Deprecated!
Renamed to eslint-plugin-unicorn

Readme

eslint-plugin-xo Build Status Coverage Status

ESLint rules for XO

This plugin is bundled with XO, but can still be useful if you don't use XO.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-xo

Usage

Configure it in package.json.

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "env": {
            "es6": true
        },
        "parserOptions": {
            "ecmaVersion": 7,
            "sourceType": "module"
        },
        "plugins": [
            "xo"
        ],
        "rules": {
            "xo/catch-error-name": ["error", {"name": "err"}],
            "xo/explicit-length-check": "error",
            "xo/filename-case": ["error", {"case": "kebabCase"}],
            "xo/no-abusive-eslint-disable": "error",
            "xo/no-process-exit": "error",
            "xo/throw-new-error": "error"
        }
    }
}

Rules

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it in your package.json with the extends option:

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "plugins": [
            "xo"
        ],
        "extends": "plugin:xo/recommended"
    }
}

See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.

Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.

Created by

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

