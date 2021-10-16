Enforce consistent and maintainable TODO comments.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-todo-plz:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-todo-plz --save-dev
Add
todo-plz to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["todo-plz"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"todo-plz/ticket-ref": ["error", { "pattern": "PROJ-[0-9]+" }]
}
}
expiring-todo-comments for showing me how to build my first ESLint rule.