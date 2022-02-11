openbase logo
eslint-plugin-tailwindcss

by Francois Massart
3.4.4

ESLint plugin for Tailwind CSS usage

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.4K

GitHub Stars

370

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-plugin-tailwindcss

npm (scoped) npm bundle size (scoped)

eslint-plugin-tailwindcss logo

Rules enforcing best practices and consistency using Tailwind CSS.

While you can use the official plugin prettier-plugin-tailwindcss for ordering your classnames...

eslint-plugin-tailwindcss offers more than 5 other rules, that you can benefit from on top of prettier-plugin-tailwindcss. Sounds good ? Keep reading 👇

🎉 Compatible with Tailwind CSS v3 and v2 🎉

Make sure to use the correct version

  • Still using Tailwind CSS v2 ? 👻
    • You should stick with v2.x.x of this plugin (npm i eslint-plugin-tailwindcss@tw2)
  • Using Tailwind CSS v3 ? 🚀
    • Make sure to use v3.x.x of this plugin (npm i eslint-plugin-tailwindcss

If you are using the eslint extension, make sure to restart VSCode in order to use the lastest version of the plugin and not the former version from the cache.

We need you ❤️

Version 3 of the plugin is brand new and you will most likely experience bugs, please provide feedback by opening issues on GitHub with all the useful informations so that we can fix them all.

If you enjoy my work you can:

Latest changelog

View all releases on github

Monthly sponsors

One-time sponsors

TheoBr sponsorship gave me a little extra motivation. Thanks, man

Supported Rules

Learn more about each supported rules by reading their documentation:

Using ESLint extension for Visual Studio Code, you will get these messages detected-errors

You can can the same information on your favorite command line software as well.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i -D eslint

Next, install the latest version of eslint-plugin-tailwindcss if you are using Tailwind CSS v3

$ npm i -D eslint-plugin-tailwindcss

Still using Tailwind CSS v2?

👉 Install the latest version compatible with Tailwind CSS v2 via npm i -D eslint-plugin-tailwindcss@tw2

Please note that new rules might not be available in the tw2 distribution

Add tailwindcss to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["tailwindcss"]
}

Configuration

Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:

  "extends": [
    "plugin:tailwindcss/recommended"
  ]

If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration:

Configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

The following lines are matching the configuration saved in the recommended preset...

{
  "rules": {
    "tailwindcss/classnames-order": "warn",
    "tailwindcss/enforces-negative-arbitrary-values": "warn",
    "tailwindcss/enforces-shorthand": "warn",
    "tailwindcss/migration-from-tailwind-2": "warn",
    "tailwindcss/no-arbitrary-value": "off",
    "tailwindcss/no-custom-classname": "warn",
    "tailwindcss/no-contradicting-classname": "error"
  }
}

Learn more about Configuring Rules in ESLint.

Optional shared settings

Most rules shares the same settings, instead of duplicating some options...

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. More about eslint shared settings.

All these settings have nice default values that are explained in each rules' documentation. I'm listing them in the code below just to show them.

{
  "settings": {
    "tailwindcss": {
      // These are the default values but feel free to customize
      "callees": ["classnames", "clsx", "ctl"],
      "config": "tailwind.config.js",
      "cssFiles": ["**/*.css", "!**/node_modules", "!**/.*", "!**/dist", "!**/build"],
      "cssFilesRefreshRate": 5_000,
      "groupByResponsive": true,
      "groups": defaultGroups, // imported from groups.js
      "prependCustom": false,
      "removeDuplicates": true,
      "whitelist": []
    }
  }
}

The plugin will look for each setting value in this order and stop looking as soon as it finds the settings:

  1. In the rule option argument (rule level)
  2. In the shared settings (plugin level)
  3. Default value of the requested setting (plugin level)...

Upcoming Rules

  • validate-modifiers: I don't know if possible, but I'd like to make sure all the modifiers prefixes of a classname are valid e.g. yolo:bg-red should throw an error...

  • no-redundant-variant: e.g. avoid mx-5 sm:mx-5, no need to redefine mx in sm: variant as it uses the same value (5)

  • only-valid-arbitrary-values:

    • e.g. avoid top-[42], only 0 value can be unitless.
    • e.g. avoid text-[rgba(10%,20%,30,50%)], can't mix % and 0-255.

Alternatives

I wrote this plugin after searching for existing tools which perform the same task but didn't satisfied my needs:

Contributing

You are welcome to contribute to this project by reporting issues, feature requests or even opening Pull Requests.

Learn more about contributing to ESLint-plugin-Tailwind CSS.

