UI Toolset & Components Library for React Native

Installing

See setup instructions here.

New Major Version 6.0

See breaking changes

For React Native >= 0.60.0

please use react-native-ui-lib

For React Native < 0.60.0

please use react-native-ui-lib@^3.0.0

Create your own Design System in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Load your foundations and presets (colors, typography, spacings, etc...)

import {Colors, Typography, Spacings} from 'react-native-ui-lib' ; Colors.loadColors({ primaryColor : '#2364AA' , secondaryColor : '#81C3D7' , textColor : '##221D23' , errorColor : '#E63B2E' , successColor : '#ADC76F' , warnColor : '##FF963C' }); Typography.loadTypographies({ heading : { fontSize : 36 , fontWeight : '600' }, subheading : { fontSize : 28 , fontWeight : '500' }, body : { fontSize : 18 , fontWeight : '400' }, }); Spacings.loadSpacings({ page : 20 , card : 12 , gridGutter : 16 });

Step 2

Set default configurations to your components

import {ThemeManager} from 'react-native-ui-lib' ; ThemeManager.setComponentTheme( 'Card' , { borderRadius : 8 }); ThemeManager.setComponentTheme( 'Button' , (props, context) => { if (props.square) { return { borderRadius : 0 }; } });

Step 3

Use it all together. Your configurations will be applied on uilib components so you can use them easily with modifiers.