ESLint rules for Tailwind CSS

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-tailwind :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-tailwind

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-tailwind globally.

Usage

Extend your ESLint config with tailwind config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:tailwind/recommended" ] }

Supported Rules

Supported languages and file extensions

HTML - html

React - js , jsx , tsx

VS Code integration

See /example/.vscode directory for recommended project settings.

Roadmap