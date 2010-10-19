openbase logo
Readme

You don't (may not) need Moment.js

Join the community on Spectrum

Moment.js is a fantastic time & date library with lots of great features and utilities. However, if you are working on a performance sensitive web application, it might cause a huge performance overhead because of its complex APIs and large bundle size.

Large bundle size

Problems with Moment.js:

If you are not using timezone but only a few simple functions from moment.js, this might bloat your app, and therefore is considered overkill. dayjs has a smaller core and has very similar APIs so it makes it very easy to migrate. date-fns enables tree-shaking and other benefits so that it works great with React, Sinon.js, and webpack, etc. See https://github.com/moment/moment/issues/2373 for more ideas on why and how people switch from moment.js to other solutions.

Brief Comparison

NameTree-shakingMethods richnessPatternLocaleTimezone SupportPopularity (stars)Sizes
Moment.jsNoHighOO123Good (moment-timezone)starsraw size
LuxonNoHighOO-Good (Intl)starsraw size
date-fnsYesHighFunctional64Good (date-fns-tz)starsraw size
dayjsNoHighOO138Good (Intl)starsraw size

Voice of Developers

Removed moment.js to replace with date-fns - build output reduced by 40%

Jared Farago from webnode project.

Good library if you’re looking to replace Moment.js for one reason or another. Immutable too.

Dan Abramov, Author of Redux and co-author of Create React App. Building tools for humans.

I strongly recommend using date-fns over Moment.js, it's has a nicer API and you can include only parts you need!

Matija Marohnić, a design-savvy frontend developer from Croatia.

ESLint Plugin

NPM Version Downloads Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

If you're using ESLint, you can install a plugin that will help you identify places in your codebase where you don't (may not) need Moment.js.

Install the plugin...

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-you-dont-need-momentjs

...then update your config

"extends" : ["plugin:you-dont-need-momentjs/recommended"],

Parse

  1. String + Date Format
  2. String + Time Format
  3. String + Format + locale

Get + Set

  1. Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour
  2. Date of Month
  3. Day of Week
  4. Day of Year
  5. Week of Year
  6. Days in Month
  7. Weeks in Year
  8. Maximum of the given dates
  9. Minimum of the given dates

Manipulate

  1. Add
  2. Subtract
  3. Start of Time
  4. End of Time

Display

  1. Format
  2. Time from now
  3. Time from X
  4. Difference

Query

  1. Is Before
  2. Is Same
  3. Is After
  4. Is Between
  5. Is Leap Year
  6. Is a Date

Feature Parity

⚠️ Indicates other packages or work are needed. See individual functions above.

NativeLuxondate-fnsdayjsTemporal
Parse
String + Date Format
String + Time Format⚠️
String + Format + locale⚠️⚠️
Get + Set
Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour
Date of Month
Day of Week
Day of Year
Week of Year⚠️
Days in Month
Weeks in Year⚠️
Maximum of the given dates⚠️
Minimum of the given dates⚠️
Manipulate
Add
Subtract
Start of Time
End of Time
Display
Format
Time from now⚠️
Time from X⚠️
Difference
Query
Is Before
Is Same
Is After
Is Between⚠️
Is Leap Year⚠️
Is a Date

Parse

String + Date Format

Return the date parsed from date string using the given format string.

// Moment.js
moment('12-25-1995', 'MM-DD-YYYY');
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"

// Native
const datePattern = /^(\d{2})-(\d{2})-(\d{4})$/;
const [, month, day, year] = datePattern.exec('12-25-1995');
new Date(`${month}, ${day} ${year}`);
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"

// date-fns
import parse from 'date-fns/parse';
parse('12-25-1995', 'MM-dd-yyyy', new Date());
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"

// dayjs
dayjs('12-25-1995');
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"

// luxon
DateTime.fromFormat('12-25-1995', 'MM-dd-yyyy').toJSDate();
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"

// Temporal
const datePattern = /^(\d{2})-(\d{2})-(\d{4})$/;
const [, month, day, year] = datePattern.exec('12-25-1995');
new Temporal.ZonedDateTime.from({year, month, day, timeZone: Temporal.Now.timeZone()});
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"

String + Time Format

Return the date parsed from time string using the given format string.

// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20 4:30', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm');
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"

// Native
const datePattern = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})\s(\d{1,2}):(\d{2})$/;
const [, year, month, day, rawHour, min] = datePattern.exec('2010-10-20 4:30');
new Date(`${year}-${month}-${day}T${('0' + rawHour).slice(-2)}:${min}:00`);
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"

// date-fns
import parse from 'date-fns/parse';
parse('2010-10-20 4:30', 'yyyy-MM-dd H:mm', new Date());
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires customParseFormat plugin
import customParseFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/customParseFormat';
dayjs.extend(customParseFormat);
dayjs('2010-10-20 4:30', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm');
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"

// luxon
DateTime.fromFormat('2010-10-20 4:30', 'yyyy-MM-dd H:mm').toJSDate();
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"

// Temporal
const datePattern = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})\s(\d{1,2}):(\d{2})$/;
const [, year, month, day, hour, minute] = datePattern.exec('2010-10-20 4:30');
new Temporal.ZonedDateTime.from({year, month, day, hour, minute, timeZone: Temporal.Now.timeZone()});
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"

String + Format + locale

Return the date parsed from string using the given format string and locale.

// Moment.js
moment('2012 mars', 'YYYY MMM', 'fr');
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"

// date-fns
import parse from 'date-fns/parse';
import fr from 'date-fns/locale/fr';
parse('2012 mars', 'yyyy MMMM', new Date(), { locale: fr });
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires customParseFormat plugin
import customParseFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/customParseFormat';
import 'dayjs/locale/fr';
dayjs.extend(customParseFormat);
dayjs('2012 mars', 'YYYY MMM', 'fr');
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"

// Luxon ❌ does not support Locale for node unless https://moment.github.io/luxon/docs/manual/install.html#node
DateTime.fromFormat('2012 mars', 'yyyy MMMM', { locale: 'fr' });
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"

Get + Set

Millisecond / Second / Minute / Hour

Get the Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour of the given date.

// Moment.js
moment().seconds();
// => 49
moment().hours();
// => 19

// Native
new Date().getSeconds();
// => 49
new Date().getHours();
// => 19

// date-fns
import getSeconds from 'date-fns/getSeconds';
import getHours from 'date-fns/getHours';
getSeconds(new Date());
// => 49
getHours(new Date());
// => 19

// dayjs
dayjs().second();
// => 49
dayjs().hour();
// => 19

// Luxon
DateTime.local().second;
// => 49
DateTime.local().hour;
// => 19

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().second;
// => 49
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().hour;
// => 19

Performance tests

LibraryTime
Moment1500.703ms
Native348.411ms
DateFns520.670ms
DayJs494.234ms
Luxon1208.368ms
Temporal-

Set the Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour of the given date.

// Moment.js
moment().seconds(30);
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
moment().hours(13);
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"

// Native
new Date(new Date().setSeconds(30));
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
new Date(new Date().setHours(13));
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"

// date-fns
import setSeconds from 'date-fns/setSeconds';
import setHours from 'date-fns/setHours';
setSeconds(new Date(), 30);
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
setHours(new Date(), 13);
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().set('second', 30);
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
dayjs().set('hour', 13);
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"

// luxon
DateTime.utc()
  .set({ second: 30 })
  .toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
DateTime.utc()
  .set({ hour: 13 })
  .toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ second: 30 });
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ hour: 13 });
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"

Performance tests

LibraryTime
Moment1689.744ms
Native636.741ms
DateFns714.148ms
DayJs2037.603ms
Luxon2897.571ms
Temporal-

Date of Month

Gets or sets the day of the month.

// Moment.js
moment().date();
// => 9
moment().date(4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"

// Native
new Date().getDate();
// => 9
new Date().setDate(4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"

// date-fns
import getDate from 'date-fns/getDate';
import setDate from 'date-fns/setDate';
getDate(new Date());
// => 9
setDate(new Date(), 4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().date();
// => 9
dayjs().set('date', 4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"

// luxon
DateTime.utc().day;
// => 9
DateTime.utc()
  .set({ day: 4 })
  .toString();
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().day;
// => 9
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ day: 4 });
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"

Performance tests

LibraryTime
Moment1381.669ms
Native397.415ms
DateFns588.004ms
DayJs1218.025ms
Luxon2705.606ms
Temporal-

Day of Week

Gets or sets the day of the week.

// Moment.js
moment().day();
// => 0 (Sunday)
moment().day(-14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"

// Native
new Date().getDay();
// => 0 (Sunday)
new Date().setDate(new Date().getDate() - 14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"

// date-fns
import getDay from 'date-fns/getDay';
import setDay from 'date-fns/setDay';
getDay(new Date());
// => 0 (Sunday)
setDay(new Date(), -14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().day();
// => 0 (Sunday)
dayjs().set('day', -14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local().weekday;
// => 7 (Sunday)
DateTime.local()
  .minus({ day: 14 })
  .toJSDate();
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().dayOfWeek;
// => 7 (Sunday)
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().subtract(Temporal.Duration.from({ days: 14 }));
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1919.404ms
Native543.466ms
DateFns841.436ms
DayJs1229.475ms
Luxon3936.282ms
Temporal-

Day of Year

Gets or sets the day of the year.

// Moment.js
moment().dayOfYear();
// => 252
moment().dayOfYear(256);
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"

// Native
Math.floor(
  (new Date() - new Date(new Date().getFullYear(), 0, 0)) / 1000 / 60 / 60 / 24
);
// => 252

// date-fns
import getDayOfYear from 'date-fns/getDayOfYear';
import setDayOfYear from 'date-fns/setDayOfYear';
getDayOfYear(new Date());
// => 252
setDayOfYear(new Date(), 256);
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires dayOfYear plugin
import dayOfYear from 'dayjs/plugin/dayOfYear';
dayjs.extend(dayOfYear);
dayjs().dayOfYear();
// => 252
dayjs().dayOfYear(256);
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local().ordinal;
// => 252
DateTime.local()
  .set({ ordinal: 256 })
  .toString();
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().dayOfYear;
// => 252
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({month: 1, day: 1}).add(Temporal.Duration.from({days: 256}));
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
LibraryTime
Moment5511.172ms
Native530.592ms
DateFns2079.043ms
DayJs-
Luxon3540.810ms
Temporal-

Week of Year

Gets or sets the week of the year.

// Moment.js
moment().week();
// => 37
moment().week(24);
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.695Z"

// date-fns
import getWeek from 'date-fns/getWeek';
import setWeek from 'date-fns/setWeek';
getWeek(new Date());
// => 37
setWeek(new Date(), 24);
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.695Z"

// native getWeek
const day = new Date();
const MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK = 604800000;
const firstDayOfWeek = 1; // monday as the first day (0 = sunday)
const startOfYear = new Date(day.getFullYear(), 0, 1);
startOfYear.setDate(
  startOfYear.getDate() + (firstDayOfWeek - (startOfYear.getDay() % 7))
);
const dayWeek = Math.round((day - startOfYear) / MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK) + 1;
// => 37

// native setWeek
const day = new Date();
const week = 24;
const MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK = 604800000;
const firstDayOfWeek = 1; // monday as the first day (0 = sunday)
const startOfYear = new Date(day.getFullYear(), 0, 1);
startOfYear.setDate(
  startOfYear.getDate() + (firstDayOfWeek - (startOfYear.getDay() % 7))
);
const dayWeek = Math.round((day - startOfYear) / MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK) + 1;
day.setDate(day.getDate() - (dayWeek - week) * 7);
day.toISOString();
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.794Z

// dayjs ⚠️ requires weekOfYear plugin
import weekOfYear from 'dayjs/plugin/weekOfYear';
dayjs.extend(weekOfYear);
dayjs().week();
// => 37
dayjs().week(24);
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.695Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local().weekNumber;
// => 37
DateTime.local()
  .set({ weekNumber: 23 })
  .toString();
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.794Z

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().weekOfYear;
// => 252
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({month: 1, day: 1}).add(Temporal.Duration.from({weeks: 23}));
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
LibraryTime
Moment7147.201ms
Native1371.631ms
DateFns5834.815ms
DayJs-
Luxon4514.771ms
Temporal-

Days in Month

Get the number of days in the current month.

// Moment.js
moment('2012-02', 'YYYY-MM').daysInMonth();
// => 29

// Native
new Date(2012, 02, 0).getDate();
// => 29

// date-fns
import getDaysInMonth from 'date-fns/getDaysInMonth';
getDaysInMonth(new Date(2012, 1));
// => 29

// dayjs
dayjs('2012-02').daysInMonth();
// => 29

// Luxon
DateTime.local(2012, 2).daysInMonth;
// => 29

// Temporal
(new Temporal.PlainYearMonth(2012, 2)).daysInMonth
// or
Temporal.PlainYearMonth.from('2012-02').daysInMonth
// => 29
LibraryTime
Moment4415.065ms
Native186.196ms
DateFns634.084ms
DayJs1922.774ms
Luxon1403.032ms
Temporal-

Weeks in Year

Gets the number of weeks in the current year, according to ISO weeks.

// Moment.js
moment().isoWeeksInYear();
// => 52

// date-fns
import getISOWeeksInYear from 'date-fns/getISOWeeksInYear';
getISOWeeksInYear(new Date());
// => 52

// dayjs ⚠️ requires isoWeeksInYear plugin
import isoWeeksInYear from 'dayjs/plugin/isoWeeksInYear';
dayjs.extend(isoWeeksInYear);
dayjs().isoWeeksInYear();
// => 52

// Luxon
DateTime.local().weeksInWeekYear;
// => 52

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from({day:31, month:12, year: Temporal.Now.plainDateISO()}).weekOfYear
// => 52
LibraryTime
Moment1065.247ms
Native-
DateFns4954.042ms
DayJs-
Luxon1134.483ms
Temporal-

Maximum of the given dates

Returns the maximum (most distant future) of the given date.

const array = [
  new Date(2017, 4, 13),
  new Date(2018, 2, 12),
  new Date(2016, 0, 10),
  new Date(2016, 0, 9),
];
// Moment.js
moment.max(array.map(a => moment(a)));
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"

// Native
new Date(Math.max.apply(null, array)).toISOString();
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"

// date-fns
import max from 'date-fns/max';
max(array);
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires minMax plugin
import minMax from 'dayjs/plugin/minMax';
dayjs.extend(minMax);
dayjs.max(array.map(a => dayjs(a)));
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.max(...array.map(a => DateTime.fromJSDate(a))).toJSDate();
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Instant.fromEpochMilliseconds(Math.max.apply(null, array))
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1780.075ms
Native828.332ms
DateFns980.938ms
DayJs-
Luxon2694.702ms
Temporal-

Minimum of the given dates

Returns the minimum (most distant future) of the given date.

const array = [
  new Date(2017, 4, 13),
  new Date(2018, 2, 12),
  new Date(2016, 0, 10),
  new Date(2016, 0, 9),
];
// Moment.js
moment.min(array.map(a => moment(a)));
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"

// Native
new Date(Math.min.apply(null, array)).toISOString();
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"

// date-fns
import min from 'date-fns/min';
min(array);
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires minMax plugin
import minMax from 'dayjs/plugin/minMax';
dayjs.extend(minMax);
dayjs.min(array.map(a => dayjs(a)));
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.min(...array.map(a => DateTime.fromJSDate(a))).toJSDate();
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Instant.fromEpochMilliseconds(Math.min.apply(null, array))
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1744.459ms
Native819.646ms
DateFns841.249ms
DayJs-
Luxon2720.462ms
Temporal-

Manipulate

Add

Add the specified number of days to the given date.

// Moment.js
moment().add(7, 'days');
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"

// Native
const now = new Date();
now.setDate(now.getDate() + 7);
// => "Sun Sep 16 2018 09:12:49"

// date-fns
import addDays from 'date-fns/addDays';
addDays(new Date(), 7);
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().add(7, 'day');
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local()
  .plus({ day: 7 })
  .toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().add(Temporal.Duration.from({days: 7}));
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1309.485ms
Native259.932ms
DateFns385.394ms
DayJs1911.881ms
Luxon3919.797ms
Temporal-

Subtract

Subtract the specified number of days from the given date.

// Moment.js
moment().subtract(7, 'days');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"

// Native
const now = new Date();
now.setDate(now.getDate() - 7);
// => Sun Sep 09 2018 09:12:49

// date-fns
import subDays from 'date-fns/subDays';
subDays(new Date(), 7);
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().subtract(7, 'day');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local()
  .minus({ day: 7 })
  .toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().subtract(Temporal.Duration.from({days: 7}));
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1278.384ms
Native215.255ms
DateFns379.057ms
DayJs1772.593ms
Luxon4028.866ms
Temporal-

Start of Time

Return the start of a unit of time for the given date.

// Moment.js
moment().startOf('month');
// => "2018-08-31T14:00:00.000Z"

// date-fns
import startOfMonth from 'date-fns/startOfMonth';
startOfMonth(new Date());
// => "2018-08-31T14:00:00.000Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().startOf('month');
// => "2018-08-31T14:00:00.000Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local().startOf('month');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({day: 1});
// => "2018-09-01T14:00:00.000Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1078.948ms
Native-
DateFns398.107ms
DayJs765.358ms
Luxon2306.765ms
Temporal-

End of Time

Return the end of a unit of time for the given date.

// Moment.js
moment().endOf('day');
// => "2018-09-09T13:59:59.999Z"

// Native
const end = new Date();
end.setHours(23, 59, 59, 999);
end.toISOString();
// => "2018-09-09T16:59:59.999Z"

// date-fns
import endOfDay from 'date-fns/endOfDay';
endOfDay(new Date());
// => "2018-09-09T13:59:59.999Z"

// dayjs
dayjs().endOf('day');
// => "2018-09-09T13:59:59.999Z"

// Luxon
DateTime.local().endOf('day');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"

// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().withPlainTime(new Temporal.PlainTime(23,59,59,999,999,999));
// => "2018-09-09T16:59:59.999999999Z"
LibraryTime
Moment1241.304ms
Native225.519ms
DateFns319.773ms
DayJs914.425ms
Luxon9920.529ms
Temporal-

Display

Format

Return the formatted date string in the given format.

// Moment.js
moment().format('dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss A');
// => "Sunday, September 9th 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
moment().format('ddd, hA');
// => "Sun, 7PM"

// Native
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'medium' }).format(new Date())
// => "Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:12:49 PM"
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { weekday: 'short', hour: 'numeric' }).format(new Date())
// => "Sun, 7 PM"

// date-fns
import format from 'date-fns/format';
format(new Date(), 'eeee, MMMM do YYYY, h:mm:ss aa');
// => "Sunday, September 9th 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
format(new Date(), 'eee, ha');
// => "Sun, 7PM"

// dayjs
dayjs().format('dddd, MMMM D YYYY, h:mm:ss A');
// => "Sunday, September 9 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
dayjs().format('ddd, hA');
// => "Sun, 7PM"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires advancedFormat plugin to support more format tokens
import advancedFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/advancedFormat';
dayjs.extend(advancedFormat);
dayjs().format('dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss A');
// => "Sunday, September 9th 2018, 7:12:49 PM"

// Luxon
DateTime.fromMillis(time).toFormat('EEEE, MMMM dd yyyy, h:mm:ss a');
// => "Sunday, September 9 2018, 7:12:49 PM" ⚠️  not support 9th
DateTime.fromMillis(time).toFormat('EEE, ha');
// => "Sun, 7PM"

// Temporal
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'medium' }).format(Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO())
// => "Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:12:49 PM"
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { weekday: 'short', hour: 'numeric' }).format(Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO())
// => "Sun, 7 PM"

Time from now

Return time from now.

// Moment.js
moment(1536484369695).fromNow();
// => "4 days ago"

// Native
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat().format(-4, 'day');
// => "4 days ago"

// date-fns
import formatDistance from 'date-fns/formatDistance';
formatDistance(new Date(1536484369695), new Date(), { addSuffix: true });
// => "4 days ago"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires relativeTime plugin
import relativeTime from 'dayjs/plugin/relativeTime';
dayjs.extend(relativeTime);

dayjs(1536484369695).fromNow();
// => "5 days ago" ⚠️  the rounding method of this plugin is different from moment.js and date-fns, use with care.

// luxon requires Intl.RelativeTimeFormat
DateTime.local(2022, 1, 27).toRelative({ base: this })
// => "in 4 months"

// Temporal
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat().format(-4, 'day');
// => "4 days ago"

Time from x

Return time from x.

// Moment.js
moment([2007, 0, 27]).to(moment([2007, 0, 29]));
// => "in 2 days"

// date-fns
import formatDistance from 'date-fns/formatDistance';
formatDistance(new Date(2007, 0, 27), new Date(2007, 0, 29));
// => "2 days"

// dayjs ⚠️ requires relativeTime plugin
import relativeTime from 'dayjs/plugin/relativeTime';
dayjs.extend(relativeTime);
dayjs('2007-01-27').to(dayjs('2007-01-29'));
// => "in 2 days"

// luxon ❌ does not support relative time

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2007-01-27').until('2007-01-29');
// => Temporal.Duration('P2D')

Difference

Get the unit of time between the given dates.

// Moment.js
moment([2007, 0, 27]).diff(moment([2007, 0, 29]));
// => -172800000
moment([2007, 0, 27]).diff(moment([2007, 0, 29]), 'days');
// => -2

// Native
new Date(2007, 0, 27) - new Date(2007, 0, 29);
// => -172800000
Math.ceil(
  (new Date(2007, 0, 27) - new Date(2007, 0, 29)) / 1000 / 60 / 60 / 24
);
// => -2

// date-fns
import differenceInMilliseconds from 'date-fns/differenceInMilliseconds';
differenceInMilliseconds(new Date(2007, 0, 27), new Date(2007, 0, 29));
// => -172800000
import differenceInDays from 'date-fns/differenceInDays';
differenceInDays(new Date(2007, 0, 27), new Date(2007, 0, 29));
// => -2

// dayjs
dayjs('2007-01-27').diff(dayjs('2007-01-29'), 'milliseconds');
// => -172800000
dayjs('2007-01-27').diff(dayjs('2007-01-29'), 'days');
// => -2

// luxon
DateTime.local(2007, 1, 27).diff(DateTime.local(2007, 1, 29)).milliseconds;
// => -172800000
DateTime.local(2007, 1, 27).diff(DateTime.local(2007, 1, 29), 'days').days;
// => -2

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2007-01-27').since('2007-01-29').total({unit: 'millisecond'});
// => -172800000
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2007-01-27').since('2007-01-29').total({unit: 'day'});
// => -2

Query

Is Before

Check if a date is before another date.

// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isBefore('2010-10-21');
// => true

// Native
new Date(2010, 10, 20) < new Date(2010, 10, 21);
// => true

// date-fns
import isBefore from 'date-fns/isBefore';
isBefore(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 21));
// => true

// dayjs
dayjs('2010-10-20').isBefore('2010-10-21');
// => true

// luxon
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20') < DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-21');
// => true

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.compare('2010-10-20', '2010-10-21') === -1;
// => true

Is Same

Check if a date is the same as another date.

// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21');
// => false
moment('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-20');
// => true
moment('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21', 'month');
// => true

// Native
new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf() === new Date(2010, 9, 21).valueOf();
// => false
new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf() === new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf();
// => true
new Date(2010, 9, 20).getTime() === new Date(2010, 9, 20).getTime();
// => true
new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf() === new Date(2010, 9, 20).getTime();
// => true
new Date(2010, 9, 20).toDateString().substring(4, 7) ===
  new Date(2010, 9, 21).toDateString().substring(4, 7);
// => true

// date-fns
import isSameDay from 'date-fns/isSameDay';
import isSameMonth from 'date-fns/isSameMonth';
isSameDay(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 21));
// => false
isSameDay(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 20));
// => true
isSameMonth(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 21));
// => true

// dayjs
dayjs('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21');
// => false
dayjs('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-20');
// => true
dayjs('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21', 'month');
// => true

// luxon
(+DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20') ===
  +DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-21') +
    // => false
    DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20')) ===
  +DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20');
// => true
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20').hasSame(DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-21'), 'month');
// => true

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-20').equals('2010-10-21');
// => false
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-20').equals('2010-10-20');
// => true
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-20').month === Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-21').month;
// => true

Is After

Check if a date is after another date.

// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isAfter('2010-10-19');
// => true

// Native
new Date(2010, 9, 20) > new Date(2010, 9, 19);
// => true

// date-fns
import isAfter from 'date-fns/isAfter';
isAfter(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 19));
// => true

// dayjs
dayjs('2010-10-20').isAfter('2010-10-19');
// => true

// luxon
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20') > DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-19');
// => true

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.compare('2010-10-20', '2010-10-19') === 1;
// => true

Is Between

Check if a date is between two other dates.

// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isBetween('2010-10-19', '2010-10-25');
// => true

// date-fns
import isWithinInterval from 'date-fns/isWithinInterval';
isWithinInterval(new Date(2010, 9, 20), {
  start: new Date(2010, 9, 19),
  end: new Date(2010, 9, 25),
});
// => true

// dayjs ⚠️ requires isBetween plugin
import isBetween from 'dayjs/plugin/isBetween';
dayjs.extend(isBetween);
dayjs('2010-10-20').isBetween('2010-10-19', '2010-10-25');
// => true

// luxon
Interval.fromDateTimes(
  DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-19'),
  DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-25')
).contains(DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20'));
// => true

Is Leap Year

Check if a year is a leap year.

// Moment.js
moment([2000]).isLeapYear();
// => true

// Native
new Date(2000, 1, 29).getDate() === 29;
// => true

// date-fns
import isLeapYear from 'date-fns/isLeapYear';
isLeapYear(new Date(2000, 0, 1));
// => true

// dayjs ⚠️ requires isLeapYear plugin
import isLeapYear from 'dayjs/plugin/isLeapYear';
dayjs.extend(isLeapYear);
dayjs('2000-01-01').isLeapYear();
// => true

// luxon
expect(DateTime.local(2000).isInLeapYear).toBeTruthy();
// => true

// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2000-01-01').inLeapYear;
// => true

Is a Date

Check if a variable is a native js Date object.

// Moment.js
moment.isDate(new Date());
// => true

// Native
new Date() instanceof Date;
// => true

// date-fns
import isDate from 'date-fns/isDate';
isDate(new Date());
// => true

// dayjs
dayjs(new Date()).isValid();

// luxon
DateTime.local().isValid;
// => true

// Temporal
new Date() instanceof Date;
Temporal.Now.plainTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainTime;
Temporal.Now.plainDateISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainDate;
Temporal.Now.plainDateTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainDateTime;
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.ZonedDateTime;
// => true

License

MIT

