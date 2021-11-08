Eslint Watch

Don't want to import Webpack, Grunt, or some other task package into your project? Then this is the tool for you. Eslint Watch is a simple command line tool that wraps Eslint. Eslint Watch provides file watching and command line improvements to the currently existing Eslint command line interface. All commands that Eslint offers can be used with the addition of a watch command and a couple new templating views. Don't believe me? Checkout the code or some of the features below!

Requirements

To use this tool we require eslint to be installed on your project. The versions supported are:

"eslint": ">=8 <9.0.0"

node >= 12.0.0 <= LTS Non LTS versions will have limited support.

Getting started

To run eslint-watch without the global install, make an npm script.

Installing

npm i -g eslint eslint-watch or npm i -D eslint eslint-watch

or yarn global add eslint eslint-watch or yarn add -D eslint eslint-watch

Features added

Watching Multi-directory watching Runs a full directory lint before the watch Press enter to rerun directory lint while watching Include directories to ignore on watch

Eslint Overrides Default directory linting. A directory is no longer required.



Eslint-Watch replaces only a few commands that it needs to take control over. All other commands are forwarded to Eslint unmodified. Please refer to their help text for full command support as the one provided below might not be up to date with the latest Eslint changes.

esw [options] [file.js ...] [dir ...] ESW Options: -h, --help Show help -w, --watch Enable file watch --changed Enables single file linting while watch is enabled --clear Clear terminal when running lint -v, --version Prints Eslint-Watch Version --versions Prints Eslint-Watch and Eslint Versions --watch-ignore RegExp Regex string of folders to ignore when watching - default: /.git|node_modules|bower_components|.eslintcache/ --watch-delay Int Delay(ms) for watcher to wait to trigger re-lint - default: 300 Basic configuration: --ext [String] Specify JavaScript file extensions - default: .js --no-eslintrc Disable use of configuration from .eslintrc.* -c, --config path::String Use this configuration, overriding .eslintrc.* config options if present --env [String] Specify environments --global [String] Define global variables --parser String Specify the parser to be used --parser-options Object Specify parser options --resolve-plugins-relative-to path::String A folder where plugins should be resolved from CWD by default Specifying rules and plugins: --rulesdir [path::String] Use additional rules from this directory --plugin [String] Specify plugins --rule Object Specify rules Fixing problems: --fix Automatically fix problems --fix-dry-run Automatically fix problems without saving the changes to the file system --fix-type Array Specify the types of fixes to apply (directive problem, suggestion, layout) Ignoring files: --ignore-path path::String Specify path of ignore file --no-ignore Disable use of ignore files and patterns --ignore-pattern [String] Pattern of files to ignore (in addition to those in .eslintignore) Using stdin: --stdin Lint code provided on < STDIN > - default: false --stdin-filename String Specify filename to process STDIN as Handling warnings: --quiet Report errors only - default: false --max-warnings Int Number of warnings to trigger nonzero exit code - default: -1 Output: -o, --output-file path::String Specify file to write report to -f, --format String Use a specific output format - default: stylish --color, --no-color Force enabling/disabling of color Inline configuration comments: --no-inline-config Prevent comments from changing config or rules --report-unused-disable-directives Adds reported errors for unused eslint-disable directives Caching: --cache Only check changed files - default: false --cache-file path::String Path to the cache file. Deprecated: use --cache-location - default: .eslintcache --cache-location path::String Path to the cache file or directory --cache-strategy String Strategy to use for detecting changed files in the cache - either: metadata or content - default: metadata Miscellaneous: --init Run config initialization wizard - default: false --env-info Output execution environment information - default: false --no-error-on-unmatched-pattern Prevent errors when pattern is unmatched --exit-on-fatal-error Exit with exit code 2 in case of fatal error - default: false --debug Output debugging information --print-config path::String Print the configuration for the given file

Other Options

Eslint-Watch uses chokidar under the hood to watch for changes. Chokidar can be configured to poll for changes (this might be necessary if you are running Eslint-Watch inside a VM or Container) by setting the CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING environment variable to true .

Functionality

