ept

eslint-plugin-tslint

by James Henry
3.1.0 (see all)

✨ A plugin which allows you to run a full instance of TSLint within ESLint

Popularity

Downloads/wk

436

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This package was moved to @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin-tslint, please install the latest version from there instead

Readme

This project has been moved to the TypeScript ESLint organization -> https://typescript-eslint.io

ESLint Plugin TSLint

ESLint plugin wraps a TSLint configuration and lints the whole source using TSLint.

INSTALL

npm i -D eslint-plugin-tslint

USAGE

Configure in your eslint config file:

"plugins": [
    "tslint"
],
"rules": {
    "tslint/config": ["warn", {
        lintFile: '/* path to tslint.json of your project */',
        rules: { /* tslint rules (will be used if `lintFile` is not specified) */ },
        rulesDirectory: [ /* array of paths to directories with rules, e.g. 'node_modules/tslint/lib/rules' (will be used if `lintFile` is not specified) */ ],
        configFile: '/* path to tsconfig.json of your project */',
        compilerOptions: { /* ability to override TypeScript compilers options defined in tsconfig.json */ }
    }],
}

RULES

Plugin contains only single rule tslint/config.

EXAMPLES

TSLint Plugins

