Module for transforming configuration from ESLint to EditorConfig format.

Note that minimum supported version of eslint is 2.0.0 .

Usage

You need to install eslint-to-editorconfig globally if you use npm 5.1 or earlier:

npm install -g eslint-to-editorconfig cd project eslint-to-editorconfig

Otherwise you can use npx:

cd project npx eslint-to-editorconfig

For a complete list of available options run: eslint-to-editorconfig -- help

API

const transform = require ( 'eslint-to-editorconfig' ); const eslintRules = { indent : 'error' , 'no-trailing-spaces' : 'error' , 'eol-last' : 'error' , 'max-len' : 'error' , }; const editorConfigRules = transform(eslintRules); console .log(editorConfigRules);

License

This library is released under the ISC license.