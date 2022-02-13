This is eslint-webpack-plugin 3.0 which works only with webpack 5. For the webpack 4, see the 2.x branch.

This plugin uses eslint to find and fix problems in your JavaScript code

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install eslint-webpack-plugin :

npm install eslint-webpack-plugin --save-dev

or

yarn add -D install eslint-webpack-plugin

or

pnpm add -D eslint-webpack-plugin

Note: You also need to install eslint >= 7 from npm, if you haven't already:

npm install eslint --save-dev

or

yarn add -D eslint

or

pnpm add -D eslint

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

const ESLintPlugin = require ( 'eslint-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ESLintPlugin(options)], };

Options

You can pass eslint options.

Note that the config option you provide will be passed to the ESLint class. This is a different set of options than what you'd specify in package.json or .eslintrc . See the eslint docs for more details.

Warning: In eslint-webpack-plugin version 1 the options were passed to the now deprecated CLIEngine.

context

Type:

type context = string ;

Default: compiler.context

A string indicating the root of your files.

eslintPath

Type:

type eslintPath = string ;

Default: eslint

Path to eslint instance that will be used for linting. If the eslintPath is a folder like a official eslint, or specify a formatter option. now you don't have to install eslint .

extensions

Type:

type extensions = string | Array < string >;

Default: 'js'

Specify extensions that should be checked.

exclude

Type:

type exclude = string | Array < string >;

Default: 'node_modules'

Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to options.context .

files

Type:

type files = string | Array < string >;

Default: null

Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to options.context . Directories are traversed recursively looking for files matching options.extensions . File and glob patterns ignore options.extensions .

fix

Type:

type fix = boolean ;

Default: false

Will enable ESLint autofix feature.

Be careful: this option will change source files.

formatter

Type:

type formatter = string | ( results: Array < import ( 'eslint' ).ESLint.LintResult>, data?: import ( 'eslint' ).ESLint.LintResultData | undefined ) => string

Default: 'stylish'

Accepts a function that will have one argument: an array of eslint messages (object). The function must return the output as a string. You can use official eslint formatters.

lintDirtyModulesOnly

Type:

type lintDirtyModulesOnly = boolean ;

Default: false

Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.

threads

Type:

type threads = boolean | number ;

Default: false

Will run lint tasks across a thread pool. The pool size is automatic unless you specify a number.

Errors and Warning

By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on eslint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError

Type:

type emitError = boolean ;

Default: true

The errors found will always be emitted, to disable set to false .

emitWarning

Type:

type emitWarning = boolean ;

Default: true

The warnings found will always be emitted, to disable set to false .

failOnError

Type:

type failOnError = boolean ;

Default: true

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, to disable set to false .

failOnWarning

Type:

type failOnWarning = boolean ;

Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to true .

quiet

Type:

type quiet = boolean ;

Default: false

Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to true .

outputReport

Type:

type outputReport = | boolean | { filePath?: string | undefined ; formatter?: | ( | string | (( results: Array < import ( 'eslint' ).ESLint.LintResult>, data?: import ( 'eslint' ).ESLint.LintResultData | undefined ) => string ) ) | undefined ; };

Default: false

Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI.

The filePath is an absolute path or relative to the webpack config: output.path . You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.

Changelog

License

MIT