An
eslint plugin for checking accessibility rules from within
.vue files.
If you're using
yarn:
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility
or if you're using
npm:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility
Add
vuejs-accessibility to the plugins section of your
eslint configuration. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["vuejs-accessibility"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"vuejs-accessibility/rule-name": "error"
}
}
You can also enable all the recommended rules at once. Add
plugin:vuejs-accessibility/recommended in extends:
{
"extends": ["plugin:vuejs-accessibility/recommended"]
}
Ensure you have
node and
yarn installed on your system. Then run
yarn in the root of the repository to install the dependencies.
To add a new rule, you need to take the following steps:
src/index.ts.
src/rules.
src/rules/__tests__.
docs/rules.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/vue-a11y/eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility.
The code is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.
The work for this plugin was largely based on previous work done on eslint-plugin-vue-a11y, as well as various other tools, including: