / export ES Module syntax to your browserify builds.

The plugin makes the following changes to your bundler:

Adds .mjs extension to module resolution (which take precedence over .js files)

extension to module resolution (which take precedence over files) Resolves to "module" field in package.json when a "browser" field is not specified

field in when a field is not specified Transforms ES Module syntax (static import / export statements) into CommonJS

Use it with the --plugin or -p flags in browserify:

browserify index.js -p esmify > bundle.js

Also works with budo and similar tools, for example:

budo index.js --live -- -p esmify

Files that don't contain import / export syntax are ignored, as are dynamic import expressions. The plugin runs across your bundle (including node_modules ) in order to support ESM-authored modules on npm.

Install

Use npm to install.

npm install esmify --save-dev

Also can be used via API like so:

browserify({ plugin : [ [ require ( 'esmify' ), { } ] ] });

Usage

plugin = esmify(bundler, opt = {})

Returns a browswerify plugin function that operates on bundler with the given options:

mainFields which describes the order of importance of fields in package.json resolution, defaults to [ 'browser', 'module', 'main' ]

which describes the order of importance of fields in package.json resolution, defaults to nodeModules (default true ) to disable the transform on your node_modules tree, set this to false . This will speed up bundling but you may run into issues when trying to import ESM-published code from npm.

(default ) to disable the transform on your tree, set this to . This will speed up bundling but you may run into issues when trying to import ESM-published code from npm. plainImports (Experimental) this feature will map named imports directly to their CommonJS counterparts, without going through Babel's inter-op functions. This is generally needed for static analysis of fs , path and other tools like glslify in browserify. Defaults to [ 'fs', 'path', 'glslify' ] .

Under the hood, this uses Babel and plugin-transform-modules-commonjs to provide robust inter-op that handles a variety of use cases.

Resolve the given id using the module resolution algorithm from esmify , accepting { mainFields } array to opts as well as other options passed to resolve and browser-resolve.

Works like so:

If mainFields includes a "browser" field, use browser-resolve , otherwise use resolve

field, use , otherwise use Look for package.json fields in order of mainFields , the first field that exists will be used

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.