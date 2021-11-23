Sort interface and string enum keys
Inspired by and sourced from eslint/sort-keys
You'll first need to install
yarn add -D eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser
Next, install
eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys:
yarn add -D eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys
Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install
eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys globally.
Specify the parser for typescript files in your
.eslintrc configuration file:
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser"
}
Add
typescript-sort-keys to the plugins section. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["typescript-sort-keys"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"typescript-sort-keys/interface": "error",
"typescript-sort-keys/string-enum": "error"
}
}
Or enable all rules with defaults
{
"extends": ["plugin:typescript-sort-keys/recommended"]
}
Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable
|Name
|Description
|✔️
|🔧
typescript-sort-keys/interface
|require interface keys to be sorted
|✔️
|🔧
typescript-sort-keys/string-enum
|require string enum members to be sorted
|✔️
|🔧