THIS REPOSITORY HAS BEEN ARCHIVED. SEE https://github.com/bradzacher/eslint-plugin-typescript/issues/290

TypeScript support for ESLint. (This is still in the very early stages, so please be patient.)

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install typescript if you haven’t already:

$ npm i typescript@~3.1.1 --save-dev

Last, install eslint-plugin-typescript :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-typescript --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-typescript globally.

Usage

Add eslint-plugin-typescript/parser to the parser field and typescript to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file:

{ "parser" : "eslint-plugin-typescript/parser" , "plugins" : [ "typescript" ] }

Note: The plugin provides its own version of the typescript-eslint-parser via eslint-plugin-typescript/parser . This helps us guarantee 100% compatibility between the plugin and the parser.

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "parser" : "eslint-plugin-typescript/parser" , "plugins" : [ "typescript" ], "rules" : { "typescript/rule-name" : "error" } }

You can also enable all the recommended rules at once. Add plugin:typescript/recommended in extends:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:typescript/recommended" ] }

Supported Rules

Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable