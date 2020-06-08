Create a sub-traversal of an AST node in your ESLint plugin
npm install --save eslint-traverse
import traverse from "eslint-traverse"
export default function(context) {
return {
FunctionDeclaration(node) {
traverse(context, node, path => {
console.log(path)
// Path {
// node: Node,
// parent: Node | null,
// parentKey: string | null
// parentPath: Path | null
// }
if (path.node.type === "FunctionDeclaration") {
return traverse.SKIP
}
})
}
}
}
If you want to completely ignore a branch of the AST, without visiting any of its
children, you can return
traverse.SKIP from the visitor.
traverse(context, node, path => {
if (path.node.type === "FunctionDeclaration") {
return traverse.SKIP
}
// ...
})
If you want to stop the traversal completely, without visiting any more nodes
anywhere in the AST, you can return
traversal.STOP from the visitor.
traverse(context, node, path => {
if (path.node.type === "Identifier" && path.node.name === "THING_I_WAS_SEARCHING_FOR") {
return traverse.STOP
}
// ...
})