A collection of custom ESLint rules that help enforce JavaScript coding standard in the WordPress project.
This package has been deprecated, please use @wordpress/eslint-plugin or @wordpress/scripts
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-wordpress:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-wordpress --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-wordpress globally.
This plugin exports a
recommended config that enforces WordPress JavaScript coding standards.
Note: This config will also add the Backbone, jQuery, JSON, Underscore, and the global
wp as allowed globals.
Enable it in your
package.json with the
extends option:
{
"name": "my-wordpress-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "plugin:wordpress/recommended",
"plugins": [
"wordpress"
]
}
}
Or create your own
.eslintrc.json configuration file:
{
"extends": "plugin:wordpress/recommended",
"plugins": [
"wordpress"
]
}
Or create your own
.eslintrc.js configuration file:
{
"extends": "plugin:wordpress/recommended",
"plugins": [
"wordpress"
]
}
Or create your own
.eslintrc.yaml or
.eslintrc.yml configuration file:
extends:
- "plugin:wordpress/recommended"
plugins:
- "wordpress"
See the ESLint docs for more information about configuration file formats.
You can also stack any of the extra shared configs on top of the "recommended" config by extending an array of linting configs. For example, this package provides a Node.js linting config, which can be added to the recommended config with the following configuration file:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:wordpress/recommended",
"plugin:wordpress/node"
]
}
The following rulesets are available:
