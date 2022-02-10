An eslint plugin for checking accessibility rules from within .vue files.

Installation

If you're using yarn :

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility

or if you're using npm :

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility

Usage

Add vuejs-accessibility to the plugins section of your eslint configuration. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "vuejs-accessibility" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "vuejs-accessibility/rule-name" : "error" } }

You can also enable all the recommended rules at once. Add plugin:vuejs-accessibility/recommended in extends:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:vuejs-accessibility/recommended" ] }

Development

Ensure you have node and yarn installed on your system. Then run yarn in the root of the repository to install the dependencies.

Adding a new rule

To add a new rule, you need to take the following steps:

Add the configuration and require to src/index.ts .

. Add the rule itself into src/rules .

. Add the corresponding test in src/rules/__tests__ .

. Add the corresponding documentation in docs/rules .

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/vue-a11y/eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility.

License

The code is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Credit

The work for this plugin was largely based on previous work done on eslint-plugin-vue-a11y, as well as various other tools, including: