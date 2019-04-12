Find the url for the documentation of an ESLint rule
$ npm install --save eslint-rule-documentation
const getRuleURI = require('eslint-rule-documentation');
// find url for core rules
getRuleURI('no-var');
// => { found: true, url: 'https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-var' }
// find url for known plugins
getRuleURI('import/no-unresolved');
// => { found: true, url: 'https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unresolved.md' }
// If the plugin is not known, get a link to help improve this
getRuleURI('unknown-foo/bar');
// => { found: false, url: 'https://github.com/jfmengels/eslint-rule-documentation/blob/master/contributing.md' }
If you find a plugin that you use is not in the list of supported plugins, please consider adding it to the project by following the instructions here.
Type:
string
Id of an ESLint rule.
Examples:
no-var
import/no-unresolved (from the eslint-plugin-import plugin).
Type:
object
{
found: <boolean>,
url: <string>
}
found:
true if the rule is an ESLint core rule, or a rule of a known plugin,
false otherwise.
url: if
found is
true, url of the documentation of a rule. If
found is
false, url of the contribution guidelines.
Special thanks to the team behind linter-eslint for the original work, and the people who contributed there.
MIT © Jeroen Engels