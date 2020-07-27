openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
erg

eslint-restricted-globals

by Siddharth Doshi
0.2.0 (see all)

A list of confusing globals that should be restricted to be used as globals

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

391K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-restricted-globals npm npm

⚠️ This package is deprecated. Please check confusing-browser-globals instead which solves the same problem and is preferred over this package.

A list of confusing globals that should be restricted to be used as globals

Install

$ npm install --save eslint-restricted-globals

Some global variables in browser are likely to be used by people without the intent of using them as globals, such as status, name etc. And because eslint thinks of them as valid global variables, it does not warn in case of bugs.

For eg:

function foo(nama) {
    if (nama) {
        console.log(name)
    }
}

Here we try to log variable nama if it is truthy, but by mistake we are logging name and as name is a valid global, no eslint warning is shown.

To avoid this, we blacklist such confusing globals which are exported from this package. It contains the list of variables that we think should not be used without window. qualifier. But as this is just a javascript array you can add, remove variables or even make your own list of variables.

Usage

Add this in your eslint config in rules property:

var restrictedGlobals = require('eslint-restricted-globals')

module.exports = {
    rules: {
        'no-restricted-globals': ['error'].concat(restrictedGlobals),
    }
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial