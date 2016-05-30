openbase logo
eslint-plugin-tape

by Abel Toledano
1.1.0 (see all)

ESLint rules for tape

Readme

eslint-plugin-tape Build Status Coverage Status

ESLint rules for tape

This ESLint plugin is a copy of the great eslint-plugin-ava adapting the rules to work for tape tests and removing AVA specific rules.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-tape

Usage

Configure it in your package.json or eslintrc.* file as described in ESLint user guide.

{
    "env": {
        "es6": true
    },
    "parserOptions": {
        "ecmaVersion": 7,
        "sourceType": "module"
    },
    "plugins": [
        "tape"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "tape/assertion-message": ["off", "always"],
        "tape/max-asserts": ["off", 5],
        "tape/no-identical-title": "error",
        "tape/no-ignored-test-files": "error",
        "tape/no-only-test": "error",
        "tape/no-skip-assert": "error",
        "tape/no-skip-test": "error",
        "tape/no-statement-after-end": "error",
        "tape/no-unknown-modifiers": "error",
        "tape/test-ended": "error",
        "tape/test-title": ["error", "if-multiple"],
        "tape/use-t-well": "error",
        "tape/use-t": "error",
        "tape/use-test": "error",
    }
}

Rules

The rules will only activate in test files.

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it in your package.json with the extends option:

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "plugins": [
            "tape"
        ],
        "extends": "plugin:tape/recommended"
    }
}

See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.

Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.

Credit

