Marks all side-effects in module initialization that will interfere with tree-shaking

Usage

This plugin is intended as a means for library developers to identify patterns that will interfere with the tree-shaking algorithm of their module bundler (i.e. rollup or webpack).

JavaScript:

myGlobal = 17 const x = {[globalFunction()]: 'myString' } export default 42

Rollup output:

myGlobal = 17 ; const x = {[globalFunction()]: 'myString' }; var index = 42 ; export default index;

ESLint output:

1 : 1 error Cannot determine side-effects of assignment to global variable 2 : 13 error Cannot determine side-effects of calling global function

This plugin is most useful when you integrate ESLint with your editor.

Installation and Setup

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-tree-shaking :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-tree-shaking

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-tree-shaking globally.

Add tree-shaking to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "tree-shaking" ] }

Then add the rule no-side-effects-in-initialization to the rules section:

{ "rules" : { "tree-shaking/no-side-effects-in-initialization" : 2 } }

ESLint only ever analyzes one file at a time and by default, this plugin assumes that all imported functions have side-effects. If this is not the case, this plugin supports magic comments you can add before identifiers in imports and exports to specify that you assume an import or export to be a pure function. Examples:

By default, imported functions are assumed to have side-effects: JavaScript: import {x} from "./some-file" ; x() ESLint output: 1:9 error Cannot determine side-effects of calling imported function

You can mark a side-effect free import with a magic comment: JavaScript: import { x} from "./some-file" ; x() No ESLint errors

By default, exported functions are not checked for side-effects: JavaScript: export const x = globalFunction No ESLint errors

You can check exports for side-effects with a magic comment: JavaScript: export const x = globalFunction ESLint output: 1 : 65 error Cannot determine side-effects of calling global function

Background and Planned Development

This plugin is in development. If you want to contribute, please read CONTRIBUTING.md.

This plugin implements a side-effect detection algorithm similar to what rollup uses to determine if code can be removed safely. However, there is no one-to-one correspondence. If you find that you have code that

is not removed by rollup (even though tree-shaking is enabled) but

has no ESLint issues

please--if no-one else has done so yet--check the guidelines and file an issue!