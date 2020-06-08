Create a sub-traversal of an AST node in your ESLint plugin

Very fast

Supports "Skipping" & "Stopping" (See below)

Provides AST ancestor information for every node (Babel-style "Path" object)

Install

npm install --save eslint-traverse

Example

import traverse from "eslint-traverse" export default function ( context ) { return { FunctionDeclaration(node) { traverse(context, node, path => { console .log(path) if (path.node.type === "FunctionDeclaration" ) { return traverse.SKIP } }) } } }

Skipping

If you want to completely ignore a branch of the AST, without visiting any of its children, you can return traverse.SKIP from the visitor.

traverse(context, node, path => { if (path.node.type === "FunctionDeclaration" ) { return traverse.SKIP } })

Stopping

If you want to stop the traversal completely, without visiting any more nodes anywhere in the AST, you can return traversal.STOP from the visitor.