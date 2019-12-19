openbase logo
epv

eslint-plugin-vuefix

by 秦天翔
0.2.1 (see all)

eslint plugin for autofix of .vue file

npm
GitHub
Readme

eslint-plugin-vuefix

This ESLint plugin extracts and auto-fix scripts from .vue files.

For vue-cli@3, please use official vue eslint plugin

Usage

Simply install via npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-vuefix and add the plugin to your ESLint configuration. See ESLint documentation.

Plugin should be installed the same way as eslint：

$ npm i eslint -D # local
$ npm i eslint-plugin-vuefix -D # local
# or
$ npm i eslint -g # global
$ npm i eslint-plugin-vuefix -g # global

Example:

{
    "plugins": [
        "vuefix"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "vuefix/vuefix": [2, {"auto": true}]
    }
}

Options

  • auto (Boolean, default: true). If set to false, the file will not be overwritten automatically

A Helper Tool

If you create a new .vue file, and just type 'vue' to save, this plugin will generate an sample code for your vue component.

License

MIT © qintx

