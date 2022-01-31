Build bulletproof UI components faster

Best practice rules for Storybook

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm install eslint --save-dev yarn add eslint --dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-storybook :

npm install eslint-plugin-storybook --save-dev yarn add eslint-plugin-storybook --dev

Usage

Use .eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring

Add plugin:storybook/recommended to the extends section of your .eslintrc configuration file. Note that we can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:storybook/recommended" ] }

This plugin will only be applied to files following the *.stories.* (we recommend this) or *.story.* pattern. This is an automatic configuration, so you don't have to do anything.

Overriding/disabling rules

Optionally, you can override, add or disable rules settings. You likely don't want these settings to be applied in every file, so make sure that you add a overrides section in your .eslintrc.* file that applies the overrides only to your stories files.

{ "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ '*.stories.@(ts|tsx|js|jsx|mjs|cjs)' ], "rules" : { 'storybook/hierarchy-separator' : 'error' , 'storybook/default-exports' : 'off' , } } ] }

MDX Support

This plugin does not support MDX files.

Supported Rules and configurations

Key: 🔧 = fixable

Configurations: csf, csf-strict, addon-interactions, recommended

Name Description 🔧 Included in configurations storybook/await-interactions Interactions should be awaited 🔧 addon-interactions

recommended storybook/context-in-play-function Pass a context when invoking play function of another story recommended

addon-interactions storybook/csf-component The component property should be set csf storybook/default-exports Story files should have a default export 🔧 csf

recommended storybook/hierarchy-separator Deprecated hierarchy separator in title property 🔧 csf

recommended storybook/no-redundant-story-name A story should not have a redundant name property 🔧 csf

recommended storybook/no-stories-of storiesOf is deprecated and should not be used csf-strict storybook/no-title-property-in-meta Do not define a title in meta 🔧 csf-strict storybook/prefer-pascal-case Stories should use PascalCase 🔧 recommended storybook/story-exports A story file must contain at least one story export recommended

csf storybook/use-storybook-expect Use expect from @storybook/jest 🔧 addon-interactions

recommended storybook/use-storybook-testing-library Do not use testing-library directly on stories 🔧 addon-interactions

recommended

Contributors

Looking into improving this plugin? That would be awesome! Please refer to the contributing guidelines for steps to contributing.