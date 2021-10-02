eslint-plugin-wc
ESLint plugin for Web Components.
Assuming you already have ESLint installed, run:
# npm
npm install eslint-plugin-wc --save-dev
# yarn
yarn add eslint-plugin-wc --dev
Then extend the recommended eslint config:
{
"extends": [
// ...
"plugin:wc/recommended"
]
}
You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)
{
"settings": {
"wc": {
"elementBaseClasses": ["LitElement"] // Recognize `LitElement` as a Custom Element base class
}
}
}
If you want more fine-grained configuration, you can instead add a snippet like this to your ESLint configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
// ...
"wc"
],
"rules": {
// ...
"wc/no-invalid-element-name": "error",
"wc/no-typos": "warn"
}
}
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces WebComponent good practices.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:wc/recommended"]
}
This plugin exports a
best-practice configuration that enforces WebComponent best practices.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:wc/best-practice"]
}
Note: These configurations will enable
sourceType: 'module' in parser options.
eslint-plugin-wc is licensed under the MIT License.