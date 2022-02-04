ESLint plugin that detects incorrect use of DOM globals in order to properly do SSR and in general share code between client-side JS and Node.js modules.
npm i --dev eslint-plugin-ssr-friendly
Then add these to your eslintrc configuration:
{
"plugins": ["ssr-friendly"],
"extends": ["plugin:ssr-friendly/recommended"]
}
no-dom-globals-in-module-scope
Disallow use of DOM globals in module and global scope,
as this will break any
import/require in a NodeJS environment.
To fix it, wrap it in a function that will call when on client-side.
Please note that we can't detect if you're still calling this function without
properly checking upfront if
typeof window !== "undefined".
const retina = devicePixelRatio > 2;
const isRetina = () => devicePixelRatio >= 2;
no-dom-globals-in-constructor
Disallow use of DOM globals in class constructors, as this will break SSR if you're instantiating this class as singleton or you're rendering this component.
To fix it, move this statement in a
initOnBrowser() like-method or
componentDidMount() if you're using React.
Please note that we can't detect if you're still calling this function in your constructor without
properly checking upfront if
typeof window !== "undefined".
class myClass {
constructor() {
document.title = "Otto";
}
}
class myClass {
componentDidMount() {
document.title = "Otto";
}
}
no-dom-globals-in-react-cc-render
Disallow use of DOM globals in render() method of a React class-component, as this will break SSR if you're rendering this component.
To fix it, move this statement to
componentDidMount()
Please note that we can't detect if you're still calling this function in your constructor without
properly checking upfront if
typeof window !== "undefined".
class Header extends React.Component {
render() {
const width = window.innerWidth;
return <div style={{ width }} />;
}
}
class Header extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.setState({ width: window.innerWidth });
}
render() {
return <div style={{ width }} />;
}
}
no-dom-globals-in-react-fc
Disallow use of DOM globals in the render-cycle of a React FC, as this will break SSR if you're rendering this component.
To fix it, move this statement into a
useEffect())
const Header = () => {
window.addEventListener("resize", () => {});
return <div />;
};
const Header = () => {
useEffect(() => {
window.addEventListener("resize", () => {});
}, []);
return <div />;
};