ESLint plugin to follow best practices and anticipate common mistakes when writing tests with Testing Library
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint
# or
$ yarn add --dev eslint
Next, install
eslint-plugin-testing-library:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-testing-library
# or
$ yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-testing-library
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-testing-library globally.
You can find detailed guides for migrating
eslint-plugin-testing-library in the migration guide docs:
Add
testing-library to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["testing-library"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use within
rules property of your
.eslintrc:
{
"rules": {
"testing-library/await-async-query": "error",
"testing-library/no-await-sync-query": "error",
"testing-library/no-debugging-utils": "warn",
"testing-library/no-dom-import": "off"
}
}
With the default setup mentioned before,
eslint-plugin-testing-library will be run against your whole codebase. If you want to run this plugin only against your tests files, you have the following options:
overrides
One way of restricting ESLint config by file patterns is by using ESLint
overrides.
Assuming you are using the same pattern for your test files as Jest by default, the following config would run
eslint-plugin-testing-library only against your test files:
// .eslintrc
{
// 1) Here we have our usual config which applies to the whole project, so we don't put testing-library preset here.
"extends": ["airbnb", "plugin:prettier/recommended"],
// 2) We load eslint-plugin-testing-library globally with other ESLint plugins.
"plugins": ["react-hooks", "testing-library"],
"overrides": [
{
// 3) Now we enable eslint-plugin-testing-library rules or preset only for matching files!
"files": ["**/__tests__/**/*.[jt]s?(x)", "**/?(*.)+(spec|test).[jt]s?(x)"],
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/react"]
},
],
};
Another approach for customizing ESLint config by paths is through ESLint Cascading and Hierarchy. This is useful if all your tests are placed under the same folder, so you can place there another
.eslintrc where you enable
eslint-plugin-testing-library for applying it only to the files under such folder, rather than enabling it on your global
.eslintrc which would apply to your whole project.
This plugin exports several recommended configurations that enforce good practices for specific Testing Library packages.
You can find more info about enabled rules in the Supported Rules section, under the
Configurations column.
Since each one of these configurations is aimed at a particular Testing Library package, they are not extendable between them, so you should use only one of them at once per
.eslintrc file. For example, if you want to enable recommended configuration for React, you don't need to combine it somehow with DOM one:
// ❌ Don't do this
{
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/dom", "plugin:testing-library/react"]
}
// ✅ Do just this instead
{
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/react"]
}
Enforces recommended rules for DOM Testing Library.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/dom"]
}
Enforces recommended rules for Angular Testing Library.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/angular"]
}
Enforces recommended rules for React Testing Library.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/react"]
}
Enforces recommended rules for Vue Testing Library.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:testing-library/vue"]
}
Key: 🔧 = fixable
Configurations: = dom, = angular, = react, = vue
|Name
|Description
|🔧
|Included in configurations
testing-library/await-async-query
|Enforce promises from async queries to be handled
testing-library/await-async-utils
|Enforce promises from async utils to be awaited properly
testing-library/await-fire-event
|Enforce promises from
fireEvent methods to be handled
testing-library/consistent-data-testid
|Ensures consistent usage of
data-testid
testing-library/no-await-sync-events
|Disallow unnecessary
await for sync events
testing-library/no-await-sync-query
|Disallow unnecessary
await for sync queries
testing-library/no-container
|Disallow the use of
container methods
testing-library/no-debugging-utils
|Disallow the use of debugging utilities like
debug
testing-library/no-dom-import
|Disallow importing from DOM Testing Library
|🔧
testing-library/no-manual-cleanup
|Disallow the use of
cleanup
testing-library/no-node-access
|Disallow direct Node access
testing-library/no-promise-in-fire-event
|Disallow the use of promises passed to a
fireEvent method
testing-library/no-render-in-setup
|Disallow the use of
render in testing frameworks setup functions
testing-library/no-unnecessary-act
|Disallow wrapping Testing Library utils or empty callbacks in
act
testing-library/no-wait-for-empty-callback
|Disallow empty callbacks for
waitFor and
waitForElementToBeRemoved
testing-library/no-wait-for-multiple-assertions
|Disallow the use of multiple
expect calls inside
waitFor
testing-library/no-wait-for-side-effects
|Disallow the use of side effects in
waitFor
testing-library/no-wait-for-snapshot
|Ensures no snapshot is generated inside of a
waitFor call
testing-library/prefer-explicit-assert
|Suggest using explicit assertions rather than standalone queries
testing-library/prefer-find-by
|Suggest using
find(All)By* query instead of
waitFor +
get(All)By* to wait for elements
|🔧
testing-library/prefer-presence-queries
|Ensure appropriate
get*/
query* queries are used with their respective matchers
testing-library/prefer-query-by-disappearance
|Suggest using
queryBy* queries when waiting for disappearance
testing-library/prefer-screen-queries
|Suggest using
screen while querying
testing-library/prefer-user-event
|Suggest using
userEvent over
fireEvent for simulating user interactions
testing-library/prefer-wait-for
|Use
waitFor instead of deprecated wait methods
|🔧
testing-library/render-result-naming-convention
|Enforce a valid naming for return value from
render
In v4 this plugin introduced a new feature called "Aggressive Reporting", which intends to detect Testing Library utils usages even if they don't come directly from a Testing Library package (i.e. using a custom utility file to re-export everything from Testing Library). You can read more about this feature here.
If you are looking to restricting or switching off this feature, please refer to the Shared Settings section to do so.
There are some configuration options available that will be shared across all the plugin rules. This is achieved using ESLint Shared Settings. These Shared Settings are meant to be used if you need to restrict or switch off the Aggressive Reporting, which is an out of the box advanced feature to lint Testing Library usages in a simpler way for most of the users. So please before configuring any of these settings, read more about the advantages of
eslint-plugin-testing-library Aggressive Reporting feature, and how it's affected by these settings.
If you are sure about configuring the settings, these are the options available:
testing-library/utils-module
The name of your custom utility file from where you re-export everything from the Testing Library package, or
"off" to switch related Aggressive Reporting mechanism off. Relates to Aggressive Imports Reporting.
// .eslintrc
{
"settings": {
"testing-library/utils-module": "my-custom-test-utility-file"
}
}
You can find more details about the
utils-module setting here.
testing-library/custom-renders
A list of function names that are valid as Testing Library custom renders, or
"off" to switch related Aggressive Reporting mechanism off. Relates to Aggressive Renders Reporting.
// .eslintrc
{
"settings": {
"testing-library/custom-renders": ["display", "renderWithProviders"]
}
}
You can find more details about the
custom-renders setting here.
testing-library/custom-queries
A list of query names/patterns that are valid as Testing Library custom queries, or
"off" to switch related Aggressive Reporting mechanism off. Relates to Aggressive Reporting - Queries
// .eslintrc
{
"settings": {
"testing-library/custom-queries": ["ByIcon", "getByComplexText"]
}
}
You can find more details about the
custom-queries setting here.
Since each Shared Setting is related to one Aggressive Reporting mechanism, and they accept
"off" to opt out of that mechanism, you can switch the entire feature off by doing:
// .eslintrc
{
"settings": {
"testing-library/utils-module": "off",
"testing-library/custom-renders": "off",
"testing-library/custom-queries": "off"
}
}
If you find ESLint errors related to
eslint-plugin-testing-library in files other than testing, this could be caused by Aggressive Reporting.
You can avoid this by:
eslint-plugin-testing-library only against testing files
If you think the error you are getting is not related to this at all, please fill a new issue with as many details as possible.
If you are getting false positive ESLint errors in your testing files, this could be caused by Aggressive Reporting.
You can avoid this by:
If you think the error you are getting is not related to this at all, please fill a new issue with as many details as possible.
