Deprecated: This package isn't used by standard anymore, as of standard v16. See: https://github.com/standard/standard/issues/1316

ESlint Rules for the Standard Linter

Usage

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-standard

Configuration

module .exports = { rules : { 'standard/object-curly-even-spacing' : [ 2 , 'either' ], 'standard/array-bracket-even-spacing' : [ 2 , 'either' ], 'standard/computed-property-even-spacing' : [ 2 , 'even' ], 'standard/no-callback-literal' : [ 2 , [ 'cb' , 'callback' ]] } }

Rules Explanations

There are several rules that were created specifically for the standard linter.