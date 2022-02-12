openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-vue

by vuejs
8.2.0 (see all)

Official ESLint plugin for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

136

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/57
Read All Reviews
giuseppecampanelli

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

Readme

eslint-plugin-vue

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI License

Official ESLint plugin for Vue.js

📖 Documentation

Please refer to the official website.

⚓ Versioning Policy

This plugin follows Semantic Versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.

📰 Releases

This project uses GitHub Releases.

🍻 Contribution Guide

Contributing is welcome! See the ESLint Vue Plugin Developer Guide.

Working With Rules

Be sure to read the official ESLint guide before you start writing a new rule.

To see what an abstract syntax tree (AST) of your code looks like, you may use AST Explorer. After opening AST Explorer, select Vue as the syntax and vue-eslint-parser as the parser.

The default JavaScript parser must be replaced because Vue.js single file components are not plain JavaScript, but a custom file format. vue-eslint-parser is a replacement parser that generates an enhanced AST with nodes that represent specific parts of the template syntax, as well as the contents of the <script> tag.

To learn more about certain nodes in a produced AST, see the ESTree project page and the vue-eslint-parser AST documentation.

vue-eslint-parser provides a few useful parser services to help traverse the produced AST and access template tokens:

  • context.parserServices.defineTemplateBodyVisitor(visitor, scriptVisitor)
  • context.parserServices.getTemplateBodyTokenStore()

Check out an example rule to see usage of these services.

Be aware that depending on the code samples you write in tests, the RuleTester parser property must be set accordingly (this can be done on a test by test basis). See an example here.

If you're stuck, remember there are many rules available for reference. If you can't find the right solution, don't hesitate to reach out in issues – we're happy to help!

🔒 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Giuseppe CampanelliMontreal21 Ratings43 Reviews
Online Programmer @ Ubisoft
6 months ago
Easy to Use

I use this package in all my Vue.js projects. It enforces proper Vue development across my team and keeps code clean and consistent. It also helps me learn to stay consistent with any language I'm programming with.

1
sajinimarychandy
Jeudi Prando AraujoCentro, Domingos Martins - ES31 Ratings8 Reviews
Resolvendo problemas com JavaScript
7 months ago
GlennUK6 Ratings0 Reviews
Mostly C# and JavaScript/Node.js.
November 2, 2020
damiArgentina7 Ratings0 Reviews
October 6, 2020

Alternatives

eslintFind and fix problems in your JavaScript code.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
23M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
276
Top Feedback
92Great Documentation
83Easy to Use
77Performant
@typescript-eslint/parser:sparkles: Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
16M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
eslint-plugin-react-hooksA declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
18
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
6Performant
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin:sparkles: Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
epr
eslint-plugin-reactReact specific linting rules for ESLint
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
eslint-import-resolver-webpackESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial