An ESLint plugin for enforcing consistent imports across monorepo packages.
It support Yarn Workspaces as well as lerna.
# npm
npm install eslint-plugin-workspaces --save-dev
# yarn
yarn add eslint-plugin-workspaces --dev
Enable the rules in your ESLint configuration file:
{
"plugins": ["workspaces"],
"rules": {
"workspaces/no-relative-imports": "error",
"workspaces/require-dependency": "warn"
}
}
Or add the "recommended" preset:
{
"extends": ["plugin:workspaces/recommended"]
}
✔ included in the "recommended" preset
🔧 fixable using the
--fix command line option
|Name
|Description
|✔
|🔧
|no-absolute-imports
|disallow absolute imports for files that are within the current package
|no-cross-imports
|disallow imports of files that are inside another package
|✔
|🔧
|no-relative-imports
|disallow relative imports of files that are outside of the current package
|✔
|require-dependency
|disallow importing from packages that are not listed as a dependency
recommended enables rules recommended for all users
all enables all rules