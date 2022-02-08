eslint-plugin-yml is ESLint plugin provides linting rules for YAML.
<i18n lang="yaml">.
vue-eslint-parser v7.3.0 and above.
# eslint-disable-next-line
You can check on the Online DEMO.
e.g. eslint-plugin-yaml
These plugins use the processor to parse and return the results independently, without providing the ESLint engine with AST and source code text.
Plugins don't provide AST, so you can't use directive comments (e.g.
# eslint-disable).
Plugins don't provide source code text, so you can't use it with plugins and rules that use text (e.g. eslint-plugin-prettier, eol-last).
eslint-plugin-yml works by providing AST and source code text to ESLint.
See documents.
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-yml
Requirements
- ESLint v6.0.0 and above
- Node.js v12.22.x, v14.17.x, v16.x and above
Use
.eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// 'eslint:recommended',
'plugin:yml/standard'
],
rules: {
// override/add rules settings here, such as:
// 'yml/rule-name': 'error'
}
}
This plugin provides configs:
plugin:yml/base ... Configuration to enable correct YAML parsing.
plugin:yml/recommended ... Above, plus rules to prevent errors or unintended behavior.
plugin:yml/standard ... Above, plus rules to enforce the common stylistic conventions.
plugin:yml/prettier ... Turn off rules that may conflict with Prettier.
See the rule list to get the
rules that this plugin provides.
If you have specified a parser, you need to configure a parser for
.yaml.
For example, if you are using the
"@babel/eslint-parser", configure it as follows:
module.exports = {
// ...
extends: ["plugin:yml/standard"],
// ...
parser: "@babel/eslint-parser",
// Add an `overrides` section to add a parser configuration for YAML.
overrides: [
{
files: ["*.yaml", "*.yml"],
parser: "yaml-eslint-parser",
},
],
// ...
};
If you want to run
eslint from the command line, make sure you include the
.yaml extension using the
--ext option or a glob pattern, because ESLint targets only
.js files by default.
Examples:
eslint --ext .js,.yaml,.yml src
eslint "src/**/*.{js,yaml,yml}"
Use the dbaeumer.vscode-eslint extension that Microsoft provides officially.
You have to configure the
eslint.validate option of the extension to check
.yaml files, because the extension targets only
*.js or
*.jsx files by default.
Example .vscode/settings.json:
{
"eslint.validate": [
"javascript",
"javascriptreact",
"yaml"
]
}
In any of the JetBrains IDEs you can configure the linting scope. Following the steps in their help document, you can add YAML files to the scope like so:
{**/*,*}.{js,ts,jsx,tsx,html,vue,yaml,yml}
^^^^ ^^^
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.
The rules with the following star ⭐ are included in the config.
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|RECOMMENDED
|STANDARD
|yml/block-mapping-question-indicator-newline
|enforce consistent line breaks after
? indicator
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/block-mapping
|require or disallow block style mappings.
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/block-sequence-hyphen-indicator-newline
|enforce consistent line breaks after
- indicator
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/block-sequence
|require or disallow block style sequences.
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/indent
|enforce consistent indentation
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/key-name-casing
|enforce naming convention to key names
|yml/no-empty-document
|disallow empty document
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/no-empty-key
|disallow empty mapping keys
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/no-empty-mapping-value
|disallow empty mapping values
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/no-empty-sequence-entry
|disallow empty sequence entries
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/no-tab-indent
|disallow tabs for indentation.
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/plain-scalar
|require or disallow plain style scalar.
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/quotes
|enforce the consistent use of either double, or single quotes
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/require-string-key
|disallow mapping keys other than strings
|yml/sort-keys
|require mapping keys to be sorted
|🔧
|yml/sort-sequence-values
|require sequence values to be sorted
|🔧
|yml/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error
|disallow parsing errors in Vue custom blocks
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/flow-mapping-curly-newline
|enforce consistent line breaks inside braces
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/flow-mapping-curly-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside braces
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/flow-sequence-bracket-newline
|enforce linebreaks after opening and before closing flow sequence brackets
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/flow-sequence-bracket-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside flow sequence brackets
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/key-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing between keys and values in mapping pairs
|🔧
|⭐
|yml/no-irregular-whitespace
|disallow irregular whitespace
|⭐
|⭐
|yml/no-multiple-empty-lines
|disallow multiple empty lines
|🔧
|yml/spaced-comment
|enforce consistent spacing after the
# in a comment
|🔧
|⭐
You can verify using JSON Schema by checking and installing eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator.
You can verify the message files by checking and installing @intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n.
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.
This plugin uses yaml-eslint-parser for the parser. Check here to find out about AST.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).