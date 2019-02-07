openbase logo
eslint-to-editorconfig

by Serhii Nanovskyi
2.0.0 (see all)

Module for transforming configuration from ESLint to EditorConfig format

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-to-editorconfig

npm Build Status License

Module for transforming configuration from ESLint to EditorConfig format.

Note that minimum supported version of eslint is 2.0.0.

Usage

You need to install eslint-to-editorconfig globally if you use npm 5.1 or earlier:

npm install -g eslint-to-editorconfig
cd project
eslint-to-editorconfig

Otherwise you can use npx:

cd project
npx eslint-to-editorconfig

For a complete list of available options run:

eslint-to-editorconfig --help

API

const transform = require('eslint-to-editorconfig');

// Take ESLint rules
const eslintRules = {
  indent: 'error',
  'no-trailing-spaces': 'error',
  'eol-last': 'error',
  'max-len': 'error',
};

// Transform them into EditorConfig rules
const editorConfigRules = transform(eslintRules);
console.log(editorConfigRules);

License

This library is released under the ISC license.

