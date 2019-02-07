Module for transforming configuration from ESLint to EditorConfig format.
Note that minimum supported version of
eslintis
2.0.0.
You need to install
eslint-to-editorconfig globally if you use npm 5.1 or earlier:
npm install -g eslint-to-editorconfig
cd project
eslint-to-editorconfig
Otherwise you can use npx:
cd project
npx eslint-to-editorconfig
For a complete list of available options run:
eslint-to-editorconfig --help
const transform = require('eslint-to-editorconfig');
// Take ESLint rules
const eslintRules = {
indent: 'error',
'no-trailing-spaces': 'error',
'eol-last': 'error',
'max-len': 'error',
};
// Transform them into EditorConfig rules
const editorConfigRules = transform(eslintRules);
console.log(editorConfigRules);
This library is released under the ISC license.