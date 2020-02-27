openbase logo
eslint-plugin-this

by Matijs
0.2.3 (see all)

ESLint plugin to disallow the use of 'this'

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-this

Build Status Version on npm Known Vulnerabilities

do not allow this

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm install eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-this:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-this --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g or --global flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-this globally.

Usage

Add this to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "this"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "this/no-this": 2
    }
}

Supported Rules

  • no-this

Thanks

Thanks to Brian Leroux for asking if this existed and Björn Tegelund for basically spelling out how to create an ESLint plugin

