Enforce consistent and maintainable TODO comments.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-todo-plz :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-todo-plz

Usage

Add todo-plz to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "todo-plz" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "todo-plz/ticket-ref" : [ "error" , { "pattern" : "PROJ-[0-9]+" }] } }

Supported Rules

Inspiration