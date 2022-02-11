ESLint rules for XO

This plugin is bundled with XO, but can still be useful if you don't use XO.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Configure it in package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "env" : { "es6" : true }, "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : 7 , "sourceType" : "module" }, "plugins" : [ "xo" ], "rules" : { "xo/catch-error-name" : [ "error" , { "name" : "err" }], "xo/explicit-length-check" : "error" , "xo/filename-case" : [ "error" , { "case" : "kebabCase" }], "xo/no-abusive-eslint-disable" : "error" , "xo/no-process-exit" : "error" , "xo/throw-new-error" : "error" } } }

Rules

catch-error-name - Enforce a specific parameter name in catch clauses.

explicit-length-check - Enforce explicitly comparing the length property of a value.

property of a value. filename-case - Enforce a case style for filenames.

no-abusive-eslint-disable - Enforce specifying rules to disable in eslint-disable comments.

comments. no-process-exit - Disallow process.exit() .

. throw-new-error - Require new when throwing an error. (fixable)

Recommended config

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it in your package.json with the extends option:

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "plugins" : [ "xo" ], "extends" : "plugin:xo/recommended" } }

See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.

Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus