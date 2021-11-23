Sort interface and string enum keys

Inspired by and sourced from eslint/sort-keys

Installation

You'll first need to install

yarn add -D eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser

Next, install eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys :

yarn add -D eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys

Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install eslint-plugin-typescript-sort-keys globally.

Usage

Specify the parser for typescript files in your .eslintrc configuration file:

{ "parser" : "@typescript-eslint/parser" }

Add typescript-sort-keys to the plugins section. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "typescript-sort-keys" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "typescript-sort-keys/interface" : "error" , "typescript-sort-keys/string-enum" : "error" } }

Or enable all rules with defaults

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:typescript-sort-keys/recommended" ] }

Supported Rules

Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable