An eslint plugin for Vuetify. Built for https://github.com/vuetifyjs/vuetify/pull/7327, requires vuetify >=2.0.0
You should have
eslint and
eslint-plugin-vue set up first.
yarn add eslint-plugin-vuetify -D
# OR
npm install eslint-plugin-vuetify --save-dev
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: [
'plugin:vue/base',
'plugin:vuetify/base'
]
}
NOTE This plugin does not affect pug templates due to a limitation in vue-eslint-parser. I suggest converting your pug templates to HTML with pug-to-html in order to use this plugin.
These rules will help you avoid deprecated components, props, and classes. They are included in the
plugin:vuetify/base preset.
no-deprecated-components)
no-deprecated-props)
no-deprecated-classes)
These rules are designed to help migrate to the new grid system in Vuetify v2. They are included in the
plugin:vuetify/recommended preset.
no-legacy-grid)
grid-unknown-attributes)
