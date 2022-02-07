An ESLint plugin to disable mutation and promote functional programming in JavaScript and TypeScript.
👋 If you previously used the rules in tslint-immutable, this package is the ESLint version of those rules. Please see the migration guide for how to migrate.
One aim of this project is to leverage the type system in TypeScript to enforce immutability at compile-time while still using regular objects and arrays. Additionally, this project will also aim to support disabling mutability for vanilla JavaScript where possible.
JavaScript is multi-paradigm, allowing both object-oriented and functional programming styles. In order to promote a functional style, the object oriented features of JavaScript need to be disabled.
In functional programming everything is an expression that produces a value. JavaScript has a lot of syntax that is just statements that does not produce a value. That syntax has to be disabled to promote a functional style.
Functional programming style does not use run-time exceptions. Instead expressions produces values to indicate errors.
JavaScript functions support syntax that is not compatible with curried functions. To enable currying this syntax has to be disabled.
Enforce code to be written in a more functional style.
# Install with npm
npm install -D eslint eslint-plugin-functional
# Install with yarn
yarn add -D eslint eslint-plugin-functional
# Install with npm
npm install -D eslint @typescript-eslint/parser tsutils eslint-plugin-functional
# Install with yarn
yarn add -D eslint @typescript-eslint/parser tsutils eslint-plugin-functional
Add
functional to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"plugins": ["functional"],
"rules": {
"functional/rule-name": "error"
}
}
There are several rulesets provided by this plugin.
See below for what they are and what rules are including in each.
Enable rulesets via the "extends" property of your
.eslintrc configuration file.
{
// ...
"extends": [
"plugin:functional/external-recommended",
"plugin:functional/recommended",
"plugin:functional/stylistic"
]
}
Add
@typescript-eslint/parser to the "parser" filed in your
.eslintrc configuration file.
To use type information, you will need to specify a path to your
tsconfig.json file in the "project" property of "parserOptions".
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json"
}
}
See @typescript-eslint/parser's README.md for more information on the available parser options.
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"parserOptions": {
"project": "tsconfig.json"
},
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"plugins": [
"@typescript-eslint",
"functional"
],
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/eslint-recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended-requiring-type-checking",
"plugin:functional/external-recommended",
"plugin:functional/recommended",
"plugin:functional/stylistic"
]
}
The following rulesets are made available by this plugin:
Presets:
Categorized:
Other:
The below section gives details on which rules are enabled by each ruleset.
Key:
|Symbol
|Meaning
|🙉
|Ruleset: Lite
This ruleset is designed to enforce a somewhat functional programming code style.
|🙊
|Ruleset: Recommended
This ruleset is designed to enforce a functional programming code style.
|🔧
|Fixable
Problems found by this rule are potentially fixable with the
--fix option.
|💭
|Only Available for TypeScript
The rule either requires Type Information or only works with TypeScript syntax.
|💙
|Works better with TypeScript
Type Information will be used if available making the rule work in more cases.
🙈 =
no-mutations Ruleset.
|Name
|Description
|🙈
|🙉
|🙊
|🔧
|💙
immutable-data
|Disallow mutating objects and arrays
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|💙
no-let
|Disallow mutable variables
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
no-method-signature
|Enforce property signatures with readonly modifiers over method signatures
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|💭
prefer-readonly-type
|Use readonly types and readonly modifiers where possible
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|🔧
|💭
🙈 =
no-object-orientation Ruleset.
|Name
|Description
|🙈
|🙉
|🙊
|🔧
|💙
no-class
|Disallow classes
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
no-mixed-type
|Restrict types so that only members of the same kind are allowed in them
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|💭
no-this-expression
|Disallow
this access
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
🙈 =
no-statements Ruleset.
|Name
|Description
|🙈
|🙉
|🙊
|🔧
|💙
no-conditional-statement
|Disallow conditional statements (if and switch statements)
|✔️
|✔️
|💭
no-expression-statement
|Disallow expressions to cause side-effects
|✔️
|✔️
|💭
no-loop-statement
|Disallow imperative loops
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
no-return-void
|Disallow functions that return nothing
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|💭
🙈 =
no-exceptions Ruleset.
|Name
|Description
|🙈
|🙉
|🙊
|🔧
|💙
no-promise-reject
|Disallow rejecting Promises
no-throw-statement
|Disallow throwing exceptions
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
no-try-statement
|Disallow try-catch[-finally] and try-finally patterns
|✔️
|✔️
🙈 =
currying Ruleset.
|Name
|Description
|🙈
|🙉
|🙊
|🔧
|💙
functional-parameters
|Functions must have functional parameters
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
🙈 =
stylistic Ruleset.
|Name
|Description
|🙈
|🙉
|🙊
|🔧
|💙
prefer-tacit
|Tacit/Point-Free style.
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|🔧
|💭
In addition to the immutability rules above, there are a few standard rules that need to be enabled to achieve immutability.
These rules are all included in the external-recommended rulesets.
Without this rule, it is still possible to create
var variables that are mutable.
Without this rule, function parameters are mutable.
This rule is helpful when converting from an imperative code style to a functional one.
This rule is helpful when working with classes.
Functional functions must not modify any data passed into them. This rule marks mutable parameters as a violation as they prevent readonly versions of that data from being passed in.
However, due to many 3rd-party libraries only providing mutable versions of their types, often it can not be easy to satisfy this rule. Thus by default we only enable this rule with the "warn" severity rather than "error".
Although our no-conditional-statement rule also performs this check, this rule has a fixer that will implement the unimplemented cases which can be useful.
For new features file an issue. For bugs, file an issue and optionally file a PR with a failing test.
To execute the tests run
yarn test.
To learn about ESLint plugin development see the relevant section of the ESLint docs. You can also checkout the typescript-eslint repo which has some more information specific to TypeScript.
In order to know which AST nodes are created for a snippet of TypeScript code you can use AST explorer with options JavaScript and @typescript-eslint/parser.
tl;dr: use
npx czinstead of
git commit.
Commit messages must follow Conventional Commit messages guidelines. You can use
npx cz instead of
git commit to run a interactive prompt to generate the commit message. We've customize the prompt specifically for this project. For more information see commitizen.
Publishing is handled by semantic release - there shouldn't be any need to publish manually.
This project started off as a port of tslint-immutable which was originally inspired by eslint-plugin-immutable.