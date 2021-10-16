openbase logo
eslint-plugin-todo-plz

by Sawyer Hollenshead
1.2.1 (see all)

Enforce consistent and maintainable TODO comments

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-todo-plz

Enforce consistent and maintainable TODO comments.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-todo-plz:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-todo-plz --save-dev

Usage

Add todo-plz to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["todo-plz"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "todo-plz/ticket-ref": ["error", { "pattern": "PROJ-[0-9]+" }]
  }
}

Supported Rules

Inspiration

