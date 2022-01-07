Marks all side-effects in module initialization that will interfere with tree-shaking
This plugin is intended as a means for library developers to identify patterns that will interfere with the tree-shaking algorithm of their module bundler (i.e. rollup or webpack).
JavaScript:
myGlobal = 17
const x = {[globalFunction()]: 'myString'}
export default 42
Rollup output:
myGlobal = 17;
const x = {[globalFunction()]: 'myString'};
var index = 42;
export default index;
ESLint output:
1:1 error Cannot determine side-effects of assignment to global variable
2:13 error Cannot determine side-effects of calling global function
This plugin is most useful when you integrate ESLint with your editor.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-tree-shaking:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-tree-shaking --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-tree-shaking globally.
Add
tree-shaking to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"tree-shaking"
]
}
Then add the rule
no-side-effects-in-initialization to the rules section:
{
"rules": {
"tree-shaking/no-side-effects-in-initialization": 2
}
}
ESLint only ever analyzes one file at a time and by default, this plugin assumes that all imported functions have side-effects. If this is not the case, this plugin supports magic comments you can add before identifiers in imports and exports to specify that you assume an import or export to be a pure function. Examples:
By default, imported functions are assumed to have side-effects:
JavaScript:
import {x} from "./some-file";
x()
ESLint output:
1:9 error Cannot determine side-effects of calling imported function
You can mark a side-effect free import with a magic comment:
JavaScript:
import {/* tree-shaking no-side-effects-when-called */ x} from "./some-file";
x()
No ESLint errors
By default, exported functions are not checked for side-effects:
JavaScript:
export const x = globalFunction
No ESLint errors
You can check exports for side-effects with a magic comment:
JavaScript:
export const /* tree-shaking no-side-effects-when-called */ x = globalFunction
ESLint output:
1:65 error Cannot determine side-effects of calling global function
This plugin is in development. If you want to contribute, please read CONTRIBUTING.md.
This plugin implements a side-effect detection algorithm similar to what rollup uses to determine if code can be removed safely. However, there is no one-to-one correspondence. If you find that you have code that
please--if no-one else has done so yet--check the guidelines and file an issue!