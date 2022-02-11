Rules enforcing best practices and consistency using Tailwind CSS.

While you can use the official plugin prettier-plugin-tailwindcss for ordering your classnames...

eslint-plugin-tailwindcss offers more than 5 other rules, that you can benefit from on top of prettier-plugin-tailwindcss . Sounds good ? Keep reading 👇

🎉 Compatible with Tailwind CSS v3 and v2 🎉

Make sure to use the correct version

Still using Tailwind CSS v2 ? 👻 You should stick with v2.x.x of this plugin ( npm i eslint-plugin-tailwindcss@tw2 )

Using Tailwind CSS v3 ? 🚀 Make sure to use v3.x.x of this plugin ( npm i eslint-plugin-tailwindcss



If you are using the eslint extension, make sure to restart VSCode in order to use the lastest version of the plugin and not the former version from the cache.

We need you ❤️

Version 3 of the plugin is brand new and you will most likely experience bugs, please provide feedback by opening issues on GitHub with all the useful informations so that we can fix them all.

If you enjoy my work you can:

Share the plugin on Twitter

Contribute to the project by: Giving feedback Creating an issue Make a pull request Write a feature request

Give back and sponsor its development

Latest changelog

View all releases on github

TheoBr sponsorship gave me a little extra motivation. Thanks, man

Supported Rules

Learn more about each supported rules by reading their documentation:

classnames-order : order classnames by target properties then by variants ( [size:][theme:][state:] )

: order classnames by target properties then by variants ( ) enforces-negative-arbitrary-values : make sure to use negative arbitrary values classname without the negative classname e.g. -top-[5px] should become top-[-5px]

: make sure to use negative arbitrary values classname without the negative classname e.g. should become enforces-shorthand : merge multiple classnames into shorthand if possible e.g. mx-5 my-5 should become m-5

: merge multiple classnames into shorthand if possible e.g. should become migration-from-tailwind-2 for easy upgrade from Tailwind CSS v2 to v3 . Warning: at the moment you should temporary turn off the no-custom-classname rule if you want to see the warning from migration-from-tailwind-2

for easy upgrade from Tailwind CSS to . Warning: at the moment you should temporary turn off the rule if you want to see the warning from no-arbitrary-value : forbid using arbitrary values in classnames (turned off by default)

: forbid using arbitrary values in classnames (turned off by default) no-custom-classname : only allow classnames from Tailwind CSS and the values from the whitelist option

: only allow classnames from Tailwind CSS and the values from the option no-contradicting-classname : e.g. avoid p-2 p-3 , different Tailwind CSS classnames ( pt-2 & pt-3 ) but targeting the same property several times for the same variant.

Using ESLint extension for Visual Studio Code, you will get these messages

You can can the same information on your favorite command line software as well.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm i -D eslint

Next, install the latest version of eslint-plugin-tailwindcss if you are using Tailwind CSS v3

npm i -D eslint-plugin-tailwindcss

Still using Tailwind CSS v2? 👉 Install the latest version compatible with Tailwind CSS v2 via npm i -D eslint-plugin-tailwindcss@tw2 Please note that new rules might not be available in the tw2 distribution

Add tailwindcss to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "tailwindcss" ] }

Configuration

Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:

"extends" : [ "plugin:tailwindcss/recommended" ]

If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration:

Configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

The following lines are matching the configuration saved in the recommended preset...

{ "rules" : { "tailwindcss/classnames-order" : "warn" , "tailwindcss/enforces-negative-arbitrary-values" : "warn" , "tailwindcss/enforces-shorthand" : "warn" , "tailwindcss/migration-from-tailwind-2" : "warn" , "tailwindcss/no-arbitrary-value" : "off" , "tailwindcss/no-custom-classname" : "warn" , "tailwindcss/no-contradicting-classname" : "error" } }

Learn more about Configuring Rules in ESLint.

Optional shared settings

Most rules shares the same settings, instead of duplicating some options...

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. More about eslint shared settings.

All these settings have nice default values that are explained in each rules' documentation. I'm listing them in the code below just to show them.

{ "settings": { "tailwindcss": { // These are the default values but feel free to customize "callees": ["classnames", "clsx", "ctl"], "config": "tailwind.config.js", "cssFiles": ["**/*.css", "!**/node_modules", "!**/.*", "!**/dist", "!**/build"], "cssFilesRefreshRate": 5_000, "groupByResponsive": true, "groups": defaultGroups, // imported from groups.js "prependCustom": false, "removeDuplicates": true, "whitelist": [] } } }

The plugin will look for each setting value in this order and stop looking as soon as it finds the settings:

In the rule option argument (rule level) In the shared settings (plugin level) Default value of the requested setting (plugin level)...

Upcoming Rules

validate-modifiers : I don't know if possible, but I'd like to make sure all the modifiers prefixes of a classname are valid e.g. yolo:bg-red should throw an error...

no-redundant-variant : e.g. avoid mx-5 sm:mx-5 , no need to redefine mx in sm: variant as it uses the same value ( 5 )

only-valid-arbitrary-values : e.g. avoid top-[42] , only 0 value can be unitless. e.g. avoid text-[rgba(10%,20%,30,50%)] , can't mix % and 0-255 .



Alternatives

I wrote this plugin after searching for existing tools which perform the same task but didn't satisfied my needs:

prettier-plugin-tailwindcss, the official plugin, only takes care of ordering classnames, do not support array of classnames, do not support blade

eslint-plugin-tailwind, not bad but no support (yet) for variants sorting

Headwind, only works within Visual Studio Code

Contributing

You are welcome to contribute to this project by reporting issues, feature requests or even opening Pull Requests.

Learn more about contributing to ESLint-plugin-Tailwind CSS.