Moment.js is a fantastic time & date library with lots of great features and utilities. However, if you are working on a performance sensitive web application, it might cause a huge performance overhead because of its complex APIs and large bundle size.
Problems with Moment.js:
a.subtract('ms', 50),
a.subtract(50, 'ms') and even
a.subtract('s', '50').
If you are not using timezone but only a few simple functions from moment.js, this might bloat your app, and therefore is considered overkill. dayjs has a smaller core and has very similar APIs so it makes it very easy to migrate. date-fns enables tree-shaking and other benefits so that it works great with React, Sinon.js, and webpack, etc. See https://github.com/moment/moment/issues/2373 for more ideas on why and how people switch from moment.js to other solutions.
|Name
|Tree-shaking
|Methods richness
|Pattern
|Locale
|Timezone Support
|Popularity (stars)
|Sizes
|Moment.js
|No
|High
|OO
|123
|Good (moment-timezone)
|Luxon
|No
|High
|OO
|-
|Good (Intl)
|date-fns
|Yes
|High
|Functional
|64
|Good (date-fns-tz)
|dayjs
|No
|High
|OO
|138
|Good (Intl)
Removed moment.js to replace with date-fns - build output reduced by 40%
—Jared Farago from webnode project.
Good library if you’re looking to replace Moment.js for one reason or another. Immutable too.
—Dan Abramov, Author of Redux and co-author of Create React App. Building tools for humans.
I strongly recommend using date-fns over Moment.js, it's has a nicer API and you can include only parts you need!
—Matija Marohnić, a design-savvy frontend developer from Croatia.
If you're using ESLint, you can install a plugin that will help you identify places in your codebase where you don't (may not) need Moment.js.
Install the plugin...
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-you-dont-need-momentjs
...then update your config
"extends" : ["plugin:you-dont-need-momentjs/recommended"],
⚠️ Indicates other packages or work are needed. See individual functions above.
|Native
|Luxon
|date-fns
|dayjs
|Temporal
|Parse
|String + Date Format
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|String + Time Format
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|String + Format + locale
|❌
|⚠️
|✅
|⚠️
|❌
|Get + Set
|Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Date of Month
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Day of Week
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Day of Year
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Week of Year
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Days in Month
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Weeks in Year
|❌
|❌
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Maximum of the given dates
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Minimum of the given dates
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Manipulate
|Add
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Subtract
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Start of Time
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|End of Time
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Display
|Format
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Time from now
|✅
|❌
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Time from X
|❌
|❌
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Difference
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Query
|Is Before
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Is Same
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Is After
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Is Between
|❌
|✅
|✅
|⚠️
|❌
|Is Leap Year
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|Is a Date
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
Return the date parsed from date string using the given format string.
// Moment.js
moment('12-25-1995', 'MM-DD-YYYY');
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"
// Native
const datePattern = /^(\d{2})-(\d{2})-(\d{4})$/;
const [, month, day, year] = datePattern.exec('12-25-1995');
new Date(`${month}, ${day} ${year}`);
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"
// date-fns
import parse from 'date-fns/parse';
parse('12-25-1995', 'MM-dd-yyyy', new Date());
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"
// dayjs
dayjs('12-25-1995');
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"
// luxon
DateTime.fromFormat('12-25-1995', 'MM-dd-yyyy').toJSDate();
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"
// Temporal
const datePattern = /^(\d{2})-(\d{2})-(\d{4})$/;
const [, month, day, year] = datePattern.exec('12-25-1995');
new Temporal.ZonedDateTime.from({year, month, day, timeZone: Temporal.Now.timeZone()});
// => "1995-12-24T13:00:00.000Z"
Return the date parsed from time string using the given format string.
// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20 4:30', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm');
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"
// Native
const datePattern = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})\s(\d{1,2}):(\d{2})$/;
const [, year, month, day, rawHour, min] = datePattern.exec('2010-10-20 4:30');
new Date(`${year}-${month}-${day}T${('0' + rawHour).slice(-2)}:${min}:00`);
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"
// date-fns
import parse from 'date-fns/parse';
parse('2010-10-20 4:30', 'yyyy-MM-dd H:mm', new Date());
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires customParseFormat plugin
import customParseFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/customParseFormat';
dayjs.extend(customParseFormat);
dayjs('2010-10-20 4:30', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm');
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"
// luxon
DateTime.fromFormat('2010-10-20 4:30', 'yyyy-MM-dd H:mm').toJSDate();
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"
// Temporal
const datePattern = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})\s(\d{1,2}):(\d{2})$/;
const [, year, month, day, hour, minute] = datePattern.exec('2010-10-20 4:30');
new Temporal.ZonedDateTime.from({year, month, day, hour, minute, timeZone: Temporal.Now.timeZone()});
// => "2010-10-19T17:30:00.000Z"
Return the date parsed from string using the given format string and locale.
// Moment.js
moment('2012 mars', 'YYYY MMM', 'fr');
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"
// date-fns
import parse from 'date-fns/parse';
import fr from 'date-fns/locale/fr';
parse('2012 mars', 'yyyy MMMM', new Date(), { locale: fr });
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires customParseFormat plugin
import customParseFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/customParseFormat';
import 'dayjs/locale/fr';
dayjs.extend(customParseFormat);
dayjs('2012 mars', 'YYYY MMM', 'fr');
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"
// Luxon ❌ does not support Locale for node unless https://moment.github.io/luxon/docs/manual/install.html#node
DateTime.fromFormat('2012 mars', 'yyyy MMMM', { locale: 'fr' });
// => "2012-02-29T13:00:00.000Z"
Get the
Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour of the given date.
// Moment.js
moment().seconds();
// => 49
moment().hours();
// => 19
// Native
new Date().getSeconds();
// => 49
new Date().getHours();
// => 19
// date-fns
import getSeconds from 'date-fns/getSeconds';
import getHours from 'date-fns/getHours';
getSeconds(new Date());
// => 49
getHours(new Date());
// => 19
// dayjs
dayjs().second();
// => 49
dayjs().hour();
// => 19
// Luxon
DateTime.local().second;
// => 49
DateTime.local().hour;
// => 19
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().second;
// => 49
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().hour;
// => 19
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1500.703ms
|Native
|348.411ms
|DateFns
|520.670ms
|DayJs
|494.234ms
|Luxon
|1208.368ms
|Temporal
|-
Set the
Millisecond/Second/Minute/Hour of the given date.
// Moment.js
moment().seconds(30);
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
moment().hours(13);
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"
// Native
new Date(new Date().setSeconds(30));
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
new Date(new Date().setHours(13));
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"
// date-fns
import setSeconds from 'date-fns/setSeconds';
import setHours from 'date-fns/setHours';
setSeconds(new Date(), 30);
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
setHours(new Date(), 13);
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().set('second', 30);
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
dayjs().set('hour', 13);
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"
// luxon
DateTime.utc()
.set({ second: 30 })
.toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
DateTime.utc()
.set({ hour: 13 })
.toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ second: 30 });
// => "2018-09-09T09:12:30.695Z"
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ hour: 13 });
// => "2018-09-09T03:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1689.744ms
|Native
|636.741ms
|DateFns
|714.148ms
|DayJs
|2037.603ms
|Luxon
|2897.571ms
|Temporal
|-
Gets or sets the day of the month.
// Moment.js
moment().date();
// => 9
moment().date(4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
// Native
new Date().getDate();
// => 9
new Date().setDate(4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
// date-fns
import getDate from 'date-fns/getDate';
import setDate from 'date-fns/setDate';
getDate(new Date());
// => 9
setDate(new Date(), 4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().date();
// => 9
dayjs().set('date', 4);
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
// luxon
DateTime.utc().day;
// => 9
DateTime.utc()
.set({ day: 4 })
.toString();
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().day;
// => 9
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({ day: 4 });
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1381.669ms
|Native
|397.415ms
|DateFns
|588.004ms
|DayJs
|1218.025ms
|Luxon
|2705.606ms
|Temporal
|-
Gets or sets the day of the week.
// Moment.js
moment().day();
// => 0 (Sunday)
moment().day(-14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"
// Native
new Date().getDay();
// => 0 (Sunday)
new Date().setDate(new Date().getDate() - 14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"
// date-fns
import getDay from 'date-fns/getDay';
import setDay from 'date-fns/setDay';
getDay(new Date());
// => 0 (Sunday)
setDay(new Date(), -14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().day();
// => 0 (Sunday)
dayjs().set('day', -14);
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local().weekday;
// => 7 (Sunday)
DateTime.local()
.minus({ day: 14 })
.toJSDate();
// => "2018-08-26T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().dayOfWeek;
// => 7 (Sunday)
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().subtract(Temporal.Duration.from({ days: 14 }));
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1919.404ms
|Native
|543.466ms
|DateFns
|841.436ms
|DayJs
|1229.475ms
|Luxon
|3936.282ms
|Temporal
|-
Gets or sets the day of the year.
// Moment.js
moment().dayOfYear();
// => 252
moment().dayOfYear(256);
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"
// Native
Math.floor(
(new Date() - new Date(new Date().getFullYear(), 0, 0)) / 1000 / 60 / 60 / 24
);
// => 252
// date-fns
import getDayOfYear from 'date-fns/getDayOfYear';
import setDayOfYear from 'date-fns/setDayOfYear';
getDayOfYear(new Date());
// => 252
setDayOfYear(new Date(), 256);
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires dayOfYear plugin
import dayOfYear from 'dayjs/plugin/dayOfYear';
dayjs.extend(dayOfYear);
dayjs().dayOfYear();
// => 252
dayjs().dayOfYear(256);
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local().ordinal;
// => 252
DateTime.local()
.set({ ordinal: 256 })
.toString();
// => "2018-09-13T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().dayOfYear;
// => 252
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({month: 1, day: 1}).add(Temporal.Duration.from({days: 256}));
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|5511.172ms
|Native
|530.592ms
|DateFns
|2079.043ms
|DayJs
|-
|Luxon
|3540.810ms
|Temporal
|-
Gets or sets the week of the year.
// Moment.js
moment().week();
// => 37
moment().week(24);
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.695Z"
// date-fns
import getWeek from 'date-fns/getWeek';
import setWeek from 'date-fns/setWeek';
getWeek(new Date());
// => 37
setWeek(new Date(), 24);
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.695Z"
// native getWeek
const day = new Date();
const MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK = 604800000;
const firstDayOfWeek = 1; // monday as the first day (0 = sunday)
const startOfYear = new Date(day.getFullYear(), 0, 1);
startOfYear.setDate(
startOfYear.getDate() + (firstDayOfWeek - (startOfYear.getDay() % 7))
);
const dayWeek = Math.round((day - startOfYear) / MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK) + 1;
// => 37
// native setWeek
const day = new Date();
const week = 24;
const MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK = 604800000;
const firstDayOfWeek = 1; // monday as the first day (0 = sunday)
const startOfYear = new Date(day.getFullYear(), 0, 1);
startOfYear.setDate(
startOfYear.getDate() + (firstDayOfWeek - (startOfYear.getDay() % 7))
);
const dayWeek = Math.round((day - startOfYear) / MILLISECONDS_IN_WEEK) + 1;
day.setDate(day.getDate() - (dayWeek - week) * 7);
day.toISOString();
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.794Z
// dayjs ⚠️ requires weekOfYear plugin
import weekOfYear from 'dayjs/plugin/weekOfYear';
dayjs.extend(weekOfYear);
dayjs().week();
// => 37
dayjs().week(24);
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.695Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local().weekNumber;
// => 37
DateTime.local()
.set({ weekNumber: 23 })
.toString();
// => "2018-06-10T09:12:49.794Z
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().weekOfYear;
// => 252
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({month: 1, day: 1}).add(Temporal.Duration.from({weeks: 23}));
// => "2018-09-04T09:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|7147.201ms
|Native
|1371.631ms
|DateFns
|5834.815ms
|DayJs
|-
|Luxon
|4514.771ms
|Temporal
|-
Get the number of days in the current month.
// Moment.js
moment('2012-02', 'YYYY-MM').daysInMonth();
// => 29
// Native
new Date(2012, 02, 0).getDate();
// => 29
// date-fns
import getDaysInMonth from 'date-fns/getDaysInMonth';
getDaysInMonth(new Date(2012, 1));
// => 29
// dayjs
dayjs('2012-02').daysInMonth();
// => 29
// Luxon
DateTime.local(2012, 2).daysInMonth;
// => 29
// Temporal
(new Temporal.PlainYearMonth(2012, 2)).daysInMonth
// or
Temporal.PlainYearMonth.from('2012-02').daysInMonth
// => 29
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|4415.065ms
|Native
|186.196ms
|DateFns
|634.084ms
|DayJs
|1922.774ms
|Luxon
|1403.032ms
|Temporal
|-
Gets the number of weeks in the current year, according to ISO weeks.
// Moment.js
moment().isoWeeksInYear();
// => 52
// date-fns
import getISOWeeksInYear from 'date-fns/getISOWeeksInYear';
getISOWeeksInYear(new Date());
// => 52
// dayjs ⚠️ requires isoWeeksInYear plugin
import isoWeeksInYear from 'dayjs/plugin/isoWeeksInYear';
dayjs.extend(isoWeeksInYear);
dayjs().isoWeeksInYear();
// => 52
// Luxon
DateTime.local().weeksInWeekYear;
// => 52
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from({day:31, month:12, year: Temporal.Now.plainDateISO()}).weekOfYear
// => 52
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1065.247ms
|Native
|-
|DateFns
|4954.042ms
|DayJs
|-
|Luxon
|1134.483ms
|Temporal
|-
Returns the maximum (most distant future) of the given date.
const array = [
new Date(2017, 4, 13),
new Date(2018, 2, 12),
new Date(2016, 0, 10),
new Date(2016, 0, 9),
];
// Moment.js
moment.max(array.map(a => moment(a)));
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
// Native
new Date(Math.max.apply(null, array)).toISOString();
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
// date-fns
import max from 'date-fns/max';
max(array);
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires minMax plugin
import minMax from 'dayjs/plugin/minMax';
dayjs.extend(minMax);
dayjs.max(array.map(a => dayjs(a)));
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.max(...array.map(a => DateTime.fromJSDate(a))).toJSDate();
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Instant.fromEpochMilliseconds(Math.max.apply(null, array))
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1780.075ms
|Native
|828.332ms
|DateFns
|980.938ms
|DayJs
|-
|Luxon
|2694.702ms
|Temporal
|-
Returns the minimum (most distant future) of the given date.
const array = [
new Date(2017, 4, 13),
new Date(2018, 2, 12),
new Date(2016, 0, 10),
new Date(2016, 0, 9),
];
// Moment.js
moment.min(array.map(a => moment(a)));
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"
// Native
new Date(Math.min.apply(null, array)).toISOString();
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"
// date-fns
import min from 'date-fns/min';
min(array);
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires minMax plugin
import minMax from 'dayjs/plugin/minMax';
dayjs.extend(minMax);
dayjs.min(array.map(a => dayjs(a)));
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.min(...array.map(a => DateTime.fromJSDate(a))).toJSDate();
// => "2016-01-08T13:00:00.000Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Instant.fromEpochMilliseconds(Math.min.apply(null, array))
// => "2018-03-11T13:00:00.000Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1744.459ms
|Native
|819.646ms
|DateFns
|841.249ms
|DayJs
|-
|Luxon
|2720.462ms
|Temporal
|-
Add the specified number of days to the given date.
// Moment.js
moment().add(7, 'days');
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"
// Native
const now = new Date();
now.setDate(now.getDate() + 7);
// => "Sun Sep 16 2018 09:12:49"
// date-fns
import addDays from 'date-fns/addDays';
addDays(new Date(), 7);
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().add(7, 'day');
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local()
.plus({ day: 7 })
.toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().add(Temporal.Duration.from({days: 7}));
// => "2018-09-16T09:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1309.485ms
|Native
|259.932ms
|DateFns
|385.394ms
|DayJs
|1911.881ms
|Luxon
|3919.797ms
|Temporal
|-
Subtract the specified number of days from the given date.
// Moment.js
moment().subtract(7, 'days');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
// Native
const now = new Date();
now.setDate(now.getDate() - 7);
// => Sun Sep 09 2018 09:12:49
// date-fns
import subDays from 'date-fns/subDays';
subDays(new Date(), 7);
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().subtract(7, 'day');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local()
.minus({ day: 7 })
.toJSDate();
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().subtract(Temporal.Duration.from({days: 7}));
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1278.384ms
|Native
|215.255ms
|DateFns
|379.057ms
|DayJs
|1772.593ms
|Luxon
|4028.866ms
|Temporal
|-
Return the start of a unit of time for the given date.
// Moment.js
moment().startOf('month');
// => "2018-08-31T14:00:00.000Z"
// date-fns
import startOfMonth from 'date-fns/startOfMonth';
startOfMonth(new Date());
// => "2018-08-31T14:00:00.000Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().startOf('month');
// => "2018-08-31T14:00:00.000Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local().startOf('month');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().with({day: 1});
// => "2018-09-01T14:00:00.000Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1078.948ms
|Native
|-
|DateFns
|398.107ms
|DayJs
|765.358ms
|Luxon
|2306.765ms
|Temporal
|-
Return the end of a unit of time for the given date.
// Moment.js
moment().endOf('day');
// => "2018-09-09T13:59:59.999Z"
// Native
const end = new Date();
end.setHours(23, 59, 59, 999);
end.toISOString();
// => "2018-09-09T16:59:59.999Z"
// date-fns
import endOfDay from 'date-fns/endOfDay';
endOfDay(new Date());
// => "2018-09-09T13:59:59.999Z"
// dayjs
dayjs().endOf('day');
// => "2018-09-09T13:59:59.999Z"
// Luxon
DateTime.local().endOf('day');
// => "2018-09-02T09:12:49.695Z"
// Temporal
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO().withPlainTime(new Temporal.PlainTime(23,59,59,999,999,999));
// => "2018-09-09T16:59:59.999999999Z"
|Library
|Time
|Moment
|1241.304ms
|Native
|225.519ms
|DateFns
|319.773ms
|DayJs
|914.425ms
|Luxon
|9920.529ms
|Temporal
|-
Return the formatted date string in the given format.
// Moment.js
moment().format('dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss A');
// => "Sunday, September 9th 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
moment().format('ddd, hA');
// => "Sun, 7PM"
// Native
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'medium' }).format(new Date())
// => "Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:12:49 PM"
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { weekday: 'short', hour: 'numeric' }).format(new Date())
// => "Sun, 7 PM"
// date-fns
import format from 'date-fns/format';
format(new Date(), 'eeee, MMMM do YYYY, h:mm:ss aa');
// => "Sunday, September 9th 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
format(new Date(), 'eee, ha');
// => "Sun, 7PM"
// dayjs
dayjs().format('dddd, MMMM D YYYY, h:mm:ss A');
// => "Sunday, September 9 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
dayjs().format('ddd, hA');
// => "Sun, 7PM"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires advancedFormat plugin to support more format tokens
import advancedFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/advancedFormat';
dayjs.extend(advancedFormat);
dayjs().format('dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss A');
// => "Sunday, September 9th 2018, 7:12:49 PM"
// Luxon
DateTime.fromMillis(time).toFormat('EEEE, MMMM dd yyyy, h:mm:ss a');
// => "Sunday, September 9 2018, 7:12:49 PM" ⚠️ not support 9th
DateTime.fromMillis(time).toFormat('EEE, ha');
// => "Sun, 7PM"
// Temporal
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'medium' }).format(Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO())
// => "Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:12:49 PM"
new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { weekday: 'short', hour: 'numeric' }).format(Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO())
// => "Sun, 7 PM"
Return time from now.
// Moment.js
moment(1536484369695).fromNow();
// => "4 days ago"
// Native
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat().format(-4, 'day');
// => "4 days ago"
// date-fns
import formatDistance from 'date-fns/formatDistance';
formatDistance(new Date(1536484369695), new Date(), { addSuffix: true });
// => "4 days ago"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires relativeTime plugin
import relativeTime from 'dayjs/plugin/relativeTime';
dayjs.extend(relativeTime);
dayjs(1536484369695).fromNow();
// => "5 days ago" ⚠️ the rounding method of this plugin is different from moment.js and date-fns, use with care.
// luxon requires Intl.RelativeTimeFormat
DateTime.local(2022, 1, 27).toRelative({ base: this })
// => "in 4 months"
// Temporal
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat().format(-4, 'day');
// => "4 days ago"
Return time from x.
// Moment.js
moment([2007, 0, 27]).to(moment([2007, 0, 29]));
// => "in 2 days"
// date-fns
import formatDistance from 'date-fns/formatDistance';
formatDistance(new Date(2007, 0, 27), new Date(2007, 0, 29));
// => "2 days"
// dayjs ⚠️ requires relativeTime plugin
import relativeTime from 'dayjs/plugin/relativeTime';
dayjs.extend(relativeTime);
dayjs('2007-01-27').to(dayjs('2007-01-29'));
// => "in 2 days"
// luxon ❌ does not support relative time
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2007-01-27').until('2007-01-29');
// => Temporal.Duration('P2D')
Get the unit of time between the given dates.
// Moment.js
moment([2007, 0, 27]).diff(moment([2007, 0, 29]));
// => -172800000
moment([2007, 0, 27]).diff(moment([2007, 0, 29]), 'days');
// => -2
// Native
new Date(2007, 0, 27) - new Date(2007, 0, 29);
// => -172800000
Math.ceil(
(new Date(2007, 0, 27) - new Date(2007, 0, 29)) / 1000 / 60 / 60 / 24
);
// => -2
// date-fns
import differenceInMilliseconds from 'date-fns/differenceInMilliseconds';
differenceInMilliseconds(new Date(2007, 0, 27), new Date(2007, 0, 29));
// => -172800000
import differenceInDays from 'date-fns/differenceInDays';
differenceInDays(new Date(2007, 0, 27), new Date(2007, 0, 29));
// => -2
// dayjs
dayjs('2007-01-27').diff(dayjs('2007-01-29'), 'milliseconds');
// => -172800000
dayjs('2007-01-27').diff(dayjs('2007-01-29'), 'days');
// => -2
// luxon
DateTime.local(2007, 1, 27).diff(DateTime.local(2007, 1, 29)).milliseconds;
// => -172800000
DateTime.local(2007, 1, 27).diff(DateTime.local(2007, 1, 29), 'days').days;
// => -2
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2007-01-27').since('2007-01-29').total({unit: 'millisecond'});
// => -172800000
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2007-01-27').since('2007-01-29').total({unit: 'day'});
// => -2
Check if a date is before another date.
// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isBefore('2010-10-21');
// => true
// Native
new Date(2010, 10, 20) < new Date(2010, 10, 21);
// => true
// date-fns
import isBefore from 'date-fns/isBefore';
isBefore(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 21));
// => true
// dayjs
dayjs('2010-10-20').isBefore('2010-10-21');
// => true
// luxon
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20') < DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-21');
// => true
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.compare('2010-10-20', '2010-10-21') === -1;
// => true
Check if a date is the same as another date.
// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21');
// => false
moment('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-20');
// => true
moment('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21', 'month');
// => true
// Native
new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf() === new Date(2010, 9, 21).valueOf();
// => false
new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf() === new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf();
// => true
new Date(2010, 9, 20).getTime() === new Date(2010, 9, 20).getTime();
// => true
new Date(2010, 9, 20).valueOf() === new Date(2010, 9, 20).getTime();
// => true
new Date(2010, 9, 20).toDateString().substring(4, 7) ===
new Date(2010, 9, 21).toDateString().substring(4, 7);
// => true
// date-fns
import isSameDay from 'date-fns/isSameDay';
import isSameMonth from 'date-fns/isSameMonth';
isSameDay(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 21));
// => false
isSameDay(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 20));
// => true
isSameMonth(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 21));
// => true
// dayjs
dayjs('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21');
// => false
dayjs('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-20');
// => true
dayjs('2010-10-20').isSame('2010-10-21', 'month');
// => true
// luxon
(+DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20') ===
+DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-21') +
// => false
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20')) ===
+DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20');
// => true
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20').hasSame(DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-21'), 'month');
// => true
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-20').equals('2010-10-21');
// => false
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-20').equals('2010-10-20');
// => true
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-20').month === Temporal.PlainDate.from('2010-10-21').month;
// => true
Check if a date is after another date.
// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isAfter('2010-10-19');
// => true
// Native
new Date(2010, 9, 20) > new Date(2010, 9, 19);
// => true
// date-fns
import isAfter from 'date-fns/isAfter';
isAfter(new Date(2010, 9, 20), new Date(2010, 9, 19));
// => true
// dayjs
dayjs('2010-10-20').isAfter('2010-10-19');
// => true
// luxon
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20') > DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-19');
// => true
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.compare('2010-10-20', '2010-10-19') === 1;
// => true
Check if a date is between two other dates.
// Moment.js
moment('2010-10-20').isBetween('2010-10-19', '2010-10-25');
// => true
// date-fns
import isWithinInterval from 'date-fns/isWithinInterval';
isWithinInterval(new Date(2010, 9, 20), {
start: new Date(2010, 9, 19),
end: new Date(2010, 9, 25),
});
// => true
// dayjs ⚠️ requires isBetween plugin
import isBetween from 'dayjs/plugin/isBetween';
dayjs.extend(isBetween);
dayjs('2010-10-20').isBetween('2010-10-19', '2010-10-25');
// => true
// luxon
Interval.fromDateTimes(
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-19'),
DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-25')
).contains(DateTime.fromISO('2010-10-20'));
// => true
Check if a year is a leap year.
// Moment.js
moment([2000]).isLeapYear();
// => true
// Native
new Date(2000, 1, 29).getDate() === 29;
// => true
// date-fns
import isLeapYear from 'date-fns/isLeapYear';
isLeapYear(new Date(2000, 0, 1));
// => true
// dayjs ⚠️ requires isLeapYear plugin
import isLeapYear from 'dayjs/plugin/isLeapYear';
dayjs.extend(isLeapYear);
dayjs('2000-01-01').isLeapYear();
// => true
// luxon
expect(DateTime.local(2000).isInLeapYear).toBeTruthy();
// => true
// Temporal
Temporal.PlainDate.from('2000-01-01').inLeapYear;
// => true
Check if a variable is a native js Date object.
// Moment.js
moment.isDate(new Date());
// => true
// Native
new Date() instanceof Date;
// => true
// date-fns
import isDate from 'date-fns/isDate';
isDate(new Date());
// => true
// dayjs
dayjs(new Date()).isValid();
// luxon
DateTime.local().isValid;
// => true
// Temporal
new Date() instanceof Date;
Temporal.Now.plainTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainTime;
Temporal.Now.plainDateISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainDate;
Temporal.Now.plainDateTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.PlainDateTime;
Temporal.Now.zonedDateTimeISO() instanceof Temporal.ZonedDateTime;
// => true
MIT