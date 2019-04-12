openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
erd

eslint-rule-documentation

by Jeroen Engels
1.0.23 (see all)

Find the url for the documentation of an ESLint rule

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65.4K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-rule-documentation Build Status

Find the url for the documentation of an ESLint rule

Install

$ npm install --save eslint-rule-documentation

Usage

const getRuleURI = require('eslint-rule-documentation');

// find url for core rules
getRuleURI('no-var');
// => { found: true, url: 'https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-var' }

// find url for known plugins
getRuleURI('import/no-unresolved');
// => { found: true, url: 'https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unresolved.md' }

// If the plugin is not known, get a link to help improve this
getRuleURI('unknown-foo/bar');
// => { found: false, url: 'https://github.com/jfmengels/eslint-rule-documentation/blob/master/contributing.md' }

Contributing

If you find a plugin that you use is not in the list of supported plugins, please consider adding it to the project by following the instructions here.

API

getRuleURI(ruleId)

ruleId

Type: string

Id of an ESLint rule.

Examples:

returns

Type: object

{
  found: <boolean>,
  url: <string>
}
  • found: true if the rule is an ESLint core rule, or a rule of a known plugin, false otherwise.
  • url: if found is true, url of the documentation of a rule. If found is false, url of the contribution guidelines.

Thanks

Special thanks to the team behind linter-eslint for the original work, and the people who contributed there.

License

MIT © Jeroen Engels

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial