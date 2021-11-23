openbase logo
eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys

by Arthur Zagorsky
2.1.0

A linter plugin to require sorting interface and string enum keys

Downloads/wk

116K

116K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys

Sort interface and string enum keys

Inspired by and sourced from eslint/sort-keys

Installation

You'll first need to install

yarn add -D eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser

Next, install eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys:

yarn add -D eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys

Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys globally.

Usage

Specify the parser for typescript files in your .eslintrc configuration file:

{
  "parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser"
}

Add typescript-sort-keys to the plugins section. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["typescript-sort-keys"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "typescript-sort-keys/interface": "error",
    "typescript-sort-keys/string-enum": "error"
  }
}

Or enable all rules with defaults

{
  "extends": ["plugin:typescript-sort-keys/recommended"]
}

Supported Rules

Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable

NameDescription✔️🔧
typescript-sort-keys/interfacerequire interface keys to be sorted✔️🔧
typescript-sort-keys/string-enumrequire string enum members to be sorted✔️🔧

