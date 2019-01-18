TypeScript support for ESLint. (This is still in the very early stages, so please be patient.)
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
typescript if you haven’t already:
$ npm i typescript@~3.1.1 --save-dev
Last, install
eslint-plugin-typescript:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-typescript --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-typescript globally.
Add
eslint-plugin-typescript/parser to the
parser field and
typescript to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file:
{
"parser": "eslint-plugin-typescript/parser",
"plugins": ["typescript"]
}
Note: The plugin provides its own version of the
typescript-eslint-parser via
eslint-plugin-typescript/parser.
This helps us guarantee 100% compatibility between the plugin and the parser.
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"parser": "eslint-plugin-typescript/parser",
"plugins": ["typescript"],
"rules": {
"typescript/rule-name": "error"
}
}
You can also enable all the recommended rules at once. Add
plugin:typescript/recommended in extends:
{
"extends": ["plugin:typescript/recommended"]
}
Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable
|Name
|Description
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/adjacent-overload-signatures
|Require that member overloads be consecutive (
adjacent-overload-signatures from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/array-type
|Requires using either
T[] or
Array<T> for arrays (
array-type from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/ban-types
|Enforces that types will not to be used (
ban-types from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/camelcase
|Enforce camelCase naming convention
|✔️
typescript/class-name-casing
|Require PascalCased class and interface names (
class-name from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/explicit-function-return-type
|Require explicit return types on functions and class methods
|✔️
typescript/explicit-member-accessibility
|Require explicit accessibility modifiers on class properties and methods (
member-access from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/generic-type-naming
|Enforces naming of generic type variables
typescript/indent
|Enforce consistent indentation (
indent from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/interface-name-prefix
|Require that interface names be prefixed with
I (
interface-name from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/member-delimiter-style
|Require a specific member delimiter style for interfaces and type literals
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/member-naming
|Enforces naming conventions for class members by visibility.
typescript/member-ordering
|Require a consistent member declaration order (
member-ordering from TSLint)
typescript/no-angle-bracket-type-assertion
|Enforces the use of
as Type assertions instead of
<Type> assertions (
no-angle-bracket-type-assertion from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-array-constructor
|Disallow generic
Array constructors
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/no-empty-interface
|Disallow the declaration of empty interfaces (
no-empty-interface from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-explicit-any
|Disallow usage of the
any type (
no-any from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-extraneous-class
|Forbids the use of classes as namespaces (
no-unnecessary-class from TSLint)
typescript/no-inferrable-types
|Disallows explicit type declarations for variables or parameters initialized to a number, string, or boolean. (
no-inferrable-types from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/no-misused-new
|Enforce valid definition of
new and
constructor. (
no-misused-new from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-namespace
|Disallow the use of custom TypeScript modules and namespaces (
no-namespace from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-non-null-assertion
|Disallows non-null assertions using the
! postfix operator (
no-non-null-assertion from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-object-literal-type-assertion
|Forbids an object literal to appear in a type assertion expression (
no-object-literal-type-assertion from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-parameter-properties
|Disallow the use of parameter properties in class constructors. (
no-parameter-properties from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-this-alias
|Disallow aliasing
this (
no-this-assignment from TSLint)
typescript/no-triple-slash-reference
|Disallow
/// <reference path="" /> comments (
no-reference from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-type-alias
|Disallow the use of type aliases (
interface-over-type-literal from TSLint)
typescript/no-unused-vars
|Disallow unused variables (
no-unused-variable from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/no-use-before-define
|Disallow the use of variables before they are defined
|✔️
typescript/no-var-requires
|Disallows the use of require statements except in import statements (
no-var-requires from TSLint)
|✔️
typescript/prefer-interface
|Prefer an interface declaration over a type literal (type T = { ... }) (
interface-over-type-literal from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/prefer-namespace-keyword
|Require the use of the
namespace keyword instead of the
module keyword to declare custom TypeScript modules. (
no-internal-module from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧
typescript/type-annotation-spacing
|Require consistent spacing around type annotations (
typedef-whitespace from TSLint)
|✔️
|🔧