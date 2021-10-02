ESLint plugin for Web Components.

Install

Assuming you already have ESLint installed, run:

npm install eslint-plugin-wc --save-dev yarn add eslint-plugin-wc --dev

Usage

Then extend the recommended eslint config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:wc/recommended" ] }

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)

{ "settings": { "wc": { "elementBaseClasses": ["LitElement"] // Recognize `LitElement` as a Custom Element base class } } }

Custom Configuration

If you want more fine-grained configuration, you can instead add a snippet like this to your ESLint configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "wc" ], "rules" : { "wc/no-invalid-element-name" : "error" , "wc/no-typos" : "warn" } }

Supported Rules

Possible Errors (Recommended)

Best Practice

Shareable configurations

Recommended

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces WebComponent good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:wc/recommended" ] }

Best Practices

This plugin exports a best-practice configuration that enforces WebComponent best practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:wc/best-practice" ] }

Note: These configurations will enable sourceType: 'module' in parser options.

License