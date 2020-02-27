do not allow this

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm install eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-this :

$ npm install eslint-plugin- this --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g or --global flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-this globally.

Usage

Add this to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "this" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "this/no-this" : 2 } }

Supported Rules

no-this

Thanks

Thanks to Brian Leroux for asking if this existed and Björn Tegelund for basically spelling out how to create an ESLint plugin