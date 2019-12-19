This ESLint plugin extracts and auto-fix scripts from .vue files.

For vue-cli@3, please use official vue eslint plugin

Usage

Simply install via npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-vuefix and add the plugin to your ESLint configuration. See ESLint documentation.

Plugin should be installed the same way as eslint：

npm i eslint -D npm i eslint-plugin-vuefix -D or npm i eslint -g npm i eslint-plugin-vuefix -g

Example:

{ "plugins" : [ "vuefix" ], "rules" : { "vuefix/vuefix" : [ 2 , { "auto" : true }] } }

Options

auto (Boolean, default: true). If set to false, the file will not be overwritten automatically

A Helper Tool

If you create a new .vue file, and just type 'vue' to save, this plugin will generate an sample code for your vue component.

License

MIT © qintx