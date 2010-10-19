Moment.js is a fantastic time & date library with lots of great features and utilities. However, if you are working on a performance sensitive web application, it might cause a huge performance overhead because of its complex APIs and large bundle size.

Problems with Moment.js:

It is highly based on OOP APIs, which makes it fail to work with tree-shaking, thus leading to a huge bundle size and performance issues.

It is mutable and it causes bugs: clone How do I work around mutability in moment.js?

Complex OOP API (which doubles mutability problem). Here is an example: https://github.com/moment/moment/blob/develop/src/test/moment/add_subtract.js#L244-L286 Moment.js allows to use a.subtract('ms', 50) , a.subtract(50, 'ms') and even a.subtract('s', '50') .

If you are not using timezone but only a few simple functions from moment.js, this might bloat your app, and therefore is considered overkill. dayjs has a smaller core and has very similar APIs so it makes it very easy to migrate. date-fns enables tree-shaking and other benefits so that it works great with React, Sinon.js, and webpack, etc. See https://github.com/moment/moment/issues/2373 for more ideas on why and how people switch from moment.js to other solutions.

Brief Comparison

Name Tree-shaking Methods richness Pattern Locale Timezone Support Popularity (stars) Sizes Moment.js No High OO 123 Good (moment-timezone) Luxon No High OO - Good (Intl) date-fns Yes High Functional 64 Good (date-fns-tz) dayjs No High OO 138 Good (Intl)

Voice of Developers

— Jared Farago from webnode project.

— Dan Abramov, Author of Redux and co-author of Create React App. Building tools for humans.

— Matija Marohnić, a design-savvy frontend developer from Croatia.

ESLint Plugin

If you're using ESLint, you can install a plugin that will help you identify places in your codebase where you don't (may not) need Moment.js.

Install the plugin...

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-you-dont-need-momentjs

...then update your config

"extends" : [ "plugin:you-dont-need-momentjs/recommended" ],

Parse

Get + Set

Manipulate

Display

Query

Feature Parity

⚠️ Indicates other packages or work are needed. See individual functions above.

Native Luxon date-fns dayjs Temporal Parse String + Date Format ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ String + Time Format ✅ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ String + Format + locale ❌ ⚠️ ✅ ⚠️ ❌ Get + Set Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Date of Month ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Day of Week ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Day of Year ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Week of Year ✅ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Days in Month ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Weeks in Year ❌ ❌ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Maximum of the given dates ✅ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Minimum of the given dates ✅ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Manipulate Add ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Subtract ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Start of Time ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ End of Time ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Display Format ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Time from now ✅ ❌ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Time from X ❌ ❌ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Difference ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Query Is Before ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Is Same ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Is After ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Is Between ❌ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ ❌ Is Leap Year ✅ ✅ ✅ ⚠️ ✅ Is a Date ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Parse

Return the date parsed from date string using the given format string.

moment( '12-25-1995' , 'MM-DD-YYYY' ); const datePattern = /^(\d{2})-(\d{2})-(\d{4})$/ ; const [, month, day, year] = datePattern.exec( '12-25-1995' ); new Date ( ` ${month} , ${day} ${year} ` ); import parse from 'date-fns/parse' ; parse( '12-25-1995' , 'MM-dd-yyyy' , new Date ()); dayjs( '12-25-1995' ); DateTime.fromFormat( '12-25-1995' , 'MM-dd-yyyy' ).toJSDate(); const datePattern = /^(\d{2})-(\d{2})-(\d{4})$/ ; const [, month, day, year] = datePattern.exec( '12-25-1995' ); new Temporal.ZonedDateTime.from({year, month, day, timeZone : Temporal.Now.timeZone()});

String + Time Format

Return the date parsed from time string using the given format string.

moment( '2010-10-20 4:30' , 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm' ); const datePattern = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})\s(\d{1,2}):(\d{2})$/ ; const [, year, month, day, rawHour, min] = datePattern.exec( '2010-10-20 4:30' ); new Date ( ` ${year} - ${month} - ${day} T ${( '0' + rawHour).slice( -2 )} : ${min} :00` ); import parse from 'date-fns/parse' ; parse( '2010-10-20 4:30' , 'yyyy-MM-dd H:mm' , new Date ()); import customParseFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/customParseFormat' ; dayjs.extend(customParseFormat); dayjs( '2010-10-20 4:30' , 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm' ); DateTime.fromFormat( '2010-10-20 4:30' , 'yyyy-MM-dd H:mm' ).toJSDate(); const datePattern = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})\s(\d{1,2}):(\d{2})$/ ; const [, year, month, day, hour, minute] = datePattern.exec( '2010-10-20 4:30' ); new Temporal.ZonedDateTime.from({year, month, day, hour, minute, timeZone : Temporal.Now.timeZone()});

String + Format + locale

Return the date parsed from string using the given format string and locale.

moment( '2012 mars' , 'YYYY MMM' , 'fr' ); import parse from 'date-fns/parse' ; import fr from 'date-fns/locale/fr' ; parse( '2012 mars' , 'yyyy MMMM' , new Date (), { locale : fr }); import customParseFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/customParseFormat' ; import 'dayjs/locale/fr' ; dayjs.extend(customParseFormat); dayjs( '2012 mars' , 'YYYY MMM' , 'fr' ); DateTime.fromFormat( '2012 mars' , 'yyyy MMMM' , { locale : 'fr' });

Get + Set

Millisecond / Second / Minute / Hour

Get the Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour of the given date.

moment().seconds(); moment().hours(); new Date ().getSeconds(); new Date ().getHours(); import getSeconds from 'date-fns/getSeconds' ; import getHours from 'date-fns/getHours' ; getSeconds( new Date ()); getHours( new Date ()); dayjs().second(); dayjs().hour(); DateTime.local().second; DateTime.local().hour; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().second; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().hour;

Performance tests

Library Time Moment 1500.703ms Native 348.411ms DateFns 520.670ms DayJs 494.234ms Luxon 1208.368ms Temporal -

Set the Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour of the given date.

moment().seconds( 30 ); moment().hours( 13 ); new Date ( new Date ().setSeconds( 30 )); new Date ( new Date ().setHours( 13 )); import setSeconds from 'date-fns/setSeconds' ; import setHours from 'date-fns/setHours' ; setSeconds( new Date (), 30 ); setHours( new Date (), 13 ); dayjs().set( 'second' , 30 ); dayjs().set( 'hour' , 13 ); DateTime.utc() .set({ second : 30 }) .toJSDate(); DateTime.utc() .set({ hour : 13 }) .toJSDate(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ second : 30 }); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ hour : 13 });

Performance tests

Library Time Moment 1689.744ms Native 636.741ms DateFns 714.148ms DayJs 2037.603ms Luxon 2897.571ms Temporal -

Gets or sets the day of the month.

moment().date(); moment().date( 4 ); new Date ().getDate(); new Date ().setDate( 4 ); import getDate from 'date-fns/getDate' ; import setDate from 'date-fns/setDate' ; getDate( new Date ()); setDate( new Date (), 4 ); dayjs().date(); dayjs().set( 'date' , 4 ); DateTime.utc().day; DateTime.utc() .set({ day : 4 }) .toString(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().day; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ day : 4 });

Performance tests

Library Time Moment 1381.669ms Native 397.415ms DateFns 588.004ms DayJs 1218.025ms Luxon 2705.606ms Temporal -

Day of Week

Gets or sets the day of the week.

moment().day(); moment().day( -14 ); new Date ().getDay(); new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 14 ); import getDay from 'date-fns/getDay' ; import setDay from 'date-fns/setDay' ; getDay( new Date ()); setDay( new Date (), -14 ); dayjs().day(); dayjs().set( 'day' , -14 ); DateTime.local().weekday; DateTime.local() .minus({ day : 14 }) .toJSDate(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().dayOfWeek; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().subtract(Temporal.Duration.from({ days : 14 }));

Library Time Moment 1919.404ms Native 543.466ms DateFns 841.436ms DayJs 1229.475ms Luxon 3936.282ms Temporal -

Day of Year

Gets or sets the day of the year.

moment().dayOfYear(); moment().dayOfYear( 256 ); Math .floor( ( new Date () - new Date ( new Date ().getFullYear(), 0 , 0 )) / 1000 / 60 / 60 / 24 ); import getDayOfYear from 'date-fns/getDayOfYear' ; import setDayOfYear from 'date-fns/setDayOfYear' ; getDayOfYear( new Date ()); setDayOfYear( new Date (), 256 ); import dayOfYear from 'dayjs/plugin/dayOfYear' ; dayjs.extend(dayOfYear); dayjs().dayOfYear(); dayjs().dayOfYear( 256 ); DateTime.local().ordinal; DateTime.local() .set({ ordinal : 256 }) .toString(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().dayOfYear; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ month : 1 , day : 1 }).add(Temporal.Duration.from({ days : 256 }));

Library Time Moment 5511.172ms Native 530.592ms DateFns 2079.043ms DayJs - Luxon 3540.810ms Temporal -

Week of Year

Gets or sets the week of the year.

moment().week(); moment().week( 24 ); import getWeek from 'date-fns/getWeek' ; import setWeek from 'date-fns/setWeek' ; getWeek( new Date ()); setWeek( new Date (), 24 ); const day = new Date (); const MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK = 604800000 ; const firstDayOfWeek = 1 ; const startOfYear = new Date (day.getFullYear(), 0 , 1 ); startOfYear.setDate( startOfYear.getDate() + (firstDayOfWeek - (startOfYear.getDay() % 7 )) ); const dayWeek = Math .round((day - startOfYear) / MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK) + 1 ; const day = new Date (); const week = 24 ; const MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK = 604800000 ; const firstDayOfWeek = 1 ; const startOfYear = new Date (day.getFullYear(), 0 , 1 ); startOfYear.setDate( startOfYear.getDate() + (firstDayOfWeek - (startOfYear.getDay() % 7 )) ); const dayWeek = Math .round((day - startOfYear) / MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK) + 1 ; day.setDate(day.getDate() - (dayWeek - week) * 7 ); day.toISOString(); import weekOfYear from 'dayjs/plugin/weekOfYear' ; dayjs.extend(weekOfYear); dayjs().week(); dayjs().week( 24 ); DateTime.local().weekNumber; DateTime.local() .set({ weekNumber : 23 }) .toString(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().weekOfYear; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ month : 1 , day : 1 }).add(Temporal.Duration.from({ weeks : 23 }));

Library Time Moment 7147.201ms Native 1371.631ms DateFns 5834.815ms DayJs - Luxon 4514.771ms Temporal -

Days in Month

Get the number of days in the current month.

moment( '2012-02' , 'YYYY-MM' ).daysInMonth(); new Date ( 2012 , 02 , 0 ).getDate(); import getDaysInMonth from 'date-fns/getDaysInMonth' ; getDaysInMonth( new Date ( 2012 , 1 )); dayjs( '2012-02' ).daysInMonth(); DateTime.local( 2012 , 2 ).daysInMonth; ( new Temporal.PlainYearMonth( 2012 , 2 )).daysInMonth Temporal.PlainYearMonth.from( '2012-02' ).daysInMonth

Library Time Moment 4415.065ms Native 186.196ms DateFns 634.084ms DayJs 1922.774ms Luxon 1403.032ms Temporal -

Weeks in Year

Gets the number of weeks in the current year, according to ISO weeks.

moment().isoWeeksInYear(); import getISOWeeksInYear from 'date-fns/getISOWeeksInYear' ; getISOWeeksInYear( new Date ()); import isoWeeksInYear from 'dayjs/plugin/isoWeeksInYear' ; dayjs.extend(isoWeeksInYear); dayjs().isoWeeksInYear(); DateTime.local().weeksInWeekYear; Temporal.PlainDate.from({ day : 31 , month : 12 , year : Temporal.Now.plainDateISO()}).weekOfYear

Library Time Moment 1065.247ms Native - DateFns 4954.042ms DayJs - Luxon 1134.483ms Temporal -

Returns the maximum (most distant future) of the given date.

const array = [ new Date ( 2017 , 4 , 13 ), new Date ( 2018 , 2 , 12 ), new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 10 ), new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 9 ), ]; moment.max(array.map( a => moment(a))); new Date ( Math .max.apply( null , array)).toISOString(); import max from 'date-fns/max' ; max(array); import minMax from 'dayjs/plugin/minMax' ; dayjs.extend(minMax); dayjs.max(array.map( a => dayjs(a))); DateTime.max(...array.map( a => DateTime.fromJSDate(a))).toJSDate(); Temporal.Instant.fromEpochMilliseconds( Math .max.apply( null , array))

Library Time Moment 1780.075ms Native 828.332ms DateFns 980.938ms DayJs - Luxon 2694.702ms Temporal -

Returns the minimum (most distant future) of the given date.

const array = [ new Date ( 2017 , 4 , 13 ), new Date ( 2018 , 2 , 12 ), new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 10 ), new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 9 ), ]; moment.min(array.map( a => moment(a))); new Date ( Math .min.apply( null , array)).toISOString(); import min from 'date-fns/min' ; min(array); import minMax from 'dayjs/plugin/minMax' ; dayjs.extend(minMax); dayjs.min(array.map( a => dayjs(a))); DateTime.min(...array.map( a => DateTime.fromJSDate(a))).toJSDate(); Temporal.Instant.fromEpochMilliseconds( Math .min.apply( null , array))

Library Time Moment 1744.459ms Native 819.646ms DateFns 841.249ms DayJs - Luxon 2720.462ms Temporal -

Manipulate

Add

Add the specified number of days to the given date.

moment().add( 7 , 'days' ); const now = new Date (); now.setDate(now.getDate() + 7 ); import addDays from 'date-fns/addDays' ; addDays( new Date (), 7 ); dayjs().add( 7 , 'day' ); DateTime.local() .plus({ day : 7 }) .toJSDate(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().add(Temporal.Duration.from({ days : 7 }));

Library Time Moment 1309.485ms Native 259.932ms DateFns 385.394ms DayJs 1911.881ms Luxon 3919.797ms Temporal -

Subtract

Subtract the specified number of days from the given date.

moment().subtract( 7 , 'days' ); const now = new Date (); now.setDate(now.getDate() - 7 ); import subDays from 'date-fns/subDays' ; subDays( new Date (), 7 ); dayjs().subtract( 7 , 'day' ); DateTime.local() .minus({ day : 7 }) .toJSDate(); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().subtract(Temporal.Duration.from({ days : 7 }));

Library Time Moment 1278.384ms Native 215.255ms DateFns 379.057ms DayJs 1772.593ms Luxon 4028.866ms Temporal -

Start of Time

Return the start of a unit of time for the given date.

moment().startOf( 'month' ); import startOfMonth from 'date-fns/startOfMonth' ; startOfMonth( new Date ()); dayjs().startOf( 'month' ); DateTime.local().startOf( 'month' ); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ day : 1 });

Library Time Moment 1078.948ms Native - DateFns 398.107ms DayJs 765.358ms Luxon 2306.765ms Temporal -

End of Time

Return the end of a unit of time for the given date.

moment().endOf( 'day' ); const end = new Date (); end.setHours( 23 , 59 , 59 , 999 ); end.toISOString(); import endOfDay from 'date-fns/endOfDay' ; endOfDay( new Date ()); dayjs().endOf( 'day' ); DateTime.local().endOf( 'day' ); Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().withPlainTime( new Temporal.PlainTime( 23 , 59 , 59 , 999 , 999 , 999 ));

Library Time Moment 1241.304ms Native 225.519ms DateFns 319.773ms DayJs 914.425ms Luxon 9920.529ms Temporal -

Display

Format

Return the formatted date string in the given format.

moment().format( 'dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss A' ); moment().format( 'ddd, hA' ); new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US' , { dateStyle : 'full' , timeStyle : 'medium' }).format( new Date ()) new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US' , { weekday : 'short' , hour : 'numeric' }).format( new Date ()) import format from 'date-fns/format' ; format( new Date (), 'eeee, MMMM do YYYY, h:mm:ss aa' ); format( new Date (), 'eee, ha' ); dayjs().format( 'dddd, MMMM D YYYY, h:mm:ss A' ); dayjs().format( 'ddd, hA' ); import advancedFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/advancedFormat' ; dayjs.extend(advancedFormat); dayjs().format( 'dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss A' ); DateTime.fromMillis(time).toFormat( 'EEEE, MMMM dd yyyy, h:mm:ss a' ); DateTime.fromMillis(time).toFormat( 'EEE, ha' ); new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US' , { dateStyle : 'full' , timeStyle : 'medium' }).format(Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO()) new Intl .DateTimeFormat( 'en-US' , { weekday : 'short' , hour : 'numeric' }).format(Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO())

Time from now

Return time from now.

moment( 1536484369695 ).fromNow(); new Intl .RelativeTimeFormat().format( -4 , 'day' ); import formatDistance from 'date-fns/formatDistance' ; formatDistance( new Date ( 1536484369695 ), new Date (), { addSuffix : true }); import relativeTime from 'dayjs/plugin/relativeTime' ; dayjs.extend(relativeTime); dayjs( 1536484369695 ).fromNow(); DateTime.local( 2022 , 1 , 27 ).toRelative({ base : this }) new Intl .RelativeTimeFormat().format( -4 , 'day' );

Time from x

Return time from x.

moment([ 2007 , 0 , 27 ]).to(moment([ 2007 , 0 , 29 ])); import formatDistance from 'date-fns/formatDistance' ; formatDistance( new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 27 ), new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 29 )); import relativeTime from 'dayjs/plugin/relativeTime' ; dayjs.extend(relativeTime); dayjs( '2007-01-27' ).to(dayjs( '2007-01-29' )); Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2007-01-27' ).until( '2007-01-29' );

Difference

Get the unit of time between the given dates.

moment([ 2007 , 0 , 27 ]).diff(moment([ 2007 , 0 , 29 ])); moment([ 2007 , 0 , 27 ]).diff(moment([ 2007 , 0 , 29 ]), 'days' ); new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 27 ) - new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 29 ); Math .ceil( ( new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 27 ) - new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 29 )) / 1000 / 60 / 60 / 24 ); import differenceInMilliseconds from 'date-fns/differenceInMilliseconds' ; differenceInMilliseconds( new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 27 ), new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 29 )); import differenceInDays from 'date-fns/differenceInDays' ; differenceInDays( new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 27 ), new Date ( 2007 , 0 , 29 )); dayjs( '2007-01-27' ).diff(dayjs( '2007-01-29' ), 'milliseconds' ); dayjs( '2007-01-27' ).diff(dayjs( '2007-01-29' ), 'days' ); DateTime.local( 2007 , 1 , 27 ).diff(DateTime.local( 2007 , 1 , 29 )).milliseconds; DateTime.local( 2007 , 1 , 27 ).diff(DateTime.local( 2007 , 1 , 29 ), 'days' ).days; Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2007-01-27' ).since( '2007-01-29' ).total({ unit : 'millisecond' }); Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2007-01-27' ).since( '2007-01-29' ).total({ unit : 'day' });

Query

Is Before

Check if a date is before another date.

moment( '2010-10-20' ).isBefore( '2010-10-21' ); new Date ( 2010 , 10 , 20 ) < new Date ( 2010 , 10 , 21 ); import isBefore from 'date-fns/isBefore' ; isBefore( new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ), new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 21 )); dayjs( '2010-10-20' ).isBefore( '2010-10-21' ); DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' ) < DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-21' ); Temporal.PlainDate.compare( '2010-10-20' , '2010-10-21' ) === -1 ;

Is Same

Check if a date is the same as another date.

moment( '2010-10-20' ).isSame( '2010-10-21' ); moment( '2010-10-20' ).isSame( '2010-10-20' ); moment( '2010-10-20' ).isSame( '2010-10-21' , 'month' ); new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).valueOf() === new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 21 ).valueOf(); new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).valueOf() === new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).valueOf(); new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).getTime() === new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).getTime(); new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).valueOf() === new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).getTime(); new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ).toDateString().substring( 4 , 7 ) === new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 21 ).toDateString().substring( 4 , 7 ); import isSameDay from 'date-fns/isSameDay' ; import isSameMonth from 'date-fns/isSameMonth' ; isSameDay( new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ), new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 21 )); isSameDay( new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ), new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 )); isSameMonth( new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ), new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 21 )); dayjs( '2010-10-20' ).isSame( '2010-10-21' ); dayjs( '2010-10-20' ).isSame( '2010-10-20' ); dayjs( '2010-10-20' ).isSame( '2010-10-21' , 'month' ); (+DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' ) === +DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-21' ) + DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' )) === +DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' ); DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' ).hasSame(DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-21' ), 'month' ); Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2010-10-20' ).equals( '2010-10-21' ); Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2010-10-20' ).equals( '2010-10-20' ); Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2010-10-20' ).month === Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2010-10-21' ).month;

Is After

Check if a date is after another date.

moment( '2010-10-20' ).isAfter( '2010-10-19' ); new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ) > new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 19 ); import isAfter from 'date-fns/isAfter' ; isAfter( new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ), new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 19 )); dayjs( '2010-10-20' ).isAfter( '2010-10-19' ); DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' ) > DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-19' ); Temporal.PlainDate.compare( '2010-10-20' , '2010-10-19' ) === 1 ;

Is Between

Check if a date is between two other dates.

moment( '2010-10-20' ).isBetween( '2010-10-19' , '2010-10-25' ); import isWithinInterval from 'date-fns/isWithinInterval' ; isWithinInterval( new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 20 ), { start : new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 19 ), end : new Date ( 2010 , 9 , 25 ), }); import isBetween from 'dayjs/plugin/isBetween' ; dayjs.extend(isBetween); dayjs( '2010-10-20' ).isBetween( '2010-10-19' , '2010-10-25' ); Interval.fromDateTimes( DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-19' ), DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-25' ) ).contains(DateTime.fromISO( '2010-10-20' ));

Is Leap Year

Check if a year is a leap year.

moment([ 2000 ]).isLeapYear(); new Date ( 2000 , 1 , 29 ).getDate() === 29 ; import isLeapYear from 'date-fns/isLeapYear' ; isLeapYear( new Date ( 2000 , 0 , 1 )); import isLeapYear from 'dayjs/plugin/isLeapYear' ; dayjs.extend(isLeapYear); dayjs( '2000-01-01' ).isLeapYear(); expect(DateTime.local( 2000 ).isInLeapYear).toBeTruthy(); Temporal.PlainDate.from( '2000-01-01' ).inLeapYear;

Check if a variable is a native js Date object.

moment.isDate( new Date ()); new Date () instanceof Date ; import isDate from 'date-fns/isDate' ; isDate( new Date ()); dayjs( new Date ()).isValid(); DateTime.local().isValid; new Date () instanceof Date ; Temporal.Now.plainTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainTime; Temporal.Now.plainDateISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainDate; Temporal.Now.plainDateTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainDateTime; Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.ZonedDateTime;

License

MIT