esm

by standard-things
3.2.25 (see all)

Tomorrow's ECMAScript modules today!

Readme

esm

The brilliantly simple, babel-less, bundle-less ECMAScript module loader.

esm is the world’s most advanced ECMAScript module loader. This fast, production ready, zero dependency loader is all you need to support ECMAScript modules in Node 6+. See the release post and video for details!

Install

  • New projects

    Run npm init esm or yarn create esm.

    💡 Use the -y flag to answer “yes” to all prompts.

  • Existing projects

    Run npm i esm or yarn add esm.

Getting started

There are two ways to enable esm.

  1. Enable esm for packages:

    Use esm to load the main ES module and export it as CommonJS.

    index.js

    // Set options as a parameter, environment variable, or rc file.
require = require("esm")(module/*, options*/)
module.exports = require("./main.js")

    main.js

    // ESM syntax is supported.
export {}

    💡 These files are automagically created with npm init esm or yarn create esm.

  2. Enable esm for local runs:

    node -r esm main.js

    💡 Omit the filename to enable esm in the REPL.

Features

👏 By default, 💯 percent CJS interoperability is enabled so you can get stuff done.
🔒 .mjs files are limited to basic functionality without support for esm options.

Out of the box esm just works, no configuration necessary, and supports:

Options

Specify options with one of the following:

  • "esm" field in package.json
  • CJS/ESM in an .esmrc.js, .esmrc.cjs, or .esmrc.mjs file
  • JSON6 in an .esmrc or .esmrc.json file
  • JSON6 or file path in the ESM_OPTIONS environment variable
  • ESM_DISABLE_CACHE environment variable
{
"cjs":true

A boolean or object for toggling CJS features in ESM.

Features
{
"cache":true

A boolean for storing ES modules in require.cache.
"esModule":true

A boolean for __esModule interoperability.
"extensions":true

A boolean for respecting require.extensions in ESM.
"mutableNamespace":true

A boolean for mutable namespace objects.
"namedExports":true

A boolean for importing named exports of CJS modules.
"paths":true

A boolean for following CJS path rules in ESM.
"vars":true

A boolean for __dirname, __filename, and require in ESM.
"dedefault":false

A boolean for requiring ES modules without the dangling require().default.
"topLevelReturn":false

A boolean for top-level return support.
}
"mainFields":["main"]

An array of fields checked when importing a package.
"mode":"auto"

A string mode:

  • "auto" detect files with import, import.meta, export,
    "use module", or .mjs as ESM.
  • "all" files besides those with "use script" or .cjs are treated as ESM.
  • "strict" to treat only .mjs files as ESM.
"await":false

A boolean for top-level await in modules without ESM exports. (Node 10+)
"force":false

A boolean to apply these options to all module loads.
"wasm":false

A boolean for WebAssembly module support. (Node 8+)
}

DevOpts

{
"cache":true

A boolean for toggling cache creation or a cache directory path.
"sourceMap":false

A boolean for including inline source maps.
}

Tips

Bundling

  • For bundlers like browserify+esmify, parcel-bundler, and webpack add a "module" field to package.json pointing to the main ES module.

    "main": "index.js",
"module": "main.js"

    💡 This is automagically done with npm init esm or yarn create esm.

Extensions

Loading

  • Load esm before loaders/monitors like @babel/register, newrelic, sqreen, and ts-node.

  • Load esm for jasmine using the "helpers" field in jasmine.json:

    "helpers": [
  "node_modules/esm"
]

  • Load esm with “node-args" options of:

    • pm2: --node-args="-r esm"

  • Load esm with “require” options of ava, mocha, nodemon, nyc, qunit, tape, and webpack.

    💡 Builtin require cannot sideload .mjs files. However, .js files can be sideloaded or .mjs files may be loaded with dynamic import.

