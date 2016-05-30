ESLint rules for tape
This ESLint plugin is a copy of the great eslint-plugin-ava adapting the rules to work for tape tests and removing AVA specific rules.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-tape
Configure it in your
package.json or
eslintrc.* file as described in ESLint user guide.
{
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 7,
"sourceType": "module"
},
"plugins": [
"tape"
],
"rules": {
"tape/assertion-message": ["off", "always"],
"tape/max-asserts": ["off", 5],
"tape/no-identical-title": "error",
"tape/no-ignored-test-files": "error",
"tape/no-only-test": "error",
"tape/no-skip-assert": "error",
"tape/no-skip-test": "error",
"tape/no-statement-after-end": "error",
"tape/no-unknown-modifiers": "error",
"tape/test-ended": "error",
"tape/test-title": ["error", "if-multiple"],
"tape/use-t-well": "error",
"tape/use-t": "error",
"tape/use-test": "error",
}
}
The rules will only activate in test files.
test.only() are present.
t.end() is the last statement executed.
t.
t as their parameter.
test as the variable name.
This plugin exports a
recommended config that enforces good practices.
Enable it in your
package.json with the
extends option:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"plugins": [
"tape"
],
"extends": "plugin:tape/recommended"
}
}
See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.
Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.