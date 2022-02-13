openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-vue-scoped-css

by future-architect
2.0.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin for Scoped CSS in Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-vue-scoped-css

eslint-plugin-vue-scoped-css is ESLint plugin for Scoped CSS in Vue.js.

NPM license NPM version NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads Build Status Coverage Status

Features

This ESLint plugin provides linting rules relate to better ways to help you avoid problems when using Scoped CSS in Vue.js.

  • Provides linting rules for Scoped CSS.
  • Supports CSS syntax including level 4 selectors.
  • Supports <style lang="scss">.
  • Supports <style lang="stylus">.
  • Parses <style>, <template> and <script> blocks.

You can check on the Online DEMO.

Documentation

See documents.

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-vue-scoped-css

Requirements

  • ESLint v6.0.0 and above
  • Node.js v12.22.x, v14.17.x, v16.x and above

Usage

Create .eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.

Example .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    // add more generic rulesets here, such as:
    // 'eslint:recommended',
    'plugin:vue-scoped-css/vue3-recommended'
  ],
  rules: {
    // override/add rules settings here, such as:
    // 'vue-scoped-css/no-unused-selector': 'error'
  }
}

Configs

This plugin provides some predefined configs:

  • plugin:vue-scoped-css/base - Settings and rules to enable this plugin
  • plugin:vue-scoped-css/recommended - /base, plus rules for better ways to help you avoid problems for Vue.js 2.x
  • plugin:vue-scoped-css/vue3-recommended - /base, plus rules for better ways to help you avoid problems for Vue.js 3.x
  • plugin:vue-scoped-css/all - All rules of this plugin are included

Rules

The --fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.

Enforce all the rules in this category with:

{
  "extends": "plugin:vue-scoped-css/vue3-recommended"
}
Rule IDDescription
vue-scoped-css/enforce-style-typeenforce the <style> tags to be plain or have the scoped or module attribute
vue-scoped-css/no-deprecated-deep-combinatordisallow using deprecated deep combinators🔧
vue-scoped-css/no-parent-of-v-globaldisallow parent selector for ::v-global pseudo-element
vue-scoped-css/no-parsing-errordisallow parsing errors in <style>
vue-scoped-css/no-unused-keyframesdisallow @keyframes which don't use in Scoped CSS
vue-scoped-css/no-unused-selectordisallow selectors defined in Scoped CSS that don't use in <template>
vue-scoped-css/require-v-deep-argumentrequire selector argument to be passed to ::v-deep()🔧
vue-scoped-css/require-v-global-argumentrequire selector argument to be passed to ::v-global()
vue-scoped-css/require-v-slotted-argumentrequire selector argument to be passed to ::v-slotted()

Enforce all the rules in this category with:

{
  "extends": "plugin:vue-scoped-css/recommended"
}
Rule IDDescription
vue-scoped-css/enforce-style-typeenforce the <style> tags to be plain or have the scoped or module attribute
vue-scoped-css/no-parsing-errordisallow parsing errors in <style>
vue-scoped-css/no-unused-keyframesdisallow @keyframes which don't use in Scoped CSS
vue-scoped-css/no-unused-selectordisallow selectors defined in Scoped CSS that don't use in <template>

Uncategorized

No preset enables the rules in this category. Please enable each rule if you want.

For example:

{
  "rules": {
    "vue-scoped-css/no-deprecated-v-enter-v-leave-class": "error"
  }
}
Rule IDDescription
vue-scoped-css/no-deprecated-v-enter-v-leave-classdisallow v-enter and v-leave classes.
vue-scoped-css/require-selector-used-insidedisallow selectors defined that is not used inside <template>

Deprecated

  • ⚠️ We're going to remove deprecated rules in the next major release. Please migrate to successor/new rules.
  • 😇 We don't fix bugs which are in deprecated rules since we don't have enough resources.
Rule IDReplaced by
vue-scoped-css/require-scopedvue-scoped-css/enforce-style-type

Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.

Development Tools

  • npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
  • npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial