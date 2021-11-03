ESLint plugin that helps following best practices when writing UI tests. It supports the following automation tools (in alphabetical order):
Prerequisite:
npm i eslint --save-dev)
eslint-plugin-ui-testing:
npm i eslint-plugin-ui-testing --save-dev
ui-testing plugin to the
.eslintrc configuration file.
{
"plugins": ["ui-testing"]
}
plugin:ui-testing/cypress
plugin:ui-testing/playwright
plugin:ui-testing/puppeteer
plugin:ui-testing/testcafe
plugin:ui-testing/webdriverio
Example:
{
"extends": ["plugin:ui-testing/webdriverio"]
}
You can customize specific rules in the
.eslintrc configuration file.
{
"rules": {
"ui-testing/no-disabled-tests": "error", // default = warn
"ui-testing/no-css-page-layout-selector": ["warn", "webdriverio"] // default = error
}
}
3 (under
Usage), then these customized rules will override the default.
|Rule
|Default
|Ruleset
|missing-assertion-in-test
error
|no-absolute-url
warn
|no-assertions-in-hooks
error
|no-browser-commands-in-tests
warn
|no-css-page-layout-selector
error
|no-disabled-tests
warn
|no-focused-tests
warn
|no-hard-wait
error
|no-implicit-wait
error
|no-link-text-selector
error
|no-tag-name-selector
error
|no-wait-in-tests
warn
|no-xpath-page-layout-selector
error
|no-xpath-selector
warn
Note: All automation tool specific rulesets include the recommended ruleset.