Build bulletproof UI components faster
Best practice rules for Storybook
You'll first need to install ESLint:
npm install eslint --save-dev
# or
yarn add eslint --dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-storybook:
npm install eslint-plugin-storybook --save-dev
# or
yarn add eslint-plugin-storybook --dev
Use
.eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring
Add
plugin:storybook/recommended to the extends section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. Note that we can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
// extend plugin:storybook/<configuration>, such as:
"extends": ["plugin:storybook/recommended"]
}
This plugin will only be applied to files following the
*.stories.* (we recommend this) or
*.story.* pattern. This is an automatic configuration, so you don't have to do anything.
Optionally, you can override, add or disable rules settings. You likely don't want these settings to be applied in every file, so make sure that you add a
overrides section in your
.eslintrc.* file that applies the overrides only to your stories files.
{
"overrides": [
{
// or whatever matches stories specified in .storybook/main.js
"files": ['*.stories.@(ts|tsx|js|jsx|mjs|cjs)'],
"rules": {
// example of overriding a rule
'storybook/hierarchy-separator': 'error',
// example of disabling a rule
'storybook/default-exports': 'off',
}
}
]
}
This plugin does not support MDX files.
Key: 🔧 = fixable
Configurations: csf, csf-strict, addon-interactions, recommended
|Name
|Description
|🔧
|Included in configurations
storybook/await-interactions
|Interactions should be awaited
|🔧
storybook/context-in-play-function
|Pass a context when invoking play function of another story
storybook/csf-component
|The component property should be set
storybook/default-exports
|Story files should have a default export
|🔧
storybook/hierarchy-separator
|Deprecated hierarchy separator in title property
|🔧
storybook/no-redundant-story-name
|A story should not have a redundant name property
|🔧
storybook/no-stories-of
|storiesOf is deprecated and should not be used
storybook/no-title-property-in-meta
|Do not define a title in meta
|🔧
storybook/prefer-pascal-case
|Stories should use PascalCase
|🔧
storybook/story-exports
|A story file must contain at least one story export
storybook/use-storybook-expect
|Use expect from
@storybook/jest
|🔧
storybook/use-storybook-testing-library
|Do not use testing-library directly on stories
|🔧
Looking into improving this plugin? That would be awesome! Please refer to the contributing guidelines for steps to contributing.