eslint-plugin-standard

by standard
5.0.0 (see all)

ESlint Rules for the Standard Linter

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
standard 16.0.0 and eslint-config-standard 16.0.0 no longer require the eslint-plugin-standard package. You can remove it from your dependencies with 'npm rm eslint-plugin-standard'. More info here: https://github.com/standard/standard/issues/1316

Readme

Deprecated: This package isn't used by standard anymore, as of standard v16. See: https://github.com/standard/standard/issues/1316

ESlint Rules for the Standard Linter

Usage

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-standard

Configuration

module.exports = {
  rules: {
    'standard/object-curly-even-spacing': [2, 'either'],
    'standard/array-bracket-even-spacing': [2, 'either'],
    'standard/computed-property-even-spacing': [2, 'even'],
    'standard/no-callback-literal': [2, ['cb', 'callback']]
  }
}

Rules Explanations

There are several rules that were created specifically for the standard linter.

  • object-curly-even-spacing - Like object-curly-spacing from ESLint except it has an either option which lets you have 1 or 0 spaces padding.
  • array-bracket-even-spacing - Like array-bracket-even-spacing from ESLint except it has an either option which lets you have 1 or 0 spacing padding.
  • computed-property-even-spacing - Like computed-property-spacing around ESLint except is has an even option which lets you have 1 or 0 spacing padding.
  • no-callback-literal - Ensures that we strictly follow the callback pattern with undefined, null or an error object in the first position of a callback.

