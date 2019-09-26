esm

The brilliantly simple, babel-less, bundle-less ECMAScript module loader.

esm is the world’s most advanced ECMAScript module loader. This fast, production ready, zero dependency loader is all you need to support ECMAScript modules in Node 6+. See the release post and video for details!

Install

New projects Run npm init esm or yarn create esm . 💡 Use the -y flag to answer “yes” to all prompts.

Existing projects Run npm i esm or yarn add esm .

Getting started

There are two ways to enable esm .

Enable esm for packages: Use esm to load the main ES module and export it as CommonJS. index.js require = require ( "esm" )( module ) module .exports = require ( "./main.js" ) main.js export {} 💡 These files are automagically created with npm init esm or yarn create esm . Enable esm for local runs: node -r esm main.js 💡 Omit the filename to enable esm in the REPL.

Features

👏 By default, 💯 percent CJS interoperability is enabled so you can get stuff done.

🔒 .mjs files are limited to basic functionality without support for esm options.

Out of the box esm just works, no configuration necessary, and supports:

Options

Specify options with one of the following:

"esm" field in package.json

field in CJS/ESM in an .esmrc.js , .esmrc.cjs , or .esmrc.mjs file

, , or file JSON6 in an .esmrc or .esmrc.json file

or file JSON6 or file path in the ESM_OPTIONS environment variable

environment variable ESM_DISABLE_CACHE environment variable

{ "cjs":true A boolean or object for toggling CJS features in ESM. Features { "cache":true A boolean for storing ES modules in require.cache . "esModule":true A boolean for __esModule interoperability. "extensions":true A boolean for respecting require.extensions in ESM. "mutableNamespace":true A boolean for mutable namespace objects. "namedExports":true A boolean for importing named exports of CJS modules. "paths":true A boolean for following CJS path rules in ESM. "vars":true A boolean for __dirname , __filename , and require in ESM. "dedefault":false A boolean for requiring ES modules without the dangling require().default . "topLevelReturn":false A boolean for top-level return support. } "mainFields":["main"] An array of fields checked when importing a package. "mode":"auto" A string mode: "auto" detect files with import , import.meta , export ,

"use module" , or .mjs as ESM.

detect files with , , , , or as ESM. "all" files besides those with "use script" or .cjs are treated as ESM.

files besides those with or are treated as ESM. "strict" to treat only .mjs files as ESM. "await":false A boolean for top-level await in modules without ESM exports. (Node 10+) "force":false A boolean to apply these options to all module loads. "wasm":false A boolean for WebAssembly module support. (Node 8+) }

DevOpts

{ "cache":true A boolean for toggling cache creation or a cache directory path. "sourceMap":false A boolean for including inline source maps. }

Tips

Bundling

For bundlers like browserify + esmify , parcel-bundler , and webpack add a "module" field to package.json pointing to the main ES module. "main" : "index.js" , "module" : "main.js" 💡 This is automagically done with npm init esm or yarn create esm .

Extensions

Enable esm for wallaby.js following their integration example.

Loading