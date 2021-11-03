openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epu

eslint-plugin-ui-testing

by Kwo Ding
2.0.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin that helps following best practices when writing UI tests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-ui-testing

Build Status

ESLint plugin that helps following best practices when writing UI tests. It supports the following automation tools (in alphabetical order):

  • Cypress
  • Playwright
  • Puppeteer
  • TestCafe
  • WebdriverIO

Usage

Prerequisite:

  • ESLint is installed (npm i eslint --save-dev)
  1. Install eslint-plugin-ui-testing:
npm i eslint-plugin-ui-testing --save-dev
  1. Add the ui-testing plugin to the .eslintrc configuration file.
{
    "plugins": ["ui-testing"]
}
  1. Configure the rules as follows by using the recommended ruleset per automation tool. Choose one from:
  • plugin:ui-testing/cypress
  • plugin:ui-testing/playwright
  • plugin:ui-testing/puppeteer
  • plugin:ui-testing/testcafe
  • plugin:ui-testing/webdriverio

Example:

{
    "extends": ["plugin:ui-testing/webdriverio"]
}

Customization

You can customize specific rules in the .eslintrc configuration file.

{
    "rules": {
        "ui-testing/no-disabled-tests": "error", // default = warn
        "ui-testing/no-css-page-layout-selector": ["warn", "webdriverio"] // default = error
    }
}
  • In case you are using a recommended ruleset as described in step 3 (under Usage), then these customized rules will override the default.
  • It is also possible to omit the recommended ruleset and just set each rule specifically as above.

Overview rules

RuleDefaultRuleset
missing-assertion-in-testerrorrecommended-badge
no-absolute-urlwarncypress-badge webdriverio-badge
no-assertions-in-hookserrorrecommended-badge
no-browser-commands-in-testswarnplaywright-badge puppeteer-badge webdriverio-badge
no-css-page-layout-selectorerrorcypress-badge playwright-badge puppeteer-badge testcafe-badge webdriverio-badge
no-disabled-testswarnrecommended-badge
no-focused-testswarnrecommended-badge
no-hard-waiterrorcypress-badge playwright-badge puppeteer-badge testcafe-badge webdriverio-badge
no-implicit-waiterrorwebdriverio-badge
no-link-text-selectorerrorwebdriverio-badge
no-tag-name-selectorerrorwebdriverio-badge
no-wait-in-testswarnplaywright-badge puppeteer-badge testcafe-badge webdriverio-badge
no-xpath-page-layout-selectorerrorwebdriverio-badge
no-xpath-selectorwarnwebdriverio-badge

Note: All automation tool specific rulesets include the recommended ruleset.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial