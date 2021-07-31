ESLint which works in browsers.
ESLint doesn't support browsers officially, but we can use it similar to the official online demo. This package provides the Linter class which is modified to work in browsers.
This package is kept latest with cron jobs GitHub Actions provide.
Use npm to install.
npm install eslint4b
Use a bundler such as Webpack. The
eslint4b must be able to be bundled.
const Linter = require("eslint4b") // import Linter from "eslint4b"
const linter = new Linter();
// Verify a code.
// See the official document of the Linter class.
const messages = linter.verify(
"var foo = 0",
{
rules: {
semi: "error"
}
},
{ filename: "foo.js" }
);
Also, you can use the Linter class which doesn't include any core rules. It's lightweight than the full set.
// This Linter doesn't include any core rules.
const Linter = require("eslint4b/dist/linter")
// You can load core rules individually.
const { indent, quotes, semi } = require("eslint4b/dist/core-rules")
const linter = new Linter()
linter.defineRule("indent", indent)
linter.defineRule("quotes", quotes)
linter.defineRule("semi", semi)
See GitHub releases.
If no description, it's the build of ESLint in the same version. It doesn't have any notable change.
Contributing is welcome.
Please use GitHub issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests.
npm run build build ESLint which works in browsers.