Various awesome ESLint rules
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-unicorn
Configure it in
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": "latest",
"sourceType": "module"
},
"plugins": [
"unicorn"
],
"rules": {
"unicorn/better-regex": "error",
"unicorn/catch-error-name": "error",
"unicorn/consistent-destructuring": "error",
"unicorn/consistent-function-scoping": "error",
"unicorn/custom-error-definition": "off",
"unicorn/empty-brace-spaces": "error",
"unicorn/error-message": "error",
"unicorn/escape-case": "error",
"unicorn/expiring-todo-comments": "error",
"unicorn/explicit-length-check": "error",
"unicorn/filename-case": "error",
"unicorn/import-index": "off",
"unicorn/import-style": "error",
"unicorn/new-for-builtins": "error",
"unicorn/no-abusive-eslint-disable": "error",
"unicorn/no-array-callback-reference": "error",
"unicorn/no-array-for-each": "error",
"unicorn/no-array-method-this-argument": "error",
"unicorn/no-array-push-push": "error",
"unicorn/no-array-reduce": "error",
"unicorn/no-await-expression-member": "error",
"unicorn/no-console-spaces": "error",
"unicorn/no-document-cookie": "error",
"unicorn/no-empty-file": "error",
"unicorn/no-for-loop": "error",
"unicorn/no-hex-escape": "error",
"unicorn/no-instanceof-array": "error",
"unicorn/no-invalid-remove-event-listener": "error",
"unicorn/no-keyword-prefix": "off",
"unicorn/no-lonely-if": "error",
"no-nested-ternary": "off",
"unicorn/no-nested-ternary": "error",
"unicorn/no-new-array": "error",
"unicorn/no-new-buffer": "error",
"unicorn/no-null": "error",
"unicorn/no-object-as-default-parameter": "error",
"unicorn/no-process-exit": "error",
"unicorn/no-static-only-class": "error",
"unicorn/no-this-assignment": "error",
"unicorn/no-unreadable-array-destructuring": "error",
"unicorn/no-unsafe-regex": "off",
"unicorn/no-unused-properties": "off",
"unicorn/no-useless-fallback-in-spread": "error",
"unicorn/no-useless-length-check": "error",
"unicorn/no-useless-spread": "error",
"unicorn/no-useless-undefined": "error",
"unicorn/no-zero-fractions": "error",
"unicorn/number-literal-case": "error",
"unicorn/numeric-separators-style": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-add-event-listener": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-array-find": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-array-flat": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-array-flat-map": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-array-index-of": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-array-some": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-at": "off",
"unicorn/prefer-code-point": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-date-now": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-default-parameters": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-dom-node-append": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-dom-node-dataset": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-dom-node-remove": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-dom-node-text-content": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-export-from": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-includes": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-keyboard-event-key": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-math-trunc": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-modern-dom-apis": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-module": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-negative-index": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-node-protocol": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-number-properties": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-object-from-entries": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-object-has-own": "off",
"unicorn/prefer-optional-catch-binding": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-prototype-methods": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-query-selector": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-reflect-apply": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-regexp-test": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-set-has": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-spread": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-string-replace-all": "off",
"unicorn/prefer-string-slice": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-string-starts-ends-with": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-string-trim-start-end": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-switch": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-ternary": "error",
"unicorn/prefer-top-level-await": "off",
"unicorn/prefer-type-error": "error",
"unicorn/prevent-abbreviations": "error",
"unicorn/require-array-join-separator": "error",
"unicorn/require-number-to-fixed-digits-argument": "error",
"unicorn/require-post-message-target-origin": "off",
"unicorn/string-content": "off",
"unicorn/template-indent": "warn",
"unicorn/throw-new-error": "error"
}
}
}
Each rule has emojis denoting:
recommended configuration
--fix command line option
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|better-regex
|Improve regexes by making them shorter, consistent, and safer.
|✅
|🔧
|catch-error-name
|Enforce a specific parameter name in catch clauses.
|✅
|🔧
|consistent-destructuring
|Use destructured variables over properties.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|consistent-function-scoping
|Move function definitions to the highest possible scope.
|✅
|custom-error-definition
|Enforce correct
Error subclassing.
|🔧
|empty-brace-spaces
|Enforce no spaces between braces.
|✅
|🔧
|error-message
|Enforce passing a
message value when creating a built-in error.
|✅
|escape-case
|Require escape sequences to use uppercase values.
|✅
|🔧
|expiring-todo-comments
|Add expiration conditions to TODO comments.
|✅
|explicit-length-check
|Enforce explicitly comparing the
length or
size property of a value.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|filename-case
|Enforce a case style for filenames.
|✅
|import-index
|Enforce importing index files with
..
|🔧
|import-style
|Enforce specific import styles per module.
|✅
|new-for-builtins
|Enforce the use of
new for all builtins, except
String,
Number,
Boolean,
Symbol and
BigInt.
|✅
|🔧
|no-abusive-eslint-disable
|Enforce specifying rules to disable in
eslint-disable comments.
|✅
|no-array-callback-reference
|Prevent passing a function reference directly to iterator methods.
|✅
|💡
|no-array-for-each
|Prefer
for…of over
Array#forEach(…).
|✅
|🔧
|no-array-method-this-argument
|Disallow using the
this argument in array methods.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-array-push-push
|Enforce combining multiple
Array#push() into one call.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-array-reduce
|Disallow
Array#reduce() and
Array#reduceRight().
|✅
|no-await-expression-member
|Forbid member access from await expression.
|✅
|🔧
|no-console-spaces
|Do not use leading/trailing space between
console.log parameters.
|✅
|🔧
|no-document-cookie
|Do not use
document.cookie directly.
|✅
|no-empty-file
|Disallow empty files.
|✅
|no-for-loop
|Do not use a
for loop that can be replaced with a
for-of loop.
|✅
|🔧
|no-hex-escape
|Enforce the use of Unicode escapes instead of hexadecimal escapes.
|✅
|🔧
|no-instanceof-array
|Require
Array.isArray() instead of
instanceof Array.
|✅
|🔧
|no-invalid-remove-event-listener
|Prevent calling
EventTarget#removeEventListener() with the result of an expression.
|✅
|no-keyword-prefix
|Disallow identifiers starting with
new or
class.
|no-lonely-if
|Disallow
if statements as the only statement in
if blocks without
else.
|✅
|🔧
|no-nested-ternary
|Disallow nested ternary expressions.
|✅
|🔧
|no-new-array
|Disallow
new Array().
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-new-buffer
|Enforce the use of
Buffer.from() and
Buffer.alloc() instead of the deprecated
new Buffer().
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-null
|Disallow the use of the
null literal.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-object-as-default-parameter
|Disallow the use of objects as default parameters.
|✅
|no-process-exit
|Disallow
process.exit().
|✅
|no-static-only-class
|Forbid classes that only have static members.
|✅
|🔧
|no-this-assignment
|Disallow assigning
this to a variable.
|✅
|no-unreadable-array-destructuring
|Disallow unreadable array destructuring.
|✅
|🔧
|no-unsafe-regex
|Disallow unsafe regular expressions.
|no-unused-properties
|Disallow unused object properties.
|no-useless-fallback-in-spread
|Forbid useless fallback when spreading in object literals.
|✅
|🔧
|no-useless-length-check
|Disallow useless array length check.
|✅
|🔧
|no-useless-spread
|Disallow unnecessary spread.
|✅
|🔧
|no-useless-undefined
|Disallow useless
undefined.
|✅
|🔧
|no-zero-fractions
|Disallow number literals with zero fractions or dangling dots.
|✅
|🔧
|number-literal-case
|Enforce proper case for numeric literals.
|✅
|🔧
|numeric-separators-style
|Enforce the style of numeric separators by correctly grouping digits.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-add-event-listener
|Prefer
.addEventListener() and
.removeEventListener() over
on-functions.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-array-find
|Prefer
.find(…) over the first element from
.filter(…).
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-array-flat
|Prefer
Array#flat() over legacy techniques to flatten arrays.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-array-flat-map
|Prefer
.flatMap(…) over
.map(…).flat().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-array-index-of
|Prefer
Array#indexOf() over
Array#findIndex() when looking for the index of an item.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-array-some
|Prefer
.some(…) over
.filter(…).length check and
.find(…).
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-at
|Prefer
.at() method for index access and
String#charAt().
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-code-point
|Prefer
String#codePointAt(…) over
String#charCodeAt(…) and
String.fromCodePoint(…) over
String.fromCharCode(…).
|✅
|💡
|prefer-date-now
|Prefer
Date.now() to get the number of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-default-parameters
|Prefer default parameters over reassignment.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-dom-node-append
|Prefer
Node#append() over
Node#appendChild().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-dom-node-dataset
|Prefer using
.dataset on DOM elements over
.setAttribute(…).
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-dom-node-remove
|Prefer
childNode.remove() over
parentNode.removeChild(childNode).
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-dom-node-text-content
|Prefer
.textContent over
.innerText.
|✅
|💡
|prefer-export-from
|Prefer
export…from when re-exporting.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-includes
|Prefer
.includes() over
.indexOf() and
Array#some() when checking for existence or non-existence.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-keyboard-event-key
|Prefer
KeyboardEvent#key over
KeyboardEvent#keyCode.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-math-trunc
|Enforce the use of
Math.trunc instead of bitwise operators.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-modern-dom-apis
|Prefer
.before() over
.insertBefore(),
.replaceWith() over
.replaceChild(), prefer one of
.before(),
.after(),
.append() or
.prepend() over
insertAdjacentText() and
insertAdjacentElement().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-module
|Prefer JavaScript modules (ESM) over CommonJS.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-negative-index
|Prefer negative index over
.length - index for
{String,Array,TypedArray}#slice(),
Array#splice() and
Array#at().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-node-protocol
|Prefer using the
node: protocol when importing Node.js builtin modules.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-number-properties
|Prefer
Number static properties over global ones.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-object-from-entries
|Prefer using
Object.fromEntries(…) to transform a list of key-value pairs into an object.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-object-has-own
|Prefer
Object.hasOwn(…) over
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(…).
|🔧
|prefer-optional-catch-binding
|Prefer omitting the
catch binding parameter.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-prototype-methods
|Prefer borrowing methods from the prototype instead of the instance.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-query-selector
|Prefer
.querySelector() over
.getElementById(),
.querySelectorAll() over
.getElementsByClassName() and
.getElementsByTagName().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-reflect-apply
|Prefer
Reflect.apply() over
Function#apply().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-regexp-test
|Prefer
RegExp#test() over
String#match() and
RegExp#exec().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-set-has
|Prefer
Set#has() over
Array#includes() when checking for existence or non-existence.
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-spread
|Prefer the spread operator over
Array.from(…),
Array#concat(…),
Array#slice() and
String#split('').
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-string-replace-all
|Prefer
String#replaceAll() over regex searches with the global flag.
|🔧
|prefer-string-slice
|Prefer
String#slice() over
String#substr() and
String#substring().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-string-starts-ends-with
|Prefer
String#startsWith() &
String#endsWith() over
RegExp#test().
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|prefer-string-trim-start-end
|Prefer
String#trimStart() /
String#trimEnd() over
String#trimLeft() /
String#trimRight().
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-switch
|Prefer
switch over multiple
else-if.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-ternary
|Prefer ternary expressions over simple
if-else statements.
|✅
|🔧
|prefer-top-level-await
|Prefer top-level await over top-level promises and async function calls.
|💡
|prefer-type-error
|Enforce throwing
TypeError in type checking conditions.
|✅
|🔧
|prevent-abbreviations
|Prevent abbreviations.
|✅
|🔧
|require-array-join-separator
|Enforce using the separator argument with
Array#join().
|✅
|🔧
|require-number-to-fixed-digits-argument
|Enforce using the digits argument with
Number#toFixed().
|✅
|🔧
|require-post-message-target-origin
|Enforce using the
targetOrigin argument with
window.postMessage().
|💡
|string-content
|Enforce better string content.
|🔧
|💡
|template-indent
|Fix whitespace-insensitive template indentation.
|🔧
|throw-new-error
|Require
new when throwing an error.
|✅
|🔧
This plugin exports a
recommended config that enforces good practices.
Enable it in your
package.json with the
extends option:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "plugin:unicorn/recommended"
}
}
See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.
Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.
This plugin exports an
all config that makes use of all rules (except for deprecated ones).
Enable it in your
package.json with the
extends option:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "plugin:unicorn/all"
}
}
See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.