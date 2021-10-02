openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epw

eslint-plugin-wc

by James Garbutt
1.3.2 (see all)

ESLint rules for Web Components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.4K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Eslint + WebComponents

eslint-plugin-wc

npm version Build Status Coverage Status License: MIT

ESLint plugin for Web Components.

Install

Assuming you already have ESLint installed, run:

# npm
npm install eslint-plugin-wc --save-dev

# yarn
yarn add eslint-plugin-wc --dev

Usage

Then extend the recommended eslint config:

{
  "extends": [
    // ...
    "plugin:wc/recommended"
  ]
}

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)

{
  "settings": {
    "wc": {
      "elementBaseClasses": ["LitElement"] // Recognize `LitElement` as a Custom Element base class
    }
  }
}

Custom Configuration

If you want more fine-grained configuration, you can instead add a snippet like this to your ESLint configuration file:

{
  "plugins": [
    // ...
    "wc"
  ],
  "rules": {
    // ...
    "wc/no-invalid-element-name": "error",
    "wc/no-typos": "warn"
  }
}

Supported Rules

Best Practice

Shareable configurations

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces WebComponent good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:wc/recommended"]
}

Best Practices

This plugin exports a best-practice configuration that enforces WebComponent best practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:wc/best-practice"]
}

Note: These configurations will enable sourceType: 'module' in parser options.

License

eslint-plugin-wc is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial