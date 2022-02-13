eslint-plugin-vue-scoped-css is ESLint plugin for Scoped CSS in Vue.js.
This ESLint plugin provides linting rules relate to better ways to help you avoid problems when using Scoped CSS in Vue.js.
You can check on the Online DEMO.
See documents.
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-vue-scoped-css
Requirements
- ESLint v6.0.0 and above
- Node.js v12.22.x, v14.17.x, v16.x and above
Create
.eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// 'eslint:recommended',
'plugin:vue-scoped-css/vue3-recommended'
],
rules: {
// override/add rules settings here, such as:
// 'vue-scoped-css/no-unused-selector': 'error'
}
}
This plugin provides some predefined configs:
plugin:vue-scoped-css/base - Settings and rules to enable this plugin
plugin:vue-scoped-css/recommended -
/base, plus rules for better ways to help you avoid problems for Vue.js 2.x
plugin:vue-scoped-css/vue3-recommended -
/base, plus rules for better ways to help you avoid problems for Vue.js 3.x
plugin:vue-scoped-css/all - All rules of this plugin are included
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.
Enforce all the rules in this category with:
{
"extends": "plugin:vue-scoped-css/vue3-recommended"
}
|Rule ID
|Description
|vue-scoped-css/enforce-style-type
|enforce the
<style> tags to be plain or have the
scoped or
module attribute
|vue-scoped-css/no-deprecated-deep-combinator
|disallow using deprecated deep combinators
|🔧
|vue-scoped-css/no-parent-of-v-global
|disallow parent selector for
::v-global pseudo-element
|vue-scoped-css/no-parsing-error
|disallow parsing errors in
<style>
|vue-scoped-css/no-unused-keyframes
|disallow
@keyframes which don't use in Scoped CSS
|vue-scoped-css/no-unused-selector
|disallow selectors defined in Scoped CSS that don't use in
<template>
|vue-scoped-css/require-v-deep-argument
|require selector argument to be passed to
::v-deep()
|🔧
|vue-scoped-css/require-v-global-argument
|require selector argument to be passed to
::v-global()
|vue-scoped-css/require-v-slotted-argument
|require selector argument to be passed to
::v-slotted()
Enforce all the rules in this category with:
{
"extends": "plugin:vue-scoped-css/recommended"
}
No preset enables the rules in this category. Please enable each rule if you want.
For example:
{
"rules": {
"vue-scoped-css/no-deprecated-v-enter-v-leave-class": "error"
}
}
|Rule ID
|Description
|vue-scoped-css/no-deprecated-v-enter-v-leave-class
|disallow v-enter and v-leave classes.
|vue-scoped-css/require-selector-used-inside
|disallow selectors defined that is not used inside
<template>
|Rule ID
|Replaced by
|vue-scoped-css/require-scoped
|vue-scoped-css/enforce-style-type
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).