openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ept

eslint-plugin-typescript

by Brad Zacher
0.14.0 (see all)

TypeScript plugin for ESLint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.2K

GitHub Stars

346

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Deprecated: Use @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin instead

Readme

THIS REPOSITORY HAS BEEN ARCHIVED. SEE https://github.com/bradzacher/eslint-plugin-typescript/issues/290

eslint-plugin-typescript

NPM version NPM downloads TravisCI

TypeScript support for ESLint. (This is still in the very early stages, so please be patient.)

The below readme is for the upcoming 1.0.0 release. Please see this tag for the current NPM version (0.14.0)

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install typescript if you haven’t already:

$ npm i typescript@~3.1.1 --save-dev

Last, install eslint-plugin-typescript:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-typescript --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-typescript globally.

Usage

Add eslint-plugin-typescript/parser to the parser field and typescript to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file:

{
    "parser": "eslint-plugin-typescript/parser",
    "plugins": ["typescript"]
}

Note: The plugin provides its own version of the typescript-eslint-parser via eslint-plugin-typescript/parser. This helps us guarantee 100% compatibility between the plugin and the parser.

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "parser": "eslint-plugin-typescript/parser",
    "plugins": ["typescript"],
    "rules": {
        "typescript/rule-name": "error"
    }
}

You can also enable all the recommended rules at once. Add plugin:typescript/recommended in extends:

{
    "extends": ["plugin:typescript/recommended"]
}

Supported Rules

Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable

NameDescription✔️🔧
typescript/adjacent-overload-signaturesRequire that member overloads be consecutive (adjacent-overload-signatures from TSLint)✔️
typescript/array-typeRequires using either T[] or Array<T> for arrays (array-type from TSLint)✔️🔧
typescript/ban-typesEnforces that types will not to be used (ban-types from TSLint)✔️🔧
typescript/camelcaseEnforce camelCase naming convention✔️
typescript/class-name-casingRequire PascalCased class and interface names (class-name from TSLint)✔️
typescript/explicit-function-return-typeRequire explicit return types on functions and class methods✔️
typescript/explicit-member-accessibilityRequire explicit accessibility modifiers on class properties and methods (member-access from TSLint)✔️
typescript/generic-type-namingEnforces naming of generic type variables
typescript/indentEnforce consistent indentation (indent from TSLint)✔️🔧
typescript/interface-name-prefixRequire that interface names be prefixed with I (interface-name from TSLint)✔️
typescript/member-delimiter-styleRequire a specific member delimiter style for interfaces and type literals✔️🔧
typescript/member-namingEnforces naming conventions for class members by visibility.
typescript/member-orderingRequire a consistent member declaration order (member-ordering from TSLint)
typescript/no-angle-bracket-type-assertionEnforces the use of as Type assertions instead of <Type> assertions (no-angle-bracket-type-assertion from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-array-constructorDisallow generic Array constructors✔️🔧
typescript/no-empty-interfaceDisallow the declaration of empty interfaces (no-empty-interface from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-explicit-anyDisallow usage of the any type (no-any from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-extraneous-classForbids the use of classes as namespaces (no-unnecessary-class from TSLint)
typescript/no-inferrable-typesDisallows explicit type declarations for variables or parameters initialized to a number, string, or boolean. (no-inferrable-types from TSLint)✔️🔧
typescript/no-misused-newEnforce valid definition of new and constructor. (no-misused-new from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-namespaceDisallow the use of custom TypeScript modules and namespaces (no-namespace from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-non-null-assertionDisallows non-null assertions using the ! postfix operator (no-non-null-assertion from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-object-literal-type-assertionForbids an object literal to appear in a type assertion expression (no-object-literal-type-assertion from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-parameter-propertiesDisallow the use of parameter properties in class constructors. (no-parameter-properties from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-this-aliasDisallow aliasing this (no-this-assignment from TSLint)
typescript/no-triple-slash-referenceDisallow /// <reference path="" /> comments (no-reference from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-type-aliasDisallow the use of type aliases (interface-over-type-literal from TSLint)
typescript/no-unused-varsDisallow unused variables (no-unused-variable from TSLint)✔️
typescript/no-use-before-defineDisallow the use of variables before they are defined✔️
typescript/no-var-requiresDisallows the use of require statements except in import statements (no-var-requires from TSLint)✔️
typescript/prefer-interfacePrefer an interface declaration over a type literal (type T = { ... }) (interface-over-type-literal from TSLint)✔️🔧
typescript/prefer-namespace-keywordRequire the use of the namespace keyword instead of the module keyword to declare custom TypeScript modules. (no-internal-module from TSLint)✔️🔧
typescript/type-annotation-spacingRequire consistent spacing around type annotations (typedef-whitespace from TSLint)✔️🔧

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial