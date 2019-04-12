Find the url for the documentation of an ESLint rule

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const getRuleURI = require ( 'eslint-rule-documentation' ); getRuleURI( 'no-var' ); getRuleURI( 'import/no-unresolved' ); getRuleURI( 'unknown-foo/bar' );

Contributing

If you find a plugin that you use is not in the list of supported plugins, please consider adding it to the project by following the instructions here.

API

ruleId

Type: string

Id of an ESLint rule.

Examples:

core rule: no-var

plugin rule: import/no-unresolved (from the eslint-plugin-import plugin).

returns

Type: object

{ found : <boolean>, url: <string> }

found : true if the rule is an ESLint core rule, or a rule of a known plugin, false otherwise.

: if the rule is an ESLint core rule, or a rule of a known plugin, otherwise. url : if found is true , url of the documentation of a rule. If found is false , url of the contribution guidelines.

Thanks

Special thanks to the team behind linter-eslint for the original work, and the people who contributed there.

License

MIT © Jeroen Engels