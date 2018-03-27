Additional rules for eslint

Install

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-extra-rules

Example Configuration

Add to your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "extra-rules" ], "rules" : { "extra-rules/no-commented-out-code" : "warn" , } }

Rules

Detects code in the single or multiline comments

function baz ( ) { 'use strict' ; return 'baz' ; }

Produces the following output:

2 : 0 warning commented out code "function foo() {" ( 4 lines) no -commented- out -code 10 : 2 warning commented out code "var bar = 'bar';" ( 1 line ) no -commented- out -code

Detect source files with too many lines

first argument: rule severity (0 - no check, 1 - warning, 2 - error) second argument: max number of allowed lines "no-long-files": [2, 70 ]

Prints something like

potential- point -free.js 0 : 0 error file line count 51 exceeded line limit 50 no -long-files

ESLint rule for enforcing camelCame names but allowing _ in property names

We want to use camelCase in variable names, but want to still allow underscores in JSON objects:

var goodObject = { property_name: 1 , another_property: 2 };

jshint has camelcase rule that forces EVERY name to be camelCased

$ jshint index .js index .js: line 2 , col 0 , Identifier 'property_name' is not in camel case . index .js: line 3 , col 0 , Identifier 'another_property' is not in camel case . 2 errors

There are manual workarounds:

disable this specific rule using // jshint ignore:lint or // jshint -W106

or write property names using quotes, for example 'property_name': 1

Both workarounds are hacky.

I wrote a more flexible rule called camel_case for eslint. The rule looks one character after the identifier to see if it is followed by colon : character. If yes, this is a property name inside an object, and underscore character _ is allowed.

Warns or errors if you use for loops in your code. I consider for loops harmful for their side effects, and even consider .forEach dangerous, see Avoid forEach.

Does not allow you to nest objects into single line. Single property object can be single line

var foo = { foo : 'foo' }; var foo = { foo : 'foo' , bar : 'bar' }; var foo = { foo : { bar : 'bar' } };

Warns if a function just calls another function passing arguments and can potentially become point-free. Point-free programming eliminates complexity and superfluous variables. Only functions with single call expression are considered. The arguments must match exactly.

function print ( x ) { console .log(x); } [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].forEach( function printX ( x ) { print(x); });

Note: due to signatures and optional arguments, sometimes functions should not be point free directly. For example the array iterators pass item, index and the array itself, which causes problems for parseInt

[ '1' , '2' , '3' ].forEach( parseInt );

In this case, you can use unary adaptor or 3rd party iterator with simpler signature, R.forEach.

