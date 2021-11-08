openbase logo
eslint-watch

by Colten Rouska
8.0.0 (see all)

ESLint with simple watching capabilities

Overview

Readme

Eslint Watch

Build Status Code Climate Dependencies

Don't want to import Webpack, Grunt, or some other task package into your project? Then this is the tool for you. Eslint Watch is a simple command line tool that wraps Eslint. Eslint Watch provides file watching and command line improvements to the currently existing Eslint command line interface. All commands that Eslint offers can be used with the addition of a watch command and a couple new templating views. Don't believe me? Checkout the code or some of the features below!

Requirements

To use this tool we require eslint to be installed on your project. The versions supported are:

  • "eslint": ">=8 <9.0.0"
  • node >= 12.0.0 <= LTS Non LTS versions will have limited support.

Getting started

To run eslint-watch without the global install, make an npm script.

Installing

  • npm i -g eslint eslint-watch or npm i -D eslint eslint-watch
  • yarn global add eslint eslint-watch or yarn add -D eslint eslint-watch

Features added

  • Watching
    • Multi-directory watching
    • Runs a full directory lint before the watch
    • Press enter to rerun directory lint while watching
    • Include directories to ignore on watch
  • Eslint Overrides
    • Default directory linting. A directory is no longer required.

Options/Usage

Eslint-Watch replaces only a few commands that it needs to take control over. All other commands are forwarded to Eslint unmodified. Please refer to their help text for full command support as the one provided below might not be up to date with the latest Eslint changes.

esw [options] [file.js ...] [dir ...]

ESW Options:
  -h, --help                     Show help
  -w, --watch                    Enable file watch
  --changed                      Enables single file linting while watch is enabled
  --clear                        Clear terminal when running lint
  -v, --version                  Prints Eslint-Watch Version
  --versions                     Prints Eslint-Watch and Eslint Versions
  --watch-ignore RegExp          Regex string of folders to ignore when watching - default:
                                 /.git|node_modules|bower_components|.eslintcache/
  --watch-delay Int              Delay(ms) for watcher to wait to trigger re-lint - default: 300

Basic configuration:
  --ext [String]                 Specify JavaScript file extensions - default: .js
  --no-eslintrc                  Disable use of configuration from .eslintrc.*
  -c, --config path::String      Use this configuration, overriding .eslintrc.* config options if present
  --env [String]                 Specify environments
  --global [String]              Define global variables
  --parser String                Specify the parser to be used
  --parser-options Object        Specify parser options
  --resolve-plugins-relative-to path::String  A folder where plugins should be resolved from CWD by default

Specifying rules and plugins:
  --rulesdir [path::String]      Use additional rules from this directory
  --plugin [String]              Specify plugins
  --rule Object                  Specify rules

Fixing problems:
  --fix                          Automatically fix problems
  --fix-dry-run                  Automatically fix problems without saving the changes to the file system
  --fix-type Array               Specify the types of fixes to apply (directive problem, suggestion, layout)

Ignoring files:
  --ignore-path path::String     Specify path of ignore file
  --no-ignore                    Disable use of ignore files and patterns
  --ignore-pattern [String]      Pattern of files to ignore (in addition to those in .eslintignore)

Using stdin:
  --stdin                        Lint code provided on <STDIN> - default: false
  --stdin-filename String        Specify filename to process STDIN as

Handling warnings:
  --quiet                        Report errors only - default: false
  --max-warnings Int             Number of warnings to trigger nonzero exit code - default: -1

Output:
  -o, --output-file path::String  Specify file to write report to
  -f, --format String            Use a specific output format - default: stylish
  --color, --no-color            Force enabling/disabling of color

Inline configuration comments:
  --no-inline-config             Prevent comments from changing config or rules
  --report-unused-disable-directives  Adds reported errors for unused eslint-disable directives

Caching:
  --cache                        Only check changed files - default: false
  --cache-file path::String      Path to the cache file. Deprecated: use --cache-location - default: .eslintcache
  --cache-location path::String  Path to the cache file or directory
  --cache-strategy String        Strategy to use for detecting changed files in the cache - either: metadata or content - default:
                                 metadata

Miscellaneous:
  --init                         Run config initialization wizard - default: false
  --env-info                     Output execution environment information - default: false
  --no-error-on-unmatched-pattern  Prevent errors when pattern is unmatched
  --exit-on-fatal-error          Exit with exit code 2 in case of fatal error - default: false
  --debug                        Output debugging information
  --print-config path::String    Print the configuration for the given file

Other Options

Eslint-Watch uses chokidar under the hood to watch for changes. Chokidar can be configured to poll for changes (this might be necessary if you are running Eslint-Watch inside a VM or Container) by setting the CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING environment variable to true.

Functionality

Simple lint and watch

Donate:

