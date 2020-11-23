standard anymore, as of
standard v16. See: https://github.com/standard/standard/issues/1316
ESlint Rules for the Standard Linter
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-standard
module.exports = {
rules: {
'standard/object-curly-even-spacing': [2, 'either'],
'standard/array-bracket-even-spacing': [2, 'either'],
'standard/computed-property-even-spacing': [2, 'even'],
'standard/no-callback-literal': [2, ['cb', 'callback']]
}
}
There are several rules that were created specifically for the
standard linter.
object-curly-even-spacing - Like
object-curly-spacing from ESLint except it has an
either option which lets you have 1 or 0 spaces padding.
array-bracket-even-spacing - Like
array-bracket-even-spacing from ESLint except it has an
either option which lets you have 1 or 0 spacing padding.
computed-property-even-spacing - Like
computed-property-spacing around ESLint except is has an
even option which lets you have 1 or 0 spacing padding.
no-callback-literal - Ensures that we strictly follow the callback pattern with
undefined,
null or an error object in the first position of a callback.