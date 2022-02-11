Rules enforcing best practices and consistency using Tailwind CSS.
While you can use the official plugin
prettier-plugin-tailwindcss for ordering your classnames...
eslint-plugin-tailwindcss offers more than 5 other rules, that you can benefit from on top of
prettier-plugin-tailwindcss. Sounds good ? Keep reading 👇
v2.x.x of this plugin (
npm i eslint-plugin-tailwindcss@tw2)
v3.x.x of this plugin (
npm i eslint-plugin-tailwindcss
If you are using the eslint extension, make sure to restart VSCode in order to use the lastest version of the plugin and not the former version from the cache.
Version 3 of the plugin is brand new and you will most likely experience bugs, please provide feedback by opening issues on GitHub with all the useful informations so that we can fix them all.
If you enjoy my work you can:
enforces-shorthand rule fixer and fix prefix
enforces-shorthand rule loses the importance flag
enforces-negative-arbitrary-values: prefers
top-[-5px] instead of
-top-[5px]
ring-opacity-* in
migration-from-tailwind-2 rule
migration-from-tailwind-2 and
enforces-shorthand fixer with
@angular-eslint/template-parser
no-custom-classname rule prevents
migration-from-tailwind-2 rule
prefix
@angular-eslint/template-parser
ArrayExpression elements and
ObjectExpression, see issue #99 (by matt-tingen 🙏)
TheoBr sponsorship gave me a little extra motivation. Thanks, man
Learn more about each supported rules by reading their documentation:
classnames-order: order classnames by target properties then by variants (
[size:][theme:][state:])
enforces-negative-arbitrary-values: make sure to use negative arbitrary values classname without the negative classname e.g.
-top-[5px] should become
top-[-5px]
enforces-shorthand: merge multiple classnames into shorthand if possible e.g.
mx-5 my-5 should become
m-5
migration-from-tailwind-2 for easy upgrade from Tailwind CSS
v2 to
v3.
Warning: at the moment you should temporary turn off the
no-custom-classname rule if you want to see the warning from
migration-from-tailwind-2
no-arbitrary-value: forbid using arbitrary values in classnames (turned off by default)
no-custom-classname: only allow classnames from Tailwind CSS and the values from the
whitelist option
no-contradicting-classname: e.g. avoid
p-2 p-3, different Tailwind CSS classnames (
pt-2 &
pt-3) but targeting the same property several times for the same variant.
Using ESLint extension for Visual Studio Code, you will get these messages
You can can the same information on your favorite command line software as well.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i -D eslint
Next, install the latest version of
eslint-plugin-tailwindcss if you are using Tailwind CSS v3
$ npm i -D eslint-plugin-tailwindcss
Still using Tailwind CSS v2?
👉 Install the latest version compatible with Tailwind CSS v2 via
npm i -D eslint-plugin-tailwindcss@tw2
Please note that new rules might not be available in the
tw2distribution
Add
tailwindcss to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["tailwindcss"]
}
Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:
"extends": [
"plugin:tailwindcss/recommended"
]
If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration:
Configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
The following lines are matching the configuration saved in the
recommendedpreset...
{
"rules": {
"tailwindcss/classnames-order": "warn",
"tailwindcss/enforces-negative-arbitrary-values": "warn",
"tailwindcss/enforces-shorthand": "warn",
"tailwindcss/migration-from-tailwind-2": "warn",
"tailwindcss/no-arbitrary-value": "off",
"tailwindcss/no-custom-classname": "warn",
"tailwindcss/no-contradicting-classname": "error"
}
}
Learn more about Configuring Rules in ESLint.
Most rules shares the same settings, instead of duplicating some options...
You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. More about eslint shared settings.
All these settings have nice default values that are explained in each rules' documentation. I'm listing them in the code below just to show them.
{
"settings": {
"tailwindcss": {
// These are the default values but feel free to customize
"callees": ["classnames", "clsx", "ctl"],
"config": "tailwind.config.js",
"cssFiles": ["**/*.css", "!**/node_modules", "!**/.*", "!**/dist", "!**/build"],
"cssFilesRefreshRate": 5_000,
"groupByResponsive": true,
"groups": defaultGroups, // imported from groups.js
"prependCustom": false,
"removeDuplicates": true,
"whitelist": []
}
}
}
The plugin will look for each setting value in this order and stop looking as soon as it finds the settings:
validate-modifiers: I don't know if possible, but I'd like to make sure all the modifiers prefixes of a classname are valid e.g.
yolo:bg-red should throw an error...
no-redundant-variant: e.g. avoid
mx-5 sm:mx-5, no need to redefine
mx in
sm: variant as it uses the same value (
5)
only-valid-arbitrary-values:
top-[42], only
0 value can be unitless.
text-[rgba(10%,20%,30,50%)], can't mix
% and
0-255.
I wrote this plugin after searching for existing tools which perform the same task but didn't satisfied my needs:
You are welcome to contribute to this project by reporting issues, feature requests or even opening Pull Requests.
Learn more about contributing to ESLint-plugin-Tailwind CSS.