eslint-remote-tester is a CLI tool for testing given ESlint rules against multiple repositories at once. It's designed to be used when validating regression of new rules. It can be used to spot whether a new rule flags false positives or crashes ESLint completely. CIs can be configured to verify regression of large set of rules so that possible null pointers or any unexpected errors are caught immediately.
# In your project directory
$ yarn add --dev eslint-remote-tester
# eslint is also required as peer dependency
$ yarn add --dev eslint
The underlying git integration is done via simple-git. It requires git to be installed and that it can be called using the command
git.
Add new script to your
package.json file.
"scripts": {
"lint:remote": "eslint-remote-tester",
Create new configuration file
eslint-remote-tester.config.js in the root of your project. This is used as configuration file by default. Use
-c or
--config argument for custom configuration file, e.g.
--config path/custom.config.js.
/** @type {import('eslint-remote-tester').Config} */
module.exports = {
repositories: ['mui-org/material-ui', 'reach/reach-ui'],
extensions: ['js', 'jsx', 'ts', 'tsx'],
eslintrc: {
root: true,
extends: ['eslint:recommended'],
},
pathIgnorePattern: `(${[
'node_modules',
'\\/\\.', // Any file or directory starting with dot, e.g. ".git"
'test-results',
'docs',
].join('|')})`,
};
Configuration file can also be written in TypeScript if
ts-node is installed. Use
--config argument for TypeScript configuration file, e.g.
--config eslint-remote-tester.config.ts.
import type { Config } from 'eslint-remote-tester';
const config: Config = {
repositories: ['mui-org/material-ui', 'reach/reach-ui'],
extensions: ['js', 'jsx', 'ts', 'tsx'],
eslintrc: {
root: true,
extends: ['eslint:recommended'],
},
};
export default config;
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Example
repositories
|Repositories to scan in format of
owner/project. See eslint-remote-tester-repositories for shared list of repositories.
string[]
|✅
|❌
['mui-org/material-ui', 'reach/reach-ui']
extensions
|Extensions of files under scanning
string[]
|✅
|❌
['js', 'jsx', 'ts', 'tsx']
eslintrc
|ESLint configuration. Supports lazy initialization based on currently tested repository when a function is passed. Function is called with current repository and its location on filesystem.
object \| ({ location, repository }) => object See Configuring ESLint
|✅
|❌
{ root: true, extends: ['eslint:all'] }
(options) => options.repository === 'my-repo' ? ({ extends: ['eslint:all'] }) : ({})
pathIgnorePattern
|Regexp pattern string used to exclude paths
string
|❌
|❌
(node_modules\|docs\|\\/\\.git)
maxFileSizeBytes
|Max file size used to exclude bigger files
number
|❌
2000000
1500000
rulesUnderTesting
|Array of rules or a filter method used to filter out results. Use
undefined or empty array when ESLint crashes are the only interest. Filter method is called with
ruleId and
options.
string[] \| (ruleId, { repository }) => boolean
|❌
[]
['no-empty', 'react/sort-prop-types']
(ruleId, options) => ruleId === 'no-undef' && options.repository === 'owner/repo'
resultParser
|Syntax for the result parser
plaintext\|markdown
|❌
markdown on CLI.
plaintext on CI
markdown
concurrentTasks
|Maximum amount of tasks run concurrently
number
|❌
5
3
CI
|Flag used to set CI mode.
process.env.CI is used when not set.
boolean
|❌
|value of
process.env.CI === 'true'
true
logLevel
|Filter log messages based on their priority
verbose\|info\|warn\|error
|❌
verbose
warn
cache
|Flag used to enable caching of cloned repositories. For CIs it's ideal to disable caching due to limited disk space.
boolean
|❌
true
true
timeLimit
|Time limit before scan is interrupted and exited successfully. Ideal for avoiding CI timeouts in regression tests.
number
|❌
5.5 * 60 * 60, // 5 hours 30 minutes
5 * 60 * 60 // 5 hours
compare
|Flag used to enable result comparison mode. Compares results of two scans and output the diff. Ideal for identifying new false positives when fixing existing rules. See Fixing existing rules.
boolean
|❌
false
true
updateComparisonReference
|Flag used to enable result comparison reference updating. Indicates whether comparison base should be updated after scan has finished. Ideal to be turned off once initial comparison base has been collected.
boolean
|❌
true
true
onComplete
|Callback invoked once scan is completed. Asynchronous functions are supported. Ideal for extending the process with custom features.
(results, comparisonResults, repositoryCount) => void|
Promise<void>. See onComplete example.
|❌
|❌
async (results, comparisonResults, repositoryCount) => {}
Run
yarn lint:remote. Results are written into
./eslint-remote-tester-results folder.
Disclaimer: This section is still work in progress.
When developing new ESLint rules you'll be most interested in results reported by the rule. As the AST of Javascript and Typescript can cause very unexpected results it is not enough to test the rule only against unit tests and a small amount of repositories. Testing the rule against 1000's of repositories can reveal unexpected results:
Follow these steps to test the new rule easily:
rulesUnderTesting
eslintrc with the new rule and its options
eslint-remote-tester locally
./eslint-remote-tester-results
Fixing existing rules without breaking old functionality or introducing new bugs can be difficult. By testing the rule against 1000's of repositories and comparing these reports against previous build's reports it is easily seen whether anything broke.
Running
eslint-remote-tester in comparison mode allows developers to see the exact changes in ESLint reports their code changes introduced.
Example of comparison results can be found at Examples section.
Follow these steps to test code changes of existing rules easily:
rulesUnderTesting
eslintrc with the rule and its options
master branch)
compare in the configuration file. This will generate comparison reference results.
eslint-remote-tester locally
updateComparisonReference in the configuration file. This will disable comparison reference updates - meaning that all next comparison runs are compared against the previously generated results (e.g.
master branch).
eslint-remote-tester locally again
./eslint-remote-tester-results/comparison-results. New reports introduced by these code changes are saved in
added.md. Reports not seen with latest changes are saved in
removed.md.
added.md does not contain new false positives and
removed.md does not contain unintended reports.
Reviewing PRs of ESLint plugin projects can be slow if maintainers are expected to test every change manually.
Plugin projects can set their CI to run
eslint-remote-tester on comparison mode for each new PR.
The CI will compare ESLint reports between the
master and PR branches, and report all new and removed reports.
This way the reviewers can easily see whether PR actually fixed the issue and if it introduced new bugs.
Projects using GitHub CIs can utilize eslint-remote-tester-compare-action for setting up PR comparisons.
Plugin projects can use
eslint-remote-tester for smoke testing.
All the rules of given project can be run against 1000's of repositories so that only crashing rules are detected.
The job can even be configured to run for a limited time so that it will test as many repositories as it can in a specific time.
This can be done by setting
timeLimit configuration. For Github CI the maximum time limit can be as long as 6 hours.
This project is set to run 6 hour long weekly scheduled tests using some of the most well-known ESLint community plugins. Typically the fastest plugins can test more than 10K repositories in the 6 hour time limit.
Projects using GitHub CIs can utilize eslint-remote-tester-run-action for setting up smoke tests.
Configuration maintainers (
eslint-config-*) can check all their repositories follow rules of the configuration.
By using an all-inclusive filter in
rulesUnderTesting all ESLint reports are picked, e.g.
rulesUnderTesting: () => true.
The arguments of filter callback can be used to exclude specific rules from specific repositories:
rulesUnderTesting: function ruleFilter(ruleId, options) {
if (ruleId === 'node/no-process-env' && options.repository === 'username/my-cli-package') {
// my-cli-package is allowed to use process.env
return false;
}
// All other rules & repositories
return true;
}
For easiest setup
eslint-remote-tester-repositories npm package is provided.
See documentation.
Target repositories can easily be found using libraries.io. They provide an API for querying repositories which depend on certain project. Example usage at repository-query-script.