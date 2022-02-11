This monorepo contains all the packages that composes the Verdaccio 5.x architecture, except Verdaccio itself and UI.
⚠️ DEPRECATED All packages were moved to
verdaccio/verdaccio/ master branch, only security vulnerabilities will be commited on this repo until verdaccio@5.x.x is being is replaced by major release. Features please refer to the main repository. Only bugs and security updates are allowed on this repository.
Please, refer to our CONTRIBUTING to learn how to contribute.
Verdaccio Monorepo is an open source project with MIT license