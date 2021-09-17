openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epx

eslint-plugin-xss

by Mikko Rantanen
0.1.11 (see all)

ESLint plugin for XSS detection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.8K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-xss

NPM version Build Status Codecov Codacy

Tries to detect XSS issues in codebase before they end up in production.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-xss:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-xss --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-xss globally.

Usage

Add xss to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "xss"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "xss/rule-name": 2
    }
}

Supported Rules

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial