eslint-plugin-vuetify

by vuetifyjs
1.1.0 (see all)

An eslint plugin for Vuetify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.7K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-vuetify

An eslint plugin for Vuetify. Built for https://github.com/vuetifyjs/vuetify/pull/7327, requires vuetify >=2.0.0


Support the maintainer of this plugin:

Kael Watts-Deuchar

Become a Patron

💿 Install

You should have eslint and eslint-plugin-vue set up first.

yarn add eslint-plugin-vuetify -D
# OR
npm install eslint-plugin-vuetify --save-dev

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  extends: [
    'plugin:vue/base',
    'plugin:vuetify/base'
  ]
}

NOTE This plugin does not affect pug templates due to a limitation in vue-eslint-parser. I suggest converting your pug templates to HTML with pug-to-html in order to use this plugin.

Rules

Deprecations

These rules will help you avoid deprecated components, props, and classes. They are included in the plugin:vuetify/base preset.

Grid system

These rules are designed to help migrate to the new grid system in Vuetify v2. They are included in the plugin:vuetify/recommended preset.

💪 Supporting Vuetify

Vuetify is an open source MIT project that has been made possible due to the generous contributions by community backers. If you are interested in supporting this project, please consider:

📑 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify LLC

