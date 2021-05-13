Simplify eslint rules by visiting templates
npm install eslint-template-visitor
# or
yarn add eslint-template-visitor
+const eslintTemplateVisitor = require('eslint-template-visitor');
+
+const templates = eslintTemplateVisitor();
+
+const objectVariable = templates.variable();
+const argumentsVariable = templates.spreadVariable();
+
+const substrCallTemplate = templates.template`${objectVariable}.substr(${argumentsVariable})`;
const create = context => {
const sourceCode = context.getSourceCode();
- return {
- CallExpression(node) {
- if (node.callee.type !== 'MemberExpression'
- || node.callee.property.type !== 'Identifier'
- || node.callee.property.name !== 'substr'
- ) {
- return;
- }
-
- const objectNode = node.callee.object;
+ return templates.visitor({
+ [substrCallTemplate](node) {
+ const objectNode = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(objectVariable);
+ const argumentNodes = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(argumentsVariable);
const problem = {
node,
message: 'Prefer `String#slice()` over `String#substr()`.',
};
- const canFix = node.arguments.length === 0;
+ const canFix = argumentNodes.length === 0;
if (canFix) {
problem.fix = fixer => fixer.replaceText(node, sourceCode.getText(objectNode) + '.slice()');
}
context.report(problem);
},
- };
+ });
};
See examples for more.
eslintTemplateVisitor(options?)
Craete a template visitor.
Example:
const eslintTemplateVisitor = require('eslint-template-visitor');
const templates = eslintTemplateVisitor();
options
Type:
object
parserOptions
Options for the template parser. Passed down to
@babel/eslint-parser.
Example:
const templates = eslintTemplateVisitor({
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2018,
},
});
templates.variable()
Create a variable to be used in a template. Such a variable can match exactly one AST node.
templates.spreadVariable()
Create a spread variable. Spread variable can match an array of AST nodes.
This is useful for matching a number of arguments in a call or a number of statements in a block.
templates.variableDeclarationVariable()
Create a variable declaration variable. Variable declaration variable can match any type of variable declaration node.
This is useful for matching any variable declaration, be it
const,
let or
var.
Use it in place of a variable declaration keyword:
const variableDeclarationVariable = templates.variableDeclarationVariable();
const template = templates.template`() => {
${variableDeclarationVariable} x = y;
}`;
templates.template tag
Creates a template possibly containing variables.
Example:
const objectVariable = templates.variable();
const argumentsVariable = templates.spreadVariable();
const substrCallTemplate = templates.template`${objectVariable}.substr(${argumentsVariable})`;
const create = () => templates.visitor({
[substrCallTemplate](node) {
// `node` here is the matching `.substr` call (i.e. `CallExpression`)
}
});
templates.visitor({ /* visitors */ })
Used to merge template visitors with common ESLint visitors.
Example:
const create = () => templates.visitor({
[substrCallTemplate](node) {
// Template visitor
},
FunctionDeclaration(node) {
// Simple node type visitor
},
'IfStatement > BlockStatement'(node) {
// ESLint selector visitor
},
});
template.context
A template match context. This property is defined only within a visitor call (in other words, only when working on a matching node).
Example:
const create = () => templates.visitor({
[substrCallTemplate](node) {
// `substrCallTemplate.context` can be used here
},
FunctionDeclaration(node) {
// `substrCallTemplate.context` is not defined here, and it does not make sense to use it here,
// since we `substrCallTemplate` did not match an AST node.
},
});
template.context.getMatch(variable)
Used to get a match for a variable.
Example:
const objectVariable = templates.variable();
const argumentsVariable = templates.spreadVariable();
const substrCallTemplate = templates.template`${objectVariable}.substr(${argumentsVariable})`;
const create = () => templates.visitor({
[substrCallTemplate](node) {
const objectNode = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(objectVariable);
// For example, let's check if `objectNode` is an `Identifier`: `objectNode.type === 'Identifier'`
const argumentNodes = substrCallTemplate.context.getMatch(argumentsVariable);
// `Array.isArray(argumentNodes) === true`
},
});
template.narrow(selector, targetMatchIndex = 0)
Narrow the template to a part of the AST matching the selector.
Sometimes you can not define a wanted template at the top level due to JS syntax limitations.
For example, you can't have
await or
yield at the top level of a script.
Use a wrapper function in the template and then
narrow it to a wanted AST node:
const template = templates.template`
async () => { await 1; }
`.narrow('BlockStatement > :has(AwaitExpression)');
The
template above is equivalent to this:
const template = templates.template`await 1`;
Except the latter can not be defined directly due to
espree limitations.