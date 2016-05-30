ESLint rules for tape

This ESLint plugin is a copy of the great eslint-plugin-ava adapting the rules to work for tape tests and removing AVA specific rules.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Configure it in your package.json or eslintrc.* file as described in ESLint user guide.

{ "env" : { "es6" : true }, "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : 7 , "sourceType" : "module" }, "plugins" : [ "tape" ], "rules" : { "tape/assertion-message" : [ "off" , "always" ], "tape/max-asserts" : [ "off" , 5 ], "tape/no-identical-title" : "error" , "tape/no-ignored-test-files" : "error" , "tape/no-only-test" : "error" , "tape/no-skip-assert" : "error" , "tape/no-skip-test" : "error" , "tape/no-statement-after-end" : "error" , "tape/no-unknown-modifiers" : "error" , "tape/test-ended" : "error" , "tape/test-title" : [ "error" , "if-multiple" ], "tape/use-t-well" : "error" , "tape/use-t" : "error" , "tape/use-test" : "error" , } }

Rules

The rules will only activate in test files.

assertion-message - Enforce or disallow assertion messages.

max-asserts - Limit the number of assertions in a test.

no-identical-title - Ensure no tests have the same title.

no-ignored-test-files - Ensure no tests are written in ignored files.

no-only-test - Ensure no test.only() are present.

are present. no-skip-assert - Ensure no assertions are skipped.

no-skip-test - Ensure no tests are skipped.

no-statement-after-end - Ensure t.end() is the last statement executed.

is the last statement executed. no-unknown-modifiers - Prevent the use of unknown test modifiers.

test-ended - Ensure callback tests are explicitly ended.

test-title - Ensure tests have a title.

use-t-well - Prevent the incorrect use of t .

. use-t - Ensure test functions use t as their parameter.

as their parameter. use-test - Ensure that tape is imported with test as the variable name.

Recommended config

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it in your package.json with the extends option:

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "plugins" : [ "tape" ], "extends" : "plugin:tape/recommended" } }

See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.

Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.

Credit