epw

eslint-plugin-workspaces

by Joshua Jacobowitz
0.7.0 (see all)

An ESLint plugin for enforcing consistent imports across monorepo packages.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-workspaces Coverage Status code style: prettier

An ESLint plugin for enforcing consistent imports across monorepo packages.

It support Yarn Workspaces as well as lerna.

Installation

# npm
npm install eslint-plugin-workspaces --save-dev

# yarn
yarn add eslint-plugin-workspaces --dev

Configuration

Enable the rules in your ESLint configuration file:

{
  "plugins": ["workspaces"],
  "rules": {
    "workspaces/no-relative-imports": "error",
    "workspaces/require-dependency": "warn"
  }
}

Or add the "recommended" preset:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:workspaces/recommended"]
}

Rules

✔ included in the "recommended" preset

🔧 fixable using the --fix command line option

NameDescription
🔧no-absolute-importsdisallow absolute imports for files that are within the current package
no-cross-importsdisallow imports of files that are inside another package
🔧no-relative-importsdisallow relative imports of files that are outside of the current package
require-dependencydisallow importing from packages that are not listed as a dependency

Presets

  • recommended enables rules recommended for all users
  • all enables all rules

License

MIT

