An ESLint plugin for enforcing consistent imports across monorepo packages.

It support Yarn Workspaces as well as lerna.

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-workspaces --save-dev yarn add eslint-plugin-workspaces --dev

Configuration

Enable the rules in your ESLint configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "workspaces" ], "rules" : { "workspaces/no-relative-imports" : "error" , "workspaces/require-dependency" : "warn" } }

Or add the "recommended" preset:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:workspaces/recommended" ] }

Rules

✔ included in the "recommended" preset

🔧 fixable using the --fix command line option

Name Description ✔ 🔧 no-absolute-imports disallow absolute imports for files that are within the current package no-cross-imports disallow imports of files that are inside another package ✔ 🔧 no-relative-imports disallow relative imports of files that are outside of the current package ✔ require-dependency disallow importing from packages that are not listed as a dependency

Presets

recommended enables rules recommended for all users

enables rules recommended for all users all enables all rules

License

MIT