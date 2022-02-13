ESM

A fast, global content delivery network for NPM packages with ES Module format.

Import from URL

import React from "https://esm.sh/react"

Specify version

import React from "https://esm.sh/react@17.0.2"

You may also use a semver or a dist-tag instead of a fixed version number, or omit the version/tag entirely to use the latest tag.:

import React from "https://esm.sh/react@17" import React from "https://esm.sh/react@next"

Submodule

import { renderToString } from "https://esm.sh/react-dom/server"

or import non-module(js) files:

import "https://esm.sh/react/package.json" assert { type : "json" }

You can also use the ?path to specify the submodule , this is friendly for import maps:

{ "imports" : { "react-dom/" : "https://esm.sh/react-dom?target=es2015&path=/" } }

import { renderToString } from "react-dom/server"

Bundle mode

import { Button } from "https://esm.sh/antd?bundle"

In bundle mode, all dependencies will be bundled into a single JS file.

Development mode

import React from "https://esm.sh/react?dev"

The ?dev mode builds code with process.env.NODE_ENV equals to development , that is useful to build modules like React to allow you to get more development warn/error details.

Specify external dependencies

import React from "https://esm.sh/react@16.14.0" import useSWR from "https://esm.sh/swr?deps=react@16.14.0"

By default, esm.sh rewrites import specifier based on the package"s dependency statement. To specify version of dependencies, you can use the ?deps=PACKAGE@VERSION query. You can separate multiple dependencies with commas: ?deps=react@16.14.0,react-dom@16.14.0 .

Aliasing dependencies

import useSWR from "https://esm.sh/swr?alias=react:preact/compat"

in combination with ?deps :

import useSWR from "https://esm.sh/swr?alias=react:preact/compat&deps=preact@10.5.14"

The origin idea was coming from @lucacasonato.

Specify ESM target

import React from "https://esm.sh/react?target=es2020"

By default, esm.sh will check the User-Agent header to get the build target automatically. You can specify it with the ?target query. Available targets: es2015 - es2021, esnext, node, and deno.

Package CSS

import Daygrid from "https://esm.sh/@fullcalendar/daygrid"

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://esm.sh/@fullcalendar/daygrid?css" >

This only works when the NPM module imports CSS files in JS directly.

Web Worker

esm.sh supports ?worker mode to load modules as web worker:

import editorWorker from "/monaco-editor/esm/vs/editor/editor.worker?worker" const worker = new editorWorker()

Deno compatibility

esm.sh will resolve the node internal modules (fs, child_process, etc.) with deno.land/std/node to support some packages working in Deno, like postcss :

import postcss from "https://esm.sh/postcss" import autoprefixer from "https://esm.sh/autoprefixer" const { css } = await postcss([ autoprefixer ]).process( ` backdrop-filter: blur(5px); user-select: none; ` ).async()

By default, esm.sh will respond with a custom X-TypeScript-Types HTTP header when the types ( .d.ts ) is defined. This is useful for deno type checks (link).

You can pass the no-check query to disable the X-TypeScript-Types header if some types are incorrect:

import unescape from "https://esm.sh/lodash/unescape?no-check"

Pin the build version

Since we update esm.sh server frequently, sometime we may break packages that work fine previously by mistake, the server will rebuild all modules when the patch pushed. To avoid this, you can pin the build version by the ?pin=BUILD_VERSON query. This will give you an immutable cached module.

import React from "https://esm.sh/react@17.0.2?pin=v66"

Global CDN

The Global CDN of esm.sh is provided by Cloudflare, one of the world's largest and fastest cloud network platforms.

To host esm.sh by yourself, check the hosting documentation.