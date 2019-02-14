This is a utility that allows you to build ESLint rules out of other ESLint rules.

Installation

npm install eslint- rule -composer

Requires Node 4 or later.

If you're using TypeScript, it's recommended to install @types/eslint :

npm install -D @ types / eslint

Examples

The following example creates a modified version of the no-unused-expressions rule which does not report lines starting with expect .

const ruleComposer = require ( 'eslint-rule-composer' ); const eslint = require ( 'eslint' ); const noUnusedExpressionsRule = new eslint.Linter().getRules().get( 'no-unused-expressions' ); module .exports = ruleComposer.filterReports( noUnusedExpressionsRule, (problem, metadata) => metadata.sourceCode.getFirstToken(problem.node).value !== 'expect' );

The following example creates a modified version of the semi rule which reports missing semicolons after experimental class properties:

const ruleComposer = require ( 'eslint-rule-composer' ); const eslint = require ( 'eslint' ); const semiRule = new eslint.Linter().getRules().get( 'semi' ); module .exports = ruleComposer.joinReports([ semiRule, context => ({ ClassProperty(node) { if (context.getSourceCode().getLastToken(node).value !== ';' ) { context.report({ node, message : 'Missing semicolon.' }) } } }) ]);

You can access rule's options and shared settings from the current ESLint configuration. The following example creates a modified version of the no-unused-expressions rule which accepts a list of exceptions.

const ruleComposer = require ( 'eslint-rule-composer' ); const eslint = require ( 'eslint' ); const noUnusedExpressionsRule = new eslint.Linter().getRules().get( 'no-unused-expressions' ); module .exports = ruleComposer.filterReports( noUnusedExpressionsRule, (problem, metadata) => { const firstToken = metadata.sourceCode.getFirstToken(problem.node); const whitelist = metadata.options[ 0 ].whitelist; return whitelist.includes(value) === false } );

API

ruleComposer.filterReports(rule, predicate) and ruleComposer.mapReports(rule, predicate)

Both of these functions accept two arguments: rule (an ESLint rule object) and predicate (a function)

filterReports(rule, predicate) returns a new rule such that whenever the original rule would have reported a problem, the new rule will report a problem only if predicate returns true for that problem. mapReports(rule, predicate) returns a new rule such that whenever the original rule would have reported a problem, the new rule reports the result of calling predicate on the problem.

In both cases, predicate is called with two arguments: problem and metadata .

problem is a normalized representation of a problem reported by the original rule. This has the following schema: { node: ASTNode | null , message: string, messageId: string | null , data: Object | null , loc: { start: { line: number, column: number }, end: { line: number, column: number } | null }, fix: Function } Note that the messageId and data properties will only be present if the original rule reported a problem using Message IDs, otherwise they will be null. When returning a descriptor with mapReports , the messageId property on the returned descriptor will be used to generate the new message. To modify a report message directly for a rule that uses message IDs, ensure that the predicate function returns an object without a messageId property.

metadata is an object containing information about the source text that was linted. This has the following properties: sourceCode : a SourceCode instance corresponding to the linted text. settings : linter instance's shared settings options : rule's configuration options filename : corresponding filename for the linted text.



Given an array of ESLint rule objects, joinReports returns a new rule that will report all of the problems from any of the rules in the array. The options provided to the new rule will also be provided to all of the rules in the array.

Getting a reference to an ESLint rule

To get a reference to an ESLint core rule, you can use ESLint's public API like this:

const eslint = require ( 'eslint' ); const semiRule = new eslint.Linter().getRules().get( 'semi' );

To get a reference to a rule from a plugin, you can do this:

const booleanPropNamingRule = require ( 'eslint-plugin-react' ).rules[ 'boolean-prop-naming' ];

You can also create your own rules (see the rule documentation):

const myCustomRule = { create(context) { return { DebuggerStatement(node) { context.report({ node, message : 'Do not use debugger statements.' }); } } } };

License

MIT License