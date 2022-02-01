eslint-plugin-testing-library ESLint plugin to follow best practices and anticipate common mistakes when writing tests with Testing Library







Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm install --save-dev eslint or yarn add --dev eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-testing-library :

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-testing-library or yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-testing-library

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-testing-library globally.

Migrating

You can find detailed guides for migrating eslint-plugin-testing-library in the migration guide docs:

Usage

Add testing-library to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "testing-library" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use within rules property of your .eslintrc :

{ "rules" : { "testing-library/await-async-query" : "error" , "testing-library/no-await-sync-query" : "error" , "testing-library/no-debugging-utils" : "warn" , "testing-library/no-dom-import" : "off" } }

Run the plugin only against test files

With the default setup mentioned before, eslint-plugin-testing-library will be run against your whole codebase. If you want to run this plugin only against your tests files, you have the following options:

ESLint overrides

One way of restricting ESLint config by file patterns is by using ESLint overrides .

Assuming you are using the same pattern for your test files as Jest by default, the following config would run eslint-plugin-testing-library only against your test files:

{ "extends" : [ "airbnb" , "plugin:prettier/recommended" ], "plugins" : [ "react-hooks" , "testing-library" ], "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "**/__tests__/**/*.[jt]s?(x)" , "**/?(*.)+(spec|test).[jt]s?(x)" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/react" ] }, ], };

ESLint Cascading and Hierarchy

Another approach for customizing ESLint config by paths is through ESLint Cascading and Hierarchy. This is useful if all your tests are placed under the same folder, so you can place there another .eslintrc where you enable eslint-plugin-testing-library for applying it only to the files under such folder, rather than enabling it on your global .eslintrc which would apply to your whole project.

Shareable configurations

This plugin exports several recommended configurations that enforce good practices for specific Testing Library packages. You can find more info about enabled rules in the Supported Rules section, under the Configurations column.

Since each one of these configurations is aimed at a particular Testing Library package, they are not extendable between them, so you should use only one of them at once per .eslintrc file. For example, if you want to enable recommended configuration for React, you don't need to combine it somehow with DOM one:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/dom" , "plugin:testing-library/react" ] } { "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/react" ] }

DOM Testing Library

Enforces recommended rules for DOM Testing Library.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/dom" ] }

Angular

Enforces recommended rules for Angular Testing Library.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/angular" ] }

React

Enforces recommended rules for React Testing Library.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/react" ] }

Vue

Enforces recommended rules for Vue Testing Library.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:testing-library/vue" ] }

Supported Rules

Key: 🔧 = fixable

Configurations: = dom, = angular, = react, = vue

Name Description 🔧 Included in configurations testing-library/await-async-query Enforce promises from async queries to be handled testing-library/await-async-utils Enforce promises from async utils to be awaited properly testing-library/await-fire-event Enforce promises from fireEvent methods to be handled testing-library/consistent-data-testid Ensures consistent usage of data-testid testing-library/no-await-sync-events Disallow unnecessary await for sync events testing-library/no-await-sync-query Disallow unnecessary await for sync queries testing-library/no-container Disallow the use of container methods testing-library/no-debugging-utils Disallow the use of debugging utilities like debug testing-library/no-dom-import Disallow importing from DOM Testing Library 🔧 testing-library/no-manual-cleanup Disallow the use of cleanup testing-library/no-node-access Disallow direct Node access testing-library/no-promise-in-fire-event Disallow the use of promises passed to a fireEvent method testing-library/no-render-in-setup Disallow the use of render in testing frameworks setup functions testing-library/no-unnecessary-act Disallow wrapping Testing Library utils or empty callbacks in act testing-library/no-wait-for-empty-callback Disallow empty callbacks for waitFor and waitForElementToBeRemoved testing-library/no-wait-for-multiple-assertions Disallow the use of multiple expect calls inside waitFor testing-library/no-wait-for-side-effects Disallow the use of side effects in waitFor testing-library/no-wait-for-snapshot Ensures no snapshot is generated inside of a waitFor call testing-library/prefer-explicit-assert Suggest using explicit assertions rather than standalone queries testing-library/prefer-find-by Suggest using find(All)By* query instead of waitFor + get(All)By* to wait for elements 🔧 testing-library/prefer-presence-queries Ensure appropriate get* / query* queries are used with their respective matchers testing-library/prefer-query-by-disappearance Suggest using queryBy* queries when waiting for disappearance testing-library/prefer-screen-queries Suggest using screen while querying testing-library/prefer-user-event Suggest using userEvent over fireEvent for simulating user interactions testing-library/prefer-wait-for Use waitFor instead of deprecated wait methods 🔧 testing-library/render-result-naming-convention Enforce a valid naming for return value from render

Aggressive Reporting

In v4 this plugin introduced a new feature called "Aggressive Reporting", which intends to detect Testing Library utils usages even if they don't come directly from a Testing Library package (i.e. using a custom utility file to re-export everything from Testing Library). You can read more about this feature here.

If you are looking to restricting or switching off this feature, please refer to the Shared Settings section to do so.

Shared Settings

There are some configuration options available that will be shared across all the plugin rules. This is achieved using ESLint Shared Settings. These Shared Settings are meant to be used if you need to restrict or switch off the Aggressive Reporting, which is an out of the box advanced feature to lint Testing Library usages in a simpler way for most of the users. So please before configuring any of these settings, read more about the advantages of eslint-plugin-testing-library Aggressive Reporting feature, and how it's affected by these settings.

If you are sure about configuring the settings, these are the options available:

The name of your custom utility file from where you re-export everything from the Testing Library package, or "off" to switch related Aggressive Reporting mechanism off. Relates to Aggressive Imports Reporting.

{ "settings" : { "testing-library/utils-module" : "my-custom-test-utility-file" } }

You can find more details about the utils-module setting here.

A list of function names that are valid as Testing Library custom renders, or "off" to switch related Aggressive Reporting mechanism off. Relates to Aggressive Renders Reporting.

{ "settings" : { "testing-library/custom-renders" : [ "display" , "renderWithProviders" ] } }

You can find more details about the custom-renders setting here.

A list of query names/patterns that are valid as Testing Library custom queries, or "off" to switch related Aggressive Reporting mechanism off. Relates to Aggressive Reporting - Queries

{ "settings" : { "testing-library/custom-queries" : [ "ByIcon" , "getByComplexText" ] } }

You can find more details about the custom-queries setting here.

Switching all Aggressive Reporting mechanisms off

Since each Shared Setting is related to one Aggressive Reporting mechanism, and they accept "off" to opt out of that mechanism, you can switch the entire feature off by doing:

{ "settings" : { "testing-library/utils-module" : "off" , "testing-library/custom-renders" : "off" , "testing-library/custom-queries" : "off" } }

Troubleshooting

Errors reported in non-testing files

If you find ESLint errors related to eslint-plugin-testing-library in files other than testing, this could be caused by Aggressive Reporting.

You can avoid this by:

If you think the error you are getting is not related to this at all, please fill a new issue with as many details as possible.

False positives in testing files

If you are getting false positive ESLint errors in your testing files, this could be caused by Aggressive Reporting.

You can avoid this by:

If you think the error you are getting is not related to this at all, please fill a new issue with as many details as possible.

Other documentation

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!