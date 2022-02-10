openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility

by vue-a11y
1.1.0 (see all)

An eslint plugin for checking Vue.js files for accessibility

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.7K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility

Build Status Package Version

An eslint plugin for checking accessibility rules from within .vue files.

Installation

If you're using yarn:

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility

or if you're using npm:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility

Usage

Add vuejs-accessibility to the plugins section of your eslint configuration. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["vuejs-accessibility"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "vuejs-accessibility/rule-name": "error"
  }
}

You can also enable all the recommended rules at once. Add plugin:vuejs-accessibility/recommended in extends:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:vuejs-accessibility/recommended"]
}

Development

Ensure you have node and yarn installed on your system. Then run yarn in the root of the repository to install the dependencies.

Adding a new rule

To add a new rule, you need to take the following steps:

  • Add the configuration and require to src/index.ts.
  • Add the rule itself into src/rules.
  • Add the corresponding test in src/rules/__tests__.
  • Add the corresponding documentation in docs/rules.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/vue-a11y/eslint-plugin-vuejs-accessibility.

License

The code is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Credit

The work for this plugin was largely based on previous work done on eslint-plugin-vue-a11y, as well as various other tools, including:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial