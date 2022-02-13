This is eslint-webpack-plugin 3.0 which works only with webpack 5. For the webpack 4, see the 2.x branch.
This plugin uses
eslint to find and fix problems in your JavaScript code
To begin, you'll need to install
eslint-webpack-plugin:
npm install eslint-webpack-plugin --save-dev
or
yarn add -D install eslint-webpack-plugin
or
pnpm add -D eslint-webpack-plugin
Note: You also need to install
eslint >= 7 from npm, if you haven't already:
npm install eslint --save-dev
or
yarn add -D eslint
or
pnpm add -D eslint
Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:
const ESLintPlugin = require('eslint-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [new ESLintPlugin(options)],
// ...
};
You can pass eslint options.
Note that the config option you provide will be passed to the
ESLint class.
This is a different set of options than what you'd specify in
package.json or
.eslintrc.
See the eslint docs for more details.
Warning: In eslint-webpack-plugin version 1 the options were passed to the now deprecated CLIEngine.
context
type context = string;
compiler.context
A string indicating the root of your files.
eslintPath
type eslintPath = string;
eslint
Path to
eslint instance that will be used for linting. If the
eslintPath is a folder like a official eslint, or specify a
formatter option. now you don't have to install
eslint.
extensions
type extensions = string | Array<string>;
'js'
Specify extensions that should be checked.
exclude
type exclude = string | Array<string>;
'node_modules'
Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to
options.context.
files
type files = string | Array<string>;
null
Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to
options.context.
Directories are traversed recursively looking for files matching
options.extensions.
File and glob patterns ignore
options.extensions.
fix
type fix = boolean;
false
Will enable ESLint autofix feature.
Be careful: this option will change source files.
formatter
type formatter = string| (
results: Array<import('eslint').ESLint.LintResult>,
data?: import('eslint').ESLint.LintResultData | undefined
) => string
'stylish'
Accepts a function that will have one argument: an array of eslint messages (object). The function must return the output as a string. You can use official eslint formatters.
lintDirtyModulesOnly
type lintDirtyModulesOnly = boolean;
false
Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.
threads
type threads = boolean | number;
false
Will run lint tasks across a thread pool. The pool size is automatic unless you specify a number.
By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on eslint errors/warnings counts.
You can still force this behavior by using
emitError or
emitWarning options:
emitError
type emitError = boolean;
true
The errors found will always be emitted, to disable set to
false.
emitWarning
type emitWarning = boolean;
true
The warnings found will always be emitted, to disable set to
false.
failOnError
type failOnError = boolean;
true
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, to disable set to
false.
failOnWarning
type failOnWarning = boolean;
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to
true.
quiet
type quiet = boolean;
false
Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to
true.
outputReport
type outputReport =
| boolean
| {
filePath?: string | undefined;
formatter?:
| (
| string
| ((
results: Array<import('eslint').ESLint.LintResult>,
data?: import('eslint').ESLint.LintResultData | undefined
) => string)
)
| undefined;
};
false
Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI.
The
filePath is an absolute path or relative to the webpack config:
output.path.
You can pass in a different
formatter for the output file,
if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.