ESLint rules for XO
This plugin is bundled with XO, but can still be useful if you don't use XO.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-xo
Configure it in
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 7,
"sourceType": "module"
},
"plugins": [
"xo"
],
"rules": {
"xo/catch-error-name": ["error", {"name": "err"}],
"xo/explicit-length-check": "error",
"xo/filename-case": ["error", {"case": "kebabCase"}],
"xo/no-abusive-eslint-disable": "error",
"xo/no-process-exit": "error",
"xo/throw-new-error": "error"
}
}
}
This plugin exports a
recommended config that enforces good practices.
Enable it in your
package.json with the
extends option:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"plugins": [
"xo"
],
"extends": "plugin:xo/recommended"
}
}
See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.
Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus