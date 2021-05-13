ESLint Template Visitor

Simplify eslint rules by visiting templates

Install

npm install eslint- template -visitor # or yarn add eslint- template -visitor

Showcase

+const eslintTemplateVisitor = require('eslint-template-visitor'); + +const templates = eslintTemplateVisitor(); + +const objectVariable = templates.variable(); +const argumentsVariable = templates.spreadVariable(); + +const substrCallTemplate = templates.template`${objectVariable}.substr(${argumentsVariable})`; const create = context => { const sourceCode = context.getSourceCode(); - return { - CallExpression(node) { - if (node.callee.type !== 'MemberExpression' - || node.callee.property.type !== 'Identifier' - || node.callee.property.name !== 'substr' - ) { - return; - } - - const objectNode = node.callee.object; + return templates.visitor({ + [substrCallTemplate](node) { + const objectNode = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(objectVariable); + const argumentNodes = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(argumentsVariable); const problem = { node, message: 'Prefer `String#slice()` over `String#substr()`.', }; - const canFix = node.arguments.length === 0; + const canFix = argumentNodes.length === 0; if (canFix) { problem.fix = fixer => fixer.replaceText(node, sourceCode.getText(objectNode) + '.slice()'); } context.report(problem); }, - }; + }); };

See examples for more.

API

Craete a template visitor.

Example:

const eslintTemplateVisitor = require ( 'eslint-template-visitor' ); const templates = eslintTemplateVisitor();

options

Type: object

parserOptions

Options for the template parser. Passed down to @babel/eslint-parser .

Example:

const templates = eslintTemplateVisitor({ parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 2018 , }, });

Create a variable to be used in a template. Such a variable can match exactly one AST node.

Create a spread variable. Spread variable can match an array of AST nodes.

This is useful for matching a number of arguments in a call or a number of statements in a block.

Create a variable declaration variable. Variable declaration variable can match any type of variable declaration node.

This is useful for matching any variable declaration, be it const , let or var .

Use it in place of a variable declaration keyword:

const variableDeclarationVariable = templates.variableDeclarationVariable(); const template = templates.template `() => { ${variableDeclarationVariable} x = y; }` ;

templates.template tag

Creates a template possibly containing variables.

Example:

const objectVariable = templates.variable(); const argumentsVariable = templates.spreadVariable(); const substrCallTemplate = templates.template ` ${objectVariable} .substr( ${argumentsVariable} )` ; const create = () => templates.visitor({ [substrCallTemplate](node) { } });

templates.visitor({ /* visitors */ })

Used to merge template visitors with common ESLint visitors.

Example:

const create = () => templates.visitor({ [substrCallTemplate](node) { }, FunctionDeclaration(node) { }, 'IfStatement > BlockStatement' (node) { }, });

A template match context. This property is defined only within a visitor call (in other words, only when working on a matching node).

Example:

const create = () => templates.visitor({ [substrCallTemplate](node) { }, FunctionDeclaration(node) { }, });

Used to get a match for a variable.

Example:

const objectVariable = templates.variable(); const argumentsVariable = templates.spreadVariable(); const substrCallTemplate = templates.template ` ${objectVariable} .substr( ${argumentsVariable} )` ; const create = () => templates.visitor({ [substrCallTemplate](node) { const objectNode = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(objectVariable); const argumentNodes = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(argumentsVariable); }, });

template.narrow(selector, targetMatchIndex = 0)

Narrow the template to a part of the AST matching the selector.

Sometimes you can not define a wanted template at the top level due to JS syntax limitations. For example, you can't have await or yield at the top level of a script.

Use a wrapper function in the template and then narrow it to a wanted AST node:

const template = templates.template ` async () => { await 1; } ` .narrow( 'BlockStatement > :has(AwaitExpression)' );

The template above is equivalent to this:

const template = templates.template `await 1` ;