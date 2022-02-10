openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-uilib

by wix
2.1.4 (see all)

UI Components Library for React Native

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

115

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UI Toolset & Components Library for React Native

Build Status npm NPM Downloads Follow on Twitter

Check out our Docs.
Our Discord Channel

Download our Expo demo app

(You will need the Expo App)

Installing

See setup instructions here.

New Major Version 6.0

See breaking changes

For React Native >= 0.60.0

please use react-native-ui-lib

For React Native < 0.60.0

please use react-native-ui-lib@^3.0.0

Create your own Design System in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Load your foundations and presets (colors, typography, spacings, etc...)

// FoundationConfig.js

import {Colors, Typography, Spacings} from 'react-native-ui-lib';

Colors.loadColors({
  primaryColor: '#2364AA',
  secondaryColor: '#81C3D7',
  textColor: '##221D23',
  errorColor: '#E63B2E',
  successColor: '#ADC76F',
  warnColor: '##FF963C'
});

Typography.loadTypographies({
  heading: {fontSize: 36, fontWeight: '600'},
  subheading: {fontSize: 28, fontWeight: '500'},
  body: {fontSize: 18, fontWeight: '400'},
});

Spacings.loadSpacings({
  page: 20,
  card: 12,
  gridGutter: 16
});

Step 2

Set default configurations to your components

// ComponentsConfig.js

import {ThemeManager} from 'react-native-ui-lib';

// with plain object
ThemeManager.setComponentTheme('Card', {
  borderRadius: 8
});

// with a dynamic function
ThemeManager.setComponentTheme('Button', (props, context) => {
  // 'square' is not an original Button prop, but a custom prop that can
  // be used to create different variations of buttons in your app
  if (props.square) {
    return {
      borderRadius: 0
    };
  }
});

Step 3

Use it all together. Your configurations will be applied on uilib components so you can use them easily with modifiers. 

// MyScreen.js

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, Text, Card, Button} from 'react-native-ui-lib';

class MyScreen extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View flex padding-page>
        <Text heading marginB-s4>My Screen</Text>
        <Card height={100} center padding-card marginB-s4>
          <Text body>This is an example card </Text>
        </Card>
        
        <Button label="Button" body bg-primaryColor square></Button>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial