do not allow
this
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-this:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-this --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g or
--global flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-this globally.
Add
this to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"this"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"this/no-this": 2
}
}
Thanks to Brian Leroux for asking if this existed and Björn Tegelund for basically spelling out how to create an ESLint plugin