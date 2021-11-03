ESLint plugin that helps following best practices when writing UI tests. It supports the following automation tools (in alphabetical order):

Cypress

Playwright

Puppeteer

TestCafe

WebdriverIO

Usage

Prerequisite:

ESLint is installed ( npm i eslint --save-dev )

Install eslint-plugin-ui-testing :

npm i eslint-plugin-ui-testing --save-dev

Add the ui-testing plugin to the .eslintrc configuration file.

{ "plugins" : [ "ui-testing" ] }

Configure the rules as follows by using the recommended ruleset per automation tool. Choose one from:

plugin:ui-testing/cypress

plugin:ui-testing/playwright

plugin:ui-testing/puppeteer

plugin:ui-testing/testcafe

plugin:ui-testing/webdriverio

Example:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:ui-testing/webdriverio" ] }

Customization

You can customize specific rules in the .eslintrc configuration file.

{ "rules" : { "ui-testing/no-disabled-tests" : "error" , "ui-testing/no-css-page-layout-selector" : [ "warn" , "webdriverio" ] } }

In case you are using a recommended ruleset as described in step 3 (under Usage ), then these customized rules will override the default.

(under ), then these customized rules will override the default. It is also possible to omit the recommended ruleset and just set each rule specifically as above.

Overview rules

Rule Default Ruleset missing-assertion-in-test error no-absolute-url warn no-assertions-in-hooks error no-browser-commands-in-tests warn no-css-page-layout-selector error no-disabled-tests warn no-focused-tests warn no-hard-wait error no-implicit-wait error no-link-text-selector error no-tag-name-selector error no-wait-in-tests warn no-xpath-page-layout-selector error no-xpath-selector warn

Note: All automation tool specific rulesets include the recommended ruleset.