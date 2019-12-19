This ESLint plugin extracts and auto-fix scripts from .vue files.
For vue-cli@3, please use official vue eslint plugin
Simply install via npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-vuefix and add the plugin to your ESLint configuration. See ESLint documentation.
Plugin should be installed the same way as eslint：
$ npm i eslint -D # local
$ npm i eslint-plugin-vuefix -D # local
# or
$ npm i eslint -g # global
$ npm i eslint-plugin-vuefix -g # global
Example:
{
"plugins": [
"vuefix"
],
"rules": {
"vuefix/vuefix": [2, {"auto": true}]
}
}
If you create a new .vue file, and just type 'vue' to save, this plugin will generate an sample code for your vue component.
MIT © qintx