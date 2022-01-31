openbase logo
eslint-plugin-storybook

by storybookjs
0.5.7 (see all)

Official ESLint plugin for Storybook

Downloads/wk

211K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Storybook

Build bulletproof UI components faster


Storybook Community Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Official Twitter Handle

eslint-plugin-storybook

Best practice rules for Storybook

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm install eslint --save-dev
# or
yarn add eslint --dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-storybook:

npm install eslint-plugin-storybook --save-dev
# or
yarn add eslint-plugin-storybook --dev

Usage

Use .eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring

Add plugin:storybook/recommended to the extends section of your .eslintrc configuration file. Note that we can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  // extend plugin:storybook/<configuration>, such as:
  "extends": ["plugin:storybook/recommended"]
}

This plugin will only be applied to files following the *.stories.* (we recommend this) or *.story.* pattern. This is an automatic configuration, so you don't have to do anything.

Overriding/disabling rules

Optionally, you can override, add or disable rules settings. You likely don't want these settings to be applied in every file, so make sure that you add a overrides section in your .eslintrc.* file that applies the overrides only to your stories files.

{
  "overrides": [
    {
      // or whatever matches stories specified in .storybook/main.js
      "files": ['*.stories.@(ts|tsx|js|jsx|mjs|cjs)'],
      "rules": {
        // example of overriding a rule
        'storybook/hierarchy-separator': 'error',
        // example of disabling a rule
        'storybook/default-exports': 'off',
      }
    }
  ]
}

MDX Support

This plugin does not support MDX files.

Supported Rules and configurations

Key: 🔧 = fixable

Configurations: csf, csf-strict, addon-interactions, recommended

NameDescription🔧Included in configurations
storybook/await-interactionsInteractions should be awaited🔧
  • addon-interactions
  • recommended
storybook/context-in-play-functionPass a context when invoking play function of another story
  • recommended
  • addon-interactions
storybook/csf-componentThe component property should be set
  • csf
storybook/default-exportsStory files should have a default export🔧
  • csf
  • recommended
storybook/hierarchy-separatorDeprecated hierarchy separator in title property🔧
  • csf
  • recommended
storybook/no-redundant-story-nameA story should not have a redundant name property🔧
  • csf
  • recommended
storybook/no-stories-ofstoriesOf is deprecated and should not be used
  • csf-strict
storybook/no-title-property-in-metaDo not define a title in meta🔧
  • csf-strict
storybook/prefer-pascal-caseStories should use PascalCase🔧
  • recommended
storybook/story-exportsA story file must contain at least one story export
  • recommended
  • csf
storybook/use-storybook-expectUse expect from @storybook/jest🔧
  • addon-interactions
  • recommended
storybook/use-storybook-testing-libraryDo not use testing-library directly on stories🔧
  • addon-interactions
  • recommended

Contributors

Looking into improving this plugin? That would be awesome! Please refer to the contributing guidelines for steps to contributing.

