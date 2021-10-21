An eslint plugin for Vuetify. Built for https://github.com/vuetifyjs/vuetify/pull/7327, requires vuetify >=2.0.0

Support the maintainer of this plugin:

Kael Watts-Deuchar

💿 Install

You should have eslint and eslint-plugin-vue set up first.

yarn add eslint-plugin-vuetify -D npm install eslint-plugin-vuetify --save-dev

module .exports = { extends : [ 'plugin:vue/base' , 'plugin:vuetify/base' ] }

NOTE This plugin does not affect pug templates due to a limitation in vue-eslint-parser. I suggest converting your pug templates to HTML with pug-to-html in order to use this plugin.

Rules

Deprecations

These rules will help you avoid deprecated components, props, and classes. They are included in the plugin:vuetify/base preset.

Prevent the use of components that have been removed from Vuetify ( no-deprecated-components )

) Prevent the use of props that have been removed from Vuetify ( no-deprecated-props )

) Prevent the use of classes that have been removed from Vuetify ( no-deprecated-classes )

Grid system

These rules are designed to help migrate to the new grid system in Vuetify v2. They are included in the plugin:vuetify/recommended preset.

Prevent the use of legacy grid components and props ( no-legacy-grid )

) Warn about unknown attributes not being converted to classes on new grid components ( grid-unknown-attributes )

💪 Supporting Vuetify

Vuetify is an open source MIT project that has been made possible due to the generous contributions by community backers. If you are interested in supporting this project, please consider:

📑 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify LLC